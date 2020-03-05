Easy Three Ingredient Raspberry Dessert

3 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is one of my favorite raspberry desserts - it only takes minutes to make but you need to make it in advance. You can use any size glass for the dessert. Make sure you use full fat Greek yogurt or another plain yogurt with plenty of fat content. It's a dessert after all.

By Lena

Gallery

Recipe Summary

additional:
1 day
total:
1 day 10 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Distribute frozen raspberries amongst 8 small glasses. Add 2 to 3 tablespoons of Greek yogurt to each glass and sprinkle a thick layer of brown sugar over each. Refrigerate uncovered for 24 hours so sugar crystallizes.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
169 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 20.6g; fat 7.5g; cholesterol 16.9mg; sodium 53.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/11/2022