Easy Three Ingredient Raspberry Dessert

This is one of my favorite raspberry desserts - it only takes minutes to make but you need to make it in advance. You can use any size glass for the dessert. Make sure you use full fat Greek yogurt or another plain yogurt with plenty of fat content. It's a dessert after all.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.