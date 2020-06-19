This traditional Mexican dish is from the area of Puebla. Poblano chiles are stuffed with a flavorful ground pork stuffing, then covered in a creamy walnut sauce and garnished with pomegranate seeds and parsley. The long list of ingredients is deceiving - this make ahead dish is quite easy once you have all your ingredients!
My husband made this for me and our kids and his parents and it was delicious!! Best Mexican food I’ve ever had!! It’s even better the next day refrigerated of course and reheated!!I love goat cheese and when we saw it online we had to try it! Make sure your pomegranate seeds are fresh we read somewhere that they expire quickly so don’t add those to any that might be leftover because it said they are chewy and loose their flavor. Tidbit even we didn’t know. So I put ours only as we served the plate and the next day we used a new pomegranate!! Thanks All recipes!! By the way we LOvE Chef John on your website!! He always makes sense but his tagline ENJOY! As he says it just makes me giggle!!! It makes me smile!! Keep him on here! I love the video aspect and how he speaks!!
Chiles en Nogada (Mexican Stuffed Poblano Peppers in Walnut Sauce)
Servings Per Recipe: 8 Calories: 724.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 33.8g 68 %
carbohydrates: 41.4g 13 %
dietary fiber: 8.5g 34 %
sugars: 22.7g
fat: 50.5g 78 %
saturated fat: 13.2g 66 %
cholesterol: 85.5mg 29 %
vitamin a iu: 2336.2IU 47 %
niacin equivalents: 11.8mg 91 %
vitamin b6: 1mg 63 %
vitamin c: 106.6mg 178 %
folate: 107.1mcg 27 %
calcium: 231.4mg 23 %
iron: 4.3mg 24 %
magnesium: 136.2mg 49 %
potassium: 1220.4mg 34 %
sodium: 226.7mg 9 %
thiamin: 0.8mg 82 %
calories from fat: 454.2
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.