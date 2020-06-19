Chiles en Nogada (Mexican Stuffed Poblano Peppers in Walnut Sauce)

My husband made this for me and our kids and his parents and it was delicious!! Best Mexican food I’ve ever had!! It’s even better the next day refrigerated of course and reheated!!I love goat cheese and when we saw it online we had to try it! Make sure your pomegranate seeds are fresh we read somewhere that they expire quickly so don’t add those to any that might be leftover because it said they are chewy and loose their flavor. Tidbit even we didn’t know. So I put ours only as we served the plate and the next day we used a new pomegranate!! Thanks All recipes!! By the way we LOvE Chef John on your website!! He always makes sense but his tagline ENJOY! As he says it just makes me giggle!!! It makes me smile!! Keep him on here! I love the video aspect and how he speaks!!