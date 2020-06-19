Chiles en Nogada (Mexican Stuffed Poblano Peppers in Walnut Sauce)

This traditional Mexican dish is from the area of Puebla. Poblano chiles are stuffed with a flavorful ground pork stuffing, then covered in a creamy walnut sauce and garnished with pomegranate seeds and parsley. The long list of ingredients is deceiving - this make ahead dish is quite easy once you have all your ingredients!

Recipe by mega2408

Recipe Summary

prep:
1 hr
cook:
30 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Filling:
Sauce:
Garnish:

Directions

  • Roast poblano chiles over an open flame on a gas stove or grill until the skin is black and charred on all sides, turning often, 10 to 15 minutes.

  • Place the charred chiles in a plastic bag or in a large bowl covered with plastic wrap. Allow to sit for 5 to 10 minutes, then open and peel off the skin. Cut a slit in each chile lengthwise and remove the seeds.

  • Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add onion and garlic and cook until soft and translucent, 3 to 4 minutes. Add ground pork and cook until browned, breaking up with a spoon while cooking, about 7 minutes. Mix in tomatoes, plantain, apple, peach, parsley, candied orange peel, pine nuts, raisins, almonds, cloves, salt, and pepper. Simmer until filling is cooked through and flavors are well combined, about 10 minutes.

  • Combine walnuts, milk, goat cheese, sugar, and cinnamon stick in a blender; blend until walnut sauce is smooth and creamy.

  • Fill each poblano chile with the pork filling and place on a plate. Spoon walnut sauce over chile and sprinkle with pomegranate seeds and parsley.

Cook's Notes:

This is a great make ahead dish - you can make the filling ahead of time, roast the chiles ahead of time, then whip up the sauce and assemble at the last minute.

You can use ready-ground cinnamon and cloves instead of grinding the whole spices yourself.

Instead of the candied orange peel, you can use Acitrón, a traditional Mexican candy that's made of crystallized biznaga cactus and used in many sweet and savory dishes.

