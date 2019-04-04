Bread Machine Ezekiel Bread

3.6
3 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

In Ezekiel 4:9 in the Bible, there is a description of bread that Ezekiel was to live on for 390 days. I have tried another recipe on Allrecipes which did not turn out for me; however I have developed one that turned out great. I would like to share it with you.

Recipe by CHARANN2

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
2 hrs 35 mins
total:
3 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 loaf
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place milk and water into a microwave-safe glass measuring cup. Heat in microwave for 35 seconds. Pour mixture into bread machine. Add egg, 2 tablespoons olive oil, and honey.

    Advertisement

  • Grind black beans, lentils, kidney beans, and barley in a coffee grinder until fine. Combine grounds, unbleached flour, whole wheat flour, millet flour, rye flour, cracked wheat, wheat germ, and salt in the bread machine. Add yeast.

  • Set bread machine on dough cycle.

  • Remove and punch down dough once bread machine beeps. Roll dough out onto a pastry cloth. Grease a loaf pan with remaining olive oil. Shape dough into a loaf and place into the prepared pan. Cover with a damp cloth and let rise until doubled in volume, about 40 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Uncover dough and bake in the preheated oven for 10 minutes. Lower oven temperature to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C); bake until browned, 30 to 35 minutes more. Let bread rest in the pan for 10 minutes; remove and let cool until ready to slice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
192 calories; protein 6.6g; carbohydrates 31.5g; fat 5g; cholesterol 19.6mg; sodium 247.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/20/2022