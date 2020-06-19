Easy Chanterelle Mushrooms in Cream Sauce

Chanterelle mushrooms are prepared in a simple cream sauce with shallots and herbes de Provence and make a great side dish or vegetarian pasta sauce.

Recipe by monika1969

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Melt butter in a pan over medium heat and cook shallots until soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Add chanterelle mushrooms and cook an additional 2 minutes. Add cream and cook until mushrooms are soft, 5 to 10 minutes.

  • Stir flour and water together and add to mushrooms. Bring to a boil. Season with salt, herbes de Provence, and pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
227 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 14g; fat 16.8g; cholesterol 56mg; sodium 372mg. Full Nutrition
