Easy Chanterelle Mushrooms in Cream Sauce
Chanterelle mushrooms are prepared in a simple cream sauce with shallots and herbes de Provence and make a great side dish or vegetarian pasta sauce.
very yummy! I only had half and half, so I added some cream cheese too. It was really creamy and rich. Put it on toast. will make this again!Read More
I added garlic and deglazed with sherry, like someone suggested. Also used a little more butter. Delicious.
I didn't use the flour water mix, the cream is enough. Delicious over rice.
Good, but would deglaze pan of mushrooms/shallots with dry sherry before adding cream. I also added minced garlic to the shallot/mushroom saute.
This turned out nicely. We ate it over baked salmon. I used tarragon and white pepper for the spices, half and half instead of heavy cream. It was still quite thick of a sauce.
This recipe is delicious...first and foremost! The photo shows sliced mushrooms, not finely diced. Our cream sauce never was creamy, but buttery in nature. So, slice next time and turn down the heat to keep the sauce in place.
Loved it! So simple and so delicious
