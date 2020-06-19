Polish Sauerkraut and Carrot Salad

This is a tart and fresh salad, eaten in Poland during the winter months, when fresh vegetables used to be scarce and home cooks would mainly rely on fermented or tinned vegetables.

Recipe by apfel

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place sauerkraut in a colander and squeeze out all excess liquid using your hands; chop well.

  • Combine sauerkraut, onion, apple, and carrots in a large bowl and mix. Add oil and sugar and toss to combine. Season with caraway seeds, salt, and pepper. Refrigerate 30 minutes before serving.

Cook's Note:

You can also use olive oil instead of canola oil.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
235 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 27.1g; fat 14.4g; sodium 989.9mg. Full Nutrition
