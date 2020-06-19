Pan Galactic Gargle Blaster
Prepare to be blasted in the cosmos with the force of a thousand asteroids by the unstable, universally feared Pan Galactic Gargle Blaster. As described by Douglas Adams in 'The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy,' The Pan Galactic Gargle Blaster is an alcoholic beverage invented by ex-President of the Universe Zaphod Beeblebrox, considered by the Guide to be the 'Best Drink in Existence.' Its effects are similar to 'having your brains smashed in by a slice of lemon wrapped round a large gold brick.' Beeblebrox advised that you should 'never drink more than two Pan Galactic Gargle Blasters unless you are a thirty ton mega elephant with bronchial pneumonia.'
Cook's Note:
Consume at your own risk. For emergencies, beam into your nearest Intergalactic Care Pod.