Pan Galactic Gargle Blaster

Prepare to be blasted in the cosmos with the force of a thousand asteroids by the unstable, universally feared Pan Galactic Gargle Blaster. As described by Douglas Adams in 'The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy,' The Pan Galactic Gargle Blaster is an alcoholic beverage invented by ex-President of the Universe Zaphod Beeblebrox, considered by the Guide to be the 'Best Drink in Existence.' Its effects are similar to 'having your brains smashed in by a slice of lemon wrapped round a large gold brick.' Beeblebrox advised that you should 'never drink more than two Pan Galactic Gargle Blasters unless you are a thirty ton mega elephant with bronchial pneumonia.'

Recipe by ChefGbreasy

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place sugar cube on a small vessel. Drop bitters on top; let soak to produce an Algolian suntiger tooth.

  • Fuse salt and water together in a concave apparatus until dissolved to yield Santraginus V sea water.

  • Combine the Santraginus V sea water, Arcturan Mega-gin (gin), and O'l Janx Spirit (tequila) in a serving vessel. Release Fallian marsh gas (effervescent tablet) into the solution. Decant Qualactin Hypermint extract (schnapps) over the back of a spoon held just above the liquid's surface.

  • Transfer the Algolian Suntiger tooth into the concoction; let dissolve. Stir in Zamphuor (ice) to decrease the temperature to 32 degrees F (0 degrees C). Funnel an olive into the final product. 'Drink... but... very carefully...'

Cook's Note:

Consume at your own risk. For emergencies, beam into your nearest Intergalactic Care Pod.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
237 calories; carbohydrates 8.2g; fat 0.3g; sodium 314.6mg. Full Nutrition
