Pineapple Cranberry Chicken

Rating: 5 stars This was a fun recipe to try. I used chicken breast tenders and added some chicken broth to the sauce (I stirred the cranberries and pineapple together instead of layering) and put it in the oven and then had to rush out of the house. OOPS! Well that was ok. It was awesome! The sauce got thick and sticky. I loved it. The chicken was so tender and juicy. We won't have it every week because it is a very memorable flavor. I will save it for special occasions. Helpful (56)

Rating: 5 stars I seared the chicken breasts too so they wouldn't look so anemic. I don't know if you really need 4 POUNDS of chicken I used about 2 pounds. Very good a little overcooked at 45 minutes -- will reduce to 30 minutes next time. Served over jasmine rice with a side of green beans. Whole family loved it. Very easy to prepare on a working day. Helpful (48)

Rating: 5 stars This sounds very much like a recipe I had years ago that called for sausages and could be served in a chafing dish. It was always a great success. I now plan to serve this(thanks for the memory kicker)along with other buffet items at our "Let's celebrate Christmas" we're hosting on Nov 30/03 using chunks in place of whole breasts and will pick up the suggestion of one of your contributors to lightly brown the chicken breasts first. Can't be too careful about chicken that is not fully cooked. Happy Thanksgiving America from a Canadian friend. Helpful (30)

Rating: 4 stars This recipe was great but next time I make it I think I will sear the chicken in a pan before baking it. Tasted great and it was healthy!! Helpful (21)

Rating: 4 stars The whole family loved this dish and it was economical fast and simple to make. It would be good around the holidays also. This dish would be suitable for company. I served it with mashed potatoes and italian green beens. Helpful (18)

Rating: 4 stars This is a very easy dish. My children loved the fruity flavor and it tasted nice with buttery basmati rice as a side dish. Next time I will add a bit of chicken broth to warm up the sauce a bit. Helpful (17)

Rating: 4 stars I tried this last night on a whim and loved it! It's incredibly easy and fast to prepare. I served it with Brussels sprouts and wheat rice pilaf both complimented the chicken nicely. I think the next time I make it I might add some chopped red onion just for an added kick. Oh and it passed the boyfriend test with flying colors! Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars Awesome! I am always looking for new ways to cook chicken breasts. My friend actually made these at her house and I loved it. Full of flavor. I would have never thought of combining these flavors but it really was good and very moist! Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars This was really a great dish! The chicken had a great flavor and was really tender! I took the idea of a previous reviewer and served it with special seasoned green beans mashed potatoes and homemade bread! Yummy dinner!! Helpful (9)