Pineapple Cranberry Chicken

A tongue-tantalizing poultry dish that gives chicken the new life you've been looking for!

By LEICHELLE

prep:
5 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Place chicken in a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish and pierce with a fork. Layer cranberry sauce and pineapple over chicken and sprinkle with cinnamon.

  • Cover dish and bake in the preheated oven for 25 minutes. Remove cover and bake for another 15 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through (juices run clear).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
374 calories; protein 47.5g; carbohydrates 31.9g; fat 5.5g; cholesterol 129.4mg; sodium 125.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (146)

Reviews:
JANIHOOK
Rating: 5 stars
12/04/2003
This was a fun recipe to try. I used chicken breast tenders and added some chicken broth to the sauce (I stirred the cranberries and pineapple together instead of layering) and put it in the oven and then had to rush out of the house. OOPS! Well that was ok. It was awesome! The sauce got thick and sticky. I loved it. The chicken was so tender and juicy. We won't have it every week because it is a very memorable flavor. I will save it for special occasions. Read More
Helpful
(56)
CHEF MARY
Rating: 5 stars
12/04/2003
I seared the chicken breasts too so they wouldn't look so anemic. I don't know if you really need 4 POUNDS of chicken I used about 2 pounds. Very good a little overcooked at 45 minutes -- will reduce to 30 minutes next time. Served over jasmine rice with a side of green beans. Whole family loved it. Very easy to prepare on a working day. Read More
Helpful
(48)
MISS SNOOP
Rating: 5 stars
11/15/2003
This sounds very much like a recipe I had years ago that called for sausages and could be served in a chafing dish. It was always a great success. I now plan to serve this(thanks for the memory kicker)along with other buffet items at our "Let's celebrate Christmas" we're hosting on Nov 30/03 using chunks in place of whole breasts and will pick up the suggestion of one of your contributors to lightly brown the chicken breasts first. Can't be too careful about chicken that is not fully cooked. Happy Thanksgiving America from a Canadian friend. Read More
Helpful
(30)
CLARINET
Rating: 4 stars
11/13/2003
This recipe was great but next time I make it I think I will sear the chicken in a pan before baking it. Tasted great and it was healthy!! Read More
Helpful
(21)
LJM914
Rating: 4 stars
11/12/2003
The whole family loved this dish and it was economical fast and simple to make. It would be good around the holidays also. This dish would be suitable for company. I served it with mashed potatoes and italian green beens. Read More
Helpful
(18)
MC_TRACY_J
Rating: 4 stars
12/04/2003
This is a very easy dish. My children loved the fruity flavor and it tasted nice with buttery basmati rice as a side dish. Next time I will add a bit of chicken broth to warm up the sauce a bit. Read More
Helpful
(17)
Laura Desmond
Rating: 4 stars
11/14/2003
I tried this last night on a whim and loved it! It's incredibly easy and fast to prepare. I served it with Brussels sprouts and wheat rice pilaf both complimented the chicken nicely. I think the next time I make it I might add some chopped red onion just for an added kick. Oh and it passed the boyfriend test with flying colors! Read More
Helpful
(16)
ebertowskis
Rating: 5 stars
11/13/2003
Awesome! I am always looking for new ways to cook chicken breasts. My friend actually made these at her house and I loved it. Full of flavor. I would have never thought of combining these flavors but it really was good and very moist! Read More
Helpful
(10)
SUNNYDAC
Rating: 5 stars
11/13/2003
This was really a great dish! The chicken had a great flavor and was really tender! I took the idea of a previous reviewer and served it with special seasoned green beans mashed potatoes and homemade bread! Yummy dinner!! Read More
Helpful
(9)
Gayle McKee Rowley
Rating: 3 stars
04/14/2009
This dish was OK but something was missing. It is kind of bland and needs something to round out it's flavor. Read More
Helpful
(3)
