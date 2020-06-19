Mascarpone Frosting

This lovely mascarpone icing is incredibly versatile and can be used to decorate a variety of different cakes.

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 cup
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine cream, mascarpone cheese, and vanilla extract in a large bowl; beat with an electric mixer until smooth and creamy. Add the sugar gradually and keep mixing until frosting is smooth and stiff peaks form, about 5 minutes.

Cook's Note:

Frosting can be used immediately or cover and store in the fridge until needed.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
88 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 2g; fat 8.8g; cholesterol 29.1mg; sodium 9.4mg. Full Nutrition
