Easy Cheesy Chicken Bake

Cheesy chicken bake with potatoes and broccoli. Only a few ingredients and very quick to prepare! Cheese soup instead of cheese gives a very cheesy flavor without all the fat.

Recipe by JeanGenie

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl combine soup with water and parsley and mix together. Place chicken and potatoes in a 9x13 inch baking dish and pour cheese mixture over all. Cover dish with aluminum foil.

  • Bake, covered, in preheated oven for 60 minutes. Add broccoli to dish and bake for another 10 to 15 minutes, or until cooked through and tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
670 calories; protein 37.7g; carbohydrates 114.4g; fat 8.3g; cholesterol 69.3mg; sodium 700.9mg. Full Nutrition
