Easy Cheesy Chicken Bake
Cheesy chicken bake with potatoes and broccoli. Only a few ingredients and very quick to prepare! Cheese soup instead of cheese gives a very cheesy flavor without all the fat.
Cheesy chicken bake with potatoes and broccoli. Only a few ingredients and very quick to prepare! Cheese soup instead of cheese gives a very cheesy flavor without all the fat.
This was really good. Even my picky kids liked it!I sliced the potatoes and then microwaved them for about 5 minutes to soften them up and cut down on the cooking time. I will definitely make this again.Read More
6-21-01-Followed directions according to recipe. After 1 hour, the potatoes were still not thoroughly cooked, tried baking uncovered for another hour and they were still not fully cooked. Gave up on eating the potatoes. However, the chicken came out moist and the broccoli was good. Might try again if someone can give any suggestions on how to improve!Read More
This was really good. Even my picky kids liked it!I sliced the potatoes and then microwaved them for about 5 minutes to soften them up and cut down on the cooking time. I will definitely make this again.
So, first off, the potatoes came out fine. I don't know what these other people did wrong, but mine were fully cooked in about an hour. Second, The amount of soup/water mixture in the recipe is inadequate. I doubled it, since I luckily had two cans of soup on hand. I also added a breadcrumb/cheese topping to the top and baked it for about 8 more minutes uncovered. My husband really liked this dish, and I thought it was good but it wasn't as cheesy as I was hoping. I would probably add cheddar cheese to the soup mixture if I were to make it again.
This recipe let me stay home from the grocery store for another day in beautiful style! I used my own cheese sauce, and in the future will add salt to the potatoes before cooking. Also, the directions were a little vague after adding the broccoli: recover and put back in the oven or not? Mix the broccoli in or layer? I layered everything, artfully arranging the broccoli on top, which required a few extra minutes in the oven (covered!) and sprinkled more cheese on top, which the kids loved. Next time I'll add a little garlic and white pepper for a little more pizzaz, and maybe some red bells. The kids loved it, and my husband scraped his plate. I give an extra star for that! I would say that this recipe is a good place to start.
6-21-01-Followed directions according to recipe. After 1 hour, the potatoes were still not thoroughly cooked, tried baking uncovered for another hour and they were still not fully cooked. Gave up on eating the potatoes. However, the chicken came out moist and the broccoli was good. Might try again if someone can give any suggestions on how to improve!
I added red pepper chunks and diced up garlic over the chicken and potatoes. Someone said bland so sprinkled a little Cajun spice before sauce poured over. When I added the broccoli I spooned the sauce over and added bread crumbs and Parmesan over then baked the rest of the time called for and perfect . Love the inspirations from these recipes and the comments combined.
I left out the broccoli because I can only eat broccoli by itself for some reason. One easy peasy suggestion for the potatoes. Use canned, sliced, white potatoes for the perfect consistency. No muss, no fuss.
My family and kids loved this one. Couldn't get enough. Thank you for sharing, sure made dinner easy to fix.
uggggg. Even with precooking the potatoes in the microwave until almost soft, the potatoes remained hard after an hour in the oven! also, the sauce was a runny mess...all watery and bland. blaaa. I gave it 2 stars instead of 1 because my sweet husband cleaned his plate and said he "didn't mind it".
This is a amazing recipe!!! I made just a few changes. From reading previous reviews I also microwaved the potatoes for 6 mintutes with about 3 tablespoons of butter to add more flavor. I made the cheese sauce with two cans of condensed cheese soup, added a tablespoon of garlic, 1/2 a can of water and !/2 a can of milk. I also added basil and rosemary. The meal way so delicous!!!
It sounds good on paper, but it doesn't work in the kitchen. The broccoli and potatoes didn't cook, there was next to no cheese flavor from the sauce... thank goodness I used pre-cooked chicken or I might not even have been able to serve it. My daughter wouldn't even taste it. If you're looking for this type of a recipe, try Broccoli Chicken on this site, much better and quicker and easier to make.
made some changes but very good! seasoned chicken on both sides then put in dish. sliced potatos a little thicker then a chip seasoned with salt placed ontop. mixed soup with milk used one can for chicken n potatos, microwaved broccoli before adding it, used another can of soup with milk ontop of broccoli covered n baked..great!!
I cooked the pototoe for 2 hours, and they still didn't get done. Very bland, wouldn't make again.
I microwaved the potatoes first, sliced them super thin and they still weren't done after cooking this for an hour and a half! I also jazzed up the sauce a bit -sauce and chicken were good -potatoes, bad!
really easy and healthy, suggest adding more spices
It was quick and easy but I didn't care for the flavor. Edible but I won't make again
This chicken is ok and a little plain , I added extra cheese and a few extra spices
Pretty good recipe. On advise of another review, I added some extra spices because I believe it would've been a bit too bland. I added garlic powder and it tasted great!
I did not like it. Needs more flavor.
This was an immediate hit with the finicky members of my family. It was not difficult to prepare and was quite tasty. I love a meal in one dish.
We really enjoyed this! I used two cans of cheese soup, 4 cans of milk instead of water, chicken tenderloins and one and a half large potatoes, sliced thin. I did as the others stated and microwaved the potatoes for about 5 minutes and then I put it all in a deep dish pan and simmered for half an hour. It came out great and the husband even picked the remaining few pieces from the pan with a fork!
Mmmmmm, hubby and I loved it. My potatoes came out fine, I sliced them fairly thin. The combo of the broccoli and cheese was fabulous. Definate do-again.
Took about two hours to cook. ANd the potatos under the chicken were still hard. Add salt and pepper as it is very bland. Not bad though, just needed longer cooking time. And I turned the heat up to 400 as well.
This was great! I parboiled the potatoes to cut down on bake time and also added a little bit of fat free sour cream to the cheese soup. I reduced the water by half because the other reviewers mentioned that this could be runny, and I used frozen broccoli instead of fresh (thats all I had). Topped the whole thing with a little shredded cheddar and baked for 30 min or so. I will certainly make this again, as it was a huge hit with the kids.
it was good for my kids, husband said needs more spice
I suggest cutting your potatoes very small so that they will cook in the time allotted. It took mine longer.
Was okay for quick preparation that I could put in oven and forget about. Kids ate it, was a little bland for DH and I. Satisfied what I was looking for, using can of cheese soup that I hadn't used for another recipe.
I thought this dish would be somewhat bland as my family really enjoys spicy foods . My Daughter declared this as her new favorite
I made this tonight and the kids even ate it and loved it! I added Garlic and red onions to it. I used a cheese powder with water. I used red skin potatoes and put them in microwave for 3 to 6 minutes. Cut them some small and it was really awesome! Thanks for sharing!
I made this recipe as directed, only I used milk instead of water to mix with the soup. It was pretty good, although next time I'll probably use 1 more chicken breast half and sprinkle some shredded cheese on top when I add the broccoli. The potatoes cooked perfectly for me, I had sliced them very thin. My kids liked it, I'll make it again.
Dee-lish! I used a cheese sauce packet mixed with milk and water instead of the can of soup...and I did the broccoli on the side because my casserole dish wasn't big enough...this was very tasty, tender chicken, and the potatoes, sliced about an inch thick, were great too. Thanks for this easy meal idea!
Loved it. My husband keeps bugging me for it again
We actually liked it but will never make it again. I think it curdled so maybe my fault.
I used 1/2 can of milk with the soup (instead of the water) and I used Frozen Southern Style Diced Hashbrowns (not the shredded ones) for the potatoes and it came out great. I also added 1 diced roasted red pepper for color. I would recomend this for a quick and easy winter dinner, especially after a day of cross country sking, sledding etc.
Made with homemade cheese sauce, since I didn't have any cheese soup on hand. Also added garlic powder, chopped onions, black pepper to the cheese sauce before I poured it over. Added sweet peppers along with the broccoli and added a breadcrumb topping. My husband, who never comments on dinner without being asked, said it was "really good".
It was very good! I did not put the broccoli in the recipe. I did use the other ingredients. I also layered it. I put the sliced potatoes on the bottom, then a layer of the chicken and cheese sauce. I ended up with 2 layers. It turned out very well, next time I may add a can of mushrooms. My family loved it. It was even better heated up the next day.
My family did not care for this recipe.
This was a scrumptious combo! I made my own cheese sauce, and added the potatos to it to simmer on low heat for 10 to 15 mins before adding to the casserole. I also sprinkled additional grated chedder cheese on the broccoli. A huge hit!
This is what I call an easy to make basic recipe - baking chicken in the oven with potatoes and a green vegetable . So, I took it and made it mine by following the basic steps and adding additional seasonings (garlic powder, kicking chicken, onion powder, salt and pepper) and onions and garlic. I used 3 large chicken breasts that I seasoned and rolled in panko then pan fried until at least half done. While that was cooking, I also boiled 3 large chopped red potatoes until almost tender. After I took the chicken from the pan, I browned some onion and garlic in the drippings and set aside. In a mixing bowl, I combined cream of chicken soup with fiesta cheese soup, salt, pepper and soup can of water. I poured it into a greased casserole dish. Then added the drained potatoes, a drained can of green beans and the chicken pieces on top. On top I sprinkled what was left of the panko crumbs seasoned with kicking chicken. I cooked it at 325 for about 40-50 minutes until bubbly. We loved it.
Chicken was moist. Veggies were tender but not overcooked.
Delicious! I made a few changes to the recipes because of some of the reviews I read. I seasoned my chicken and potatoes, I microwave the potatoes for 5 minutes before I added it to the pan and I used cheddar cheese soup with water. I baked it according to the original instructions and my chicken, potatoes, and broccoli came out fine. I don't know why so many people had problems with their potatoes because mines cooked within the hour and fifteen minutes instructed. This was really good and my husband loved it so I will definitely try this again.
Very simple quick dish and surprisingly quite tasty.
I changed cheese soup to cream of mushroom soup and used 2 cans and switched water to milk. Then added mushrooms, onions and artichoke hearts in addition to the broccoli! It was so yummy!
Super easy! I was surprised at how much flavor there was. I would suggest adding a little salt though. I've also tried it with the broccoli on the side and it's just as good.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections