Easy Cheesy Chicken Bake

This is what I call an easy to make basic recipe - baking chicken in the oven with potatoes and a green vegetable . So, I took it and made it mine by following the basic steps and adding additional seasonings (garlic powder, kicking chicken, onion powder, salt and pepper) and onions and garlic. I used 3 large chicken breasts that I seasoned and rolled in panko then pan fried until at least half done. While that was cooking, I also boiled 3 large chopped red potatoes until almost tender. After I took the chicken from the pan, I browned some onion and garlic in the drippings and set aside. In a mixing bowl, I combined cream of chicken soup with fiesta cheese soup, salt, pepper and soup can of water. I poured it into a greased casserole dish. Then added the drained potatoes, a drained can of green beans and the chicken pieces on top. On top I sprinkled what was left of the panko crumbs seasoned with kicking chicken. I cooked it at 325 for about 40-50 minutes until bubbly. We loved it.