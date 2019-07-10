Zucchini Salad with Herbs and Red Onion

A lovely salad with thin slices of zucchini, red onion, fresh mint, and basil. Use a spiralizer or potato peeler to slice the zucchini as thinly as possible. I like to blanch the red onion but it's not completely necessary.

Recipe by RSCHUSTER

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
2 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
47 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Bring water in a pot to a boil. Place finely chopped red onion in a sieve, submerge in boiling water, and blanch for 1 minute. Cool under running cold water and set aside.

  • Place zucchini slices into the boiling water and cook for 30 seconds. Remove and immediately cool in a bowl with ice water. Move zucchini around with a wooden spoon so they evenly cool. Drain and allow to drip dry.

  • Place zucchini in a salad bowl. Mix in mint and basil.

  • Whisk olive oil, lemon juice, lemon zest, salt, and pepper together in a small bowl; pour over the salad and chill for 30 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
107 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 5.6g; fat 9.3g; sodium 44.8mg. Full Nutrition
