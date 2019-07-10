Zucchini Salad with Herbs and Red Onion

A lovely salad with thin slices of zucchini, red onion, fresh mint, and basil. Use a spiralizer or potato peeler to slice the zucchini as thinly as possible. I like to blanch the red onion but it's not completely necessary.
I have made this twice now. The first time I followed the directions (except I did not blanch the onions). I felt the zucchini was too moist, even after being well drained. It watered down the delicious combination of flavors. So the second time I made it I baked the zucchini ribbons at 275 for 20 minutes. I turned them out onto paper towels to blot out moisture and chilled. I later added the mint, basil, onions, olive oil and lemon. Delicious salad and a great way to use up the abundance of zucchini!
