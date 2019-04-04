Colonel Jackson's Smothered Chicken

This southern chicken dish will please most palates. It is an alternative to the traditional fried chicken and is great served with rice or potatoes.

Recipe by Clyde Baisey

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet and saute onion until tender. Remove and set aside.

  • Place flour, salt and pepper in a large, clean grocery bag. Add chicken, close bag tightly and shake to coat. Let sit 5 minutes. Remove chicken from bag, reserving leftover flour in bag. Heat remaining oil in skillet and brown chicken on all sides in hot oil. Remove chicken from skillet and place in a deep roasting pan.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Heat reserved flour in skillet over medium high heat, stirring constantly, to make a dark roux. Slowly stir in pepper flakes, water and vinegar. Finally stir in reserved sauteed onion. Mix well and pour mixture over chicken.

  • Cover dish and bake in preheated oven for about 35 to 45 minutes, or until chicken is tender and cooked through (no longer pink inside). Note: If gravy is too thick, add water to pan, a little at a time, until desired consistency is reached.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
618 calories; protein 46.6g; carbohydrates 22.3g; fat 36g; cholesterol 140.5mg; sodium 208.8mg. Full Nutrition
