Colonel Jackson's Smothered Chicken
This southern chicken dish will please most palates. It is an alternative to the traditional fried chicken and is great served with rice or potatoes.
You know what? This did have a little too much vinegar for me. But you will never believe what I did! I made the recipe again and cut down on the vinegar.(What an ingenius idea).Then this was like the perfect chicken dish. AWESOME!
Try substituing 1 cup low-sodium chicken broth for the vinegar for a "truly southern" version of this classic. Also substitute vidalia onion for red onion.
This chicken dish had too much vinegar. I will make it again but with out all of the vinegar
I loved this-it had a tangy, distinctive flavor that I liked alot. Makes awesome chicken salad with the leftovers.
Didn't care for this one at all. Too much vinegar for me and my family.
As an experienced cook, I am assuming the reason you make a roux is to slowly introduce the liquid so it thickens (and reduces). That way, the vinegar cooks out. I did it exactly the same except for I only cut the chicken into 4. And I didn't have red pepper flakes :(. Thanks so much and we will definitely make again
I wish I would have read the other reviews before trying this recipe. I agree, this is WAY too much vinegar. My family and I didn't like it AT ALL.
The vinegar in this dish was so overwhelming I ended up throwing the meal away! I will make again, without the vinegar and from another recipe.
This was delicious! However, I did halve the vinegar as suggested by others. I would recommend starting with 1/2 cup and then adding to taste from there. My family loved it and I’ll definitely make again!
the apple cidar vinegar I used was over powering. I must have done something wrong. Oh! Dont use butter as a substitute. It doesnt cook hot enough. I messed up in so many ways.
Ummm ...This is DELICIOUS! Like others I skipped out on the vinegar, and used low sodium chicken broth instead with a red onion. I'm a Mom of 4, so I used chicken TENDERS and added some Adobo seasoning to the flour mix because I put Adobo in everything! (Cooked it for 30 minutes time since I used tenders and I didn't want them too dry and it was perfect). We toppled this over "Loaded Baked" flavored Instant Potatoes (because I'm a Mom of 4 and... simplicity) and it was DELICIOUS! The Red Peppers add the perfect amount of spice, but my Toddler had no trouble gobbling it up! My Family raved, we WILL be eating this again!
