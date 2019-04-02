Zucchini with Chickpea and Mushroom Stuffing

A great vegetable dish that can be used as a centerpiece or as a side. Can be lovely when served with tomato based sauce and a green vegetable, or I have even had them with traditional roasted vegetables at Christmas.
These are fabulous. I can't believe this recipe doesn't have more reviews! The real secret to making this great is that you need to food process the filling until it's smooth. My friends and especially my finance and his family LOVE this recipe. Definitely worth trying. It does take a little time, but it's SO worth it!
These are fabulous. I can't believe this recipe doesn't have more reviews! The real secret to making this great is that you need to food process the filling until it's smooth. My friends and especially my finance and his family LOVE this recipe. Definitely worth trying. It does take a little time, but it's SO worth it!
This is fabulous! My husband and I are trying a low-cholesterol, low-far diet, and this satisfies both requirements beautifully. The taste is almost 'meaty', and one 107-calorie serving is a meal in itself.
This dish is definately a new favorite! Really simple, and SO tasty! I used a melon baller to remove the flesh from the zucchini with ease and had the excess stuffing in pita bread for lunch the next day!
My husband and I loved this dish. I used a little less coriander and added about 2 TBSP curry and an extra garlic clove. It didn't have an Indian flavor at all. I sprinkled it with shredded Parmesan cheese before serving. The salt of the cheese was perfect. It cooked for a good 40 minutes.
I make almost the same recipe, only I add minced onions, sausage, mushrooms, Italian bread crumbs, salt and pepper. I heap the mixture onto the zucchini. Sometimes I used yellow zucchini. It's a whole meal.
This recipe turned out really well. My favourite part was the presentation. I love chickpeas, but i think it could stand to have a little less. I also think that the coriander was a little much for me, i don't really care for the taste of it, so i would either eliminate it or add a lot less. Unlike the other reviews, i liked the cumin and actually added half a teaspoon extra. Would totally make this again!!!!
It had very interesting taste. I served it with cous-cous. I used less than half of zucchini flesh. Next time I will use more mushrooms, zucchini flesh and lemon juice and less chick peas. Thank you, Jackie, for an interesting recipe!
This was flavorful and delicious. I used home-grown crimini mushrooms; otherwise, I followed the recipe exactly. I thought the cumin was just right. Next time, I'll probably chop the zucchini shells and mix them in with the stuffing before baking, because it was a little difficult to eat and keep everything together.
We really liked this recipe but found it to be a lot of work. The second time we made this we just chopped the zucchini into 3/8 inch slices and, after sauteeing the mushrooms/onions, we added everything else into the saucepan, covered on low until zucchini were done, and served it with rice. We can't wait to make it again, it was so fast and the perfect combination of flavors (and cheap too!). As a note, we've never had parsley on hand, so both times we've used intead a small handful of "mixed herbs" (basil, oregano, sage, etc...).
pretty good. The 3 ppl who joined me for dinner liked it. One did not like mushrooms, but liked this. Disregard ppls opinions on cumin. I made this as the recipe states. Obviously, any adjustment in spices is to a personal taste. I liked it as is.
I liked it. Made it twice already, but the second time I didn't have mushrooms so I used onions and carrots. Hardly used any zucchini as part of the stuffing though. I dislike how it all seems to fall apart in the end, but maybe it is just me. The zucchini's I've used were fairly small though. It looks very pretty though!
I enjoyed this especially because it is healthy, but it was also tasty and flavorful. My husband doesn't like zucchini, but he ate a portion anyway. I baked this covered with foil for 20 minutes then removed the foil, sprinkled some parmesan on top, and baked it another 15.
As recommended by previous reviewers, I used less cumin in this recipe (1/2 teaspoon). With this change, the zucchini wasn't overwhelmed and the mix of flavors was really tasty. Thank you for this recipe; i'll use it again!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/23/2004
awesome! a definite crowd pleaser. the recipe made too much stuffing, but i drizzled it over the zucchini when i served it! everyone loved it! i would def make it again!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
12/02/2004
Dished turned out almost perfect. I added just a touch of fresh grated parmesan cheese inside the zucchini.
This is pretty good. Don't forget the lemon juice... I did and I thought something was missing but I couldn't put my finger on it until a re-read the ingredients list. Also, instead of making zucchini boats like the recipe instructs, I just sliced the zucchini using my food processor. I then mixed the cooked mushroom/chickpea mixture in with raw zucchini in a baking pan and baked the "stuffing" as directed.
This was very tasty and healthy! The only thing I would change is to use a hand blender on half of the chick peas to help the stuffing mixture stick together and stay in the succhini halves. I really enjoyed this dish! Thanks!
Creative dish. Used only 1/4 tsp. coriander for my preference. Seasonings smelled like felafel when cooking. I felt like it needed something, so I offered plain yogurt and a RED SAUCE to serve atop (one 15 oz. can of crushed tomatoes OR one can pureed diced, 1-2 Tbs. of red wine vinegar, two minced/pressed garlic cloves, salt and red pepper flakes to taste). This sauce is used on another Egyptian dish, kushari. I will try Arabic pepper in the filling next time for more complexity, which will taste more Mid-Eastern. Israeli couscous accompanied this nicely. Thanks for the recipe!
Even though both my husband and I love all of the ingredients separately, they just did not go well together. The zucchinis did not make good vessels to hold anything and are very difficult to eat out of and the stuffing did not hold together at all.
So many reviewers are saying that the mixture didn't "hold together". Simply dice the whole zucchini and saute it with the rest of the ingredients. It won't look as pretty, but it will be easier to eat.
The first time I made this as written and that's why I gave it 2 star. But then I went off the advice of some other reviewers; I added chopped roasted red pepper, grated parmesan and Italian style bread crumbs to the stuffing. I also roughly chopped the chickpeas for improved stuffing texture. I omitted the coriander, and as much as I usually enjoy cumin, I did not care for the flavor with this dish. When I made it more Italian-style, omitting the cumin and adding Italian seasoning and topping with a dallop of tomato sauce, my husband and I found it MUCH more enjoyable.
What an easy, healthy dinner. I replaced the mushrooms with wild rice since my husband doesn't like mushrooms. Wonderful! The lemon and the herbs make it taste so fresh. A few of these and a side of pasta would be a great weeknight meatless meal. I used 2 regular size zucchini's and stuffed 3 little baby ones. Those were so cute. Hollowed them out with a little spoon.
I love vegetarian dishes and was eager to try this stuffing. Unfortunately, I was very disappointed. I'm also very suprised that so many others enjoyed it. Too many chick peas for my taste, and it didn't hold together like a stuffing would. Thanks for the recipe but I don't think I'll try it again.
This recipe was delicious! Some changes: I mashed 1/2 the chickpeas, added a tablespoon of balsamic vinegar, used sage instead of coriander, and I crumbled a little bit of goat cheese on top of the zucchini. My husband loved them too!
Well, the flavors were fine - all the flavors of hummus. But, it really needed a binder of some sort. The filling just rolled out of the zucchini boats. Also, it really needed color. The parsley didn't even perk up the color. Next time I think I'll add some breadcrumbs and maybe an egg as a binder, and some shredded carrots for color.
Our entire family including our 11 month old and 3 1/2 year old loved this dish. We used one giant zucchini from our garden picked the day before. I followed this recipe exactly except I used 3/4 tsp coriander and 1 1/4 tsp cumin and used a leek instead of an onion. I did use the entire can of chickpeas. I took other's advice and pureed half of the mixture in the blender since i didn't have a Cuisinart. The only thing I would mention is our mixture was really wet so it probably would have been fine without blending half. It made it a little like a paste and had the texture of dahl but we still really liked it. I topped it with some parmesan the last 15 minutes or so of baking. For our 11 month old I blended the mixture before I added all the salt and he LOVED it. Our 3 1/2 year old scooped out all the filling and then ate some of the zucchini cut up. Overall a success! Oh and I covered it with foil for about half of the baking.
Okay, I'm going to rate this on the overall flavors of the dish, since my preparation ended up being waaaaaay different that suggested, due to my inability to properly scoop the zucchini meat out. I ended up trying to chop up the zucchini in the blender with some tomatoes, but I accidentally set it on liquefy instead of chop, and ended up with zuccini in applesauce consistency. ooops. So I added it in with the chickpeas, onions and spices (I left out the mushrooms). I added some chili powder and poured it all over some white rice and baked it. It would have been good, except there wasn't quite enough liquid to make all of the rice cook. Half of it was, but the rice up top was still hard. Still, I picked around those pieces just to taste how it came out, and the flavors of the spices with eveything were quite good, so I'm sure if I would have prepared this dish as it is listed, it would have been quite tasty. So if you choose to do something like I did, make sure you add some extra water to the dish so that all the rice cooks!
This recipe was pretty good. I had to hollow my zucchini out an extra lot so that it could cook properly. overall it looks nice for a potluck or something. It might be good with rice in it to make it more filling
I served these with tomato sauce and it was 'ok'. But, couple of adjustments would rather work. 1- Add some grated cheddar on top. 2- Listen to other people's suggestions, puree half the mixture, otherwise it's impossible to eat!
This dish was unexpectedly delicious. Following the advice of another reviewer, I chopped the zucchini innards and chick peas in my food processor (left the mushrooms whole). I think pureeing the chick peas is key to keep their flavor from being too concentrated and overwhelming. I also added only one tsp. of cumin. Topped with queso fresco (mexican cheese), and this made a perfect, low-calorie meal.
This was so tasty!! Just a note though -- get the largest zucchini you can and use a melon baller. I used teeny zucchini and while it was easy to eat, they were hard to stuff and chickpeas were rolling everywhere.
I'm sorry, but I just didn't care for this recipe. I found the cumin overpowering and I didn't care for the chick peas. Might like it better if I reduced the amount of cumin that the recipe calls for. My husband enjoyed it though.
I made this for Thanksgiving....we all enjoyed it. I added sage to this and other seasonings that I would normally put in stuffing. I cooked it longer, about one hour and thirty min. The zucchini was thick so I would recommend scooping out more than the recipe states. Very tasty.
I sprinkled some grated pamesan on the shells, added a splash of balsalmic vinegar to the mixture, and topped it with some oregano before baking. Overall, it was very good but very dry. Any suggestions?
Good vegetable dish. Didn't have the chick peas, but I increased the onions & mushrooms, (used fresh mushrooms). Also added some garlic and parmesan cheese on top. Cover during cooking, then uncover for just a few minutes to brown, this keeps it a bit moister.
Used the basic idea of the recipe, but changed it up. Sauteed CHOPPED onion, carrot, garlic, mushrooms, chickpeas, and zucchini insides. I didn't want the seasonings, as I've recently had a meal with those same seasonings. Decided to add some moisture and flavor by adding into the saute 1/2 water plus a scoop of chicken bouillon. Microwaved the hollowed squash and chopped potatoes (6 min each) in the microwave so I would have a head start on the cook process. Placed stuffed zucchini (with chopped potatoes around the sides with a little lemon pepper seasoning on them) in a covered dish and cooked 30 minutes. The stuffing held together and everything was nicely done. It was a tasty meal in one dish. When I am not burnt out on the recipe spices, I will try them. Fabulous meal that really hit the spot!
After reading all the rave reviews, I was really looking forward to this recipe. I'm not sure what happened, but I was underwhelmed. I added a splash of stewed tomatoes, but it didn't enhance too much. Maybe a little parmesan cheese over the top? Thanks anyway.
I have zucchini coming out of my ears, my garden is so full. So I tried this, among many other stuffed zucchini recipes. I pureed half of the filling and then added the chunky half to that, which seemed to help hold the filling together, but it was still not of a stuffing consistency. The spices were good, but next time I will add bell pepper, maybe celery, and maybe sweet white corn: it needed some more veggies. It's a very workable recipe, so if you are comfortable, try adding some veggies that you like. I will make this again, but definitely with some self-refining.
Very good recipe. Could have had more garlic and I used two huge cloves for this preparation. Also, stuffing the zucchini was difficult. Will try using a food processor next time, as one reviewer suggested.
Sadly, this recipe did not go over well at our house. The "stuffing" isn't held together at all so eating it was awkward. The flavors didn't seem to meld together. The best word we could come up with for it was "odd". I'm glad others liked it but it wasn't for us.
I didn't have any plum tomatoes, so left those out and added one chopped vine tomato. Used juice of a whole lemon, lovely. Ran out of coriander, so used a little extra cumin and s&p. I tasted the mixture in the pan before I filled the zucchini, and it was delicious. However, the end product wasn't that sensational. I think the sauteed mixture would have tasted better just poured over rice, but perhaps it dried out a bit too much in the oven. I actually had leftovers in the pan after stuffing, which I added rice to. When I asked my boyfriend if he liked the meal, he said he really liked the rice but didn't comment on the zucchini. I thought zucchini tasted fine, just not sensational.
Oh my god this is amazing!!! I added a few extra things to it but it is now my new favorite dish! So I added mashed potatoes on top of all this... it's a must! And I made a tomato, roasted garlic, caramelized onions chutney. Yumm can't wait to make this again!
I loved this recipe ! I just made it as instructed ! Used sweet onion instead of regular onion and used the jar minced garlic ! I thought it would be really watery but it wasn't and came out perfect .. I was trying to find low cholesterol recipes for my husband and from someone who never ate anything like this ever he loved it! I was so happy! Will
I really loved these. Made exactly as written except used dried parsley for fresh as it's what I had on hand. I think from here on out I'll just use whole zucchini for the mixture rather than scooping and refilling shell with filling, unless for presentation's sake. But it was delicious!
I made a couple small adjustments: added a second clove of garlic, and added some additional seasoning (maybe too much of it). Great blend of ingredients, will definitely make again but cut back on the spices for my Fiance.
Thank you for sharing this wonderful recipe. I wouldn't have changed a thing, but I used some cilantro I had dried since I didn't have ground coriander. Such a healthy option for people like me who don't eat animal protein. The chickpeas offered great protein substitution.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.