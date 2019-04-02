Zucchini with Chickpea and Mushroom Stuffing

Okay, I'm going to rate this on the overall flavors of the dish, since my preparation ended up being waaaaaay different that suggested, due to my inability to properly scoop the zucchini meat out. I ended up trying to chop up the zucchini in the blender with some tomatoes, but I accidentally set it on liquefy instead of chop, and ended up with zuccini in applesauce consistency. ooops. So I added it in with the chickpeas, onions and spices (I left out the mushrooms). I added some chili powder and poured it all over some white rice and baked it. It would have been good, except there wasn't quite enough liquid to make all of the rice cook. Half of it was, but the rice up top was still hard. Still, I picked around those pieces just to taste how it came out, and the flavors of the spices with eveything were quite good, so I'm sure if I would have prepared this dish as it is listed, it would have been quite tasty. So if you choose to do something like I did, make sure you add some extra water to the dish so that all the rice cooks!