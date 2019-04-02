Zucchini with Chickpea and Mushroom Stuffing

A great vegetable dish that can be used as a centerpiece or as a side. Can be lovely when served with tomato based sauce and a green vegetable, or I have even had them with traditional roasted vegetables at Christmas.

Recipe by jackie

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a shallow baking dish.

  • Scoop out the flesh of the zucchini; chop the flesh and set aside. Place the shells in the prepared dish.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Saute onions for 5 minutes, then add garlic and saute 2 minutes more. Stir in chopped zucchini and mushrooms; saute 5 minutes. Stir in coriander, cumin, chickpeas, lemon juice, parsley, salt and pepper. Spoon mixture into zucchini shells.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 30 to 40 minutes, or until zucchini are tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
107 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 18.4g; fat 2.7g; sodium 170mg. Full Nutrition
