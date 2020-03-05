Sweet Curry Pumpkin Seeds

Rating: 4.5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

I added the curry as an experiment and was very pleased with the addition to these sweet and crunchy seeds.

By ziblizard

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Combine pumpkin seeds, brown sugar, cinnamon, and curry powder in a bowl. Add vegetable oil gradually, until lightly coated. Spread seeds evenly on a baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 10 minutes. Remove the sheet from the oven and flip the seeds. Continue baking, flipping seeds every 10 minutes, until crunchy and golden brown, 20 to 30 minutes.

Cook's Note:

White sugar may be substituted for brown sugar.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
173 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 10g; fat 13.7g; sodium 5.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (2)

Read More Reviews
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Leigh Mains
Rating: 5 stars
11/01/2020
Wanted something a little different for my small harvest from pumpkin carving.This was a hit! (adapted for air fryer, added a pinch of salt) Thanks for sharing! Read More
Tammy Lynn
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
12/14/2020
The end result I got to was really good, but making these was kind of a mess. I added the whole 3 T of oil, and in combination with all the sugar, it was a sticky, oily mess. After 10 minutes, I took them all off the pan and put them on a new pan with parchment paper. I cooked for a total of 45 minutes to get as crispy as I wanted. I added some salt with the mixture, and the cinnamon and curry flavor combo is fantastic. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022