Microwave Squash

This is just simple stuff my dad does and I want to keep track of — like this quick and easy recipe for microwave squash. Great for college students or people who don't cook often. When finished you can scoop it out or quarter the halves and serve as-is.

Recipe by Copper

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place squash cut-side up on a microwave-safe serving dish. Spread butter into the hollow of each half. Fill halfway with maple syrup. Microwave until fork-tender, 10 to 15 minutes.

Cook's Note:

You can use pure maple syrup or the table syrup kind. You can also use brown sugar instead of syrup. Just add about 1 teaspoon or more, depending on your taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
192 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 43.1g; fat 3.2g; cholesterol 7.6mg; sodium 32.4mg. Full Nutrition
