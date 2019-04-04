Vegan Chunky Chili

An excellent recipe, we didn't miss the meat at all, it was plenty flavorful. I didn't have a whole lot of time to make the recipe as stated. I used a can of red kidney beans, a can of white beans, and cooked the lentils (they cook fast) instead of soaking overnight. I used a can of green beans instead of making fresh, and used canned diced tomato. So I eliminated steps 1 & 2. I followed the rest of the ingredients, and added some fresh garlic for extra taste. Then I realized that I did not have time to cook it on the stove, since I had to take my daughter to swim class. So instead of simmering on the stove, I threw all of the ingredients into the crock-pot, and set it on "low". When I got home 2.5 hours later, it was perfectly done. And very tasty too, thanks for the healthy, yummy recipe!