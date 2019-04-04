Vegan Chunky Chili

If you are entertaining mixed palates, this meal will satisfy all tastes. A from-scratch chili that uses many different vegetables as well as beans, lentils and tofu to provide that 'full' feeling that chili with meat offers. Add fresh parsley and basil to taste, if desired. I prefer to let the chili sit overnight in the refrigerator before serving.
I tweaked this recipe a bit to suit my taste (and time constraints), and it's awesome! I used a can of chili beans instead of soaking all those dry beans, left out the green beans, didn't bother to cook the tomatoes down, browned the tofu up a bit first, and only added water as needed as it cooked, which made it the perfect consistency.
Awesome flavor... I omited the fresh tomatoes for canned (so you can eliminate step 2). I also use canned green beans from time to time, and sometimes add some corn. The only thing that I did not like was that there were no seasoning proportions given. I was an unexperienced chili maker when I found this recipe, so had to find my own seasoning. I usually use about 2 Tbsp. chili powder, 1 Tbsp cumin, 1/2 tsp garlic powder (or 3-4 cloves in step 3), and salt and pepper to taste (this varies depending on if I used fresh or canned ingredients). My non-vegan hubbie loved this recipe, and it always disappears at potlucks, especially when accompanied with sour cream on top, and fresh cornbread on the side (see my recipe, Nan's Yankee Cornbread).
10/08/2001
This was some darn good chili for being meatless. Its not a fast meal so plan this for a lazy day or weekend. Pretty easy and straight forward to make. I only did changed a few things. I did not add any green beans, used real garlic instead of garlic powder, and after crumbling the tofu I browned it in a frying pan to give it a little more stiffness. Goooooood chili!!
I doubled the recipe, came out excellent, was not too much water for me. I cooked the beans and the tomatoes almost 2 hours, then used a potato masher before combining them with the other vegatables. Spices- I used 5 Tablespoons of chili spice, a WHOLE head of garlic chopped, a whole sweet onion, a whole red onion, 1 Tablespoon black pepper, 1 Tablespoon salt. I served it over a bed of Frito's chips. This tasted fantastic, and the non-vegans added a dollop of sour cream.
01/09/2003
I would call this Vegan Chili Soup. The flavour is great, but the only thing chunky about it was the tofu. Go with fresh garlic and a sprinkle of chili pepper flakes.
An excellent recipe, we didn't miss the meat at all, it was plenty flavorful. I didn't have a whole lot of time to make the recipe as stated. I used a can of red kidney beans, a can of white beans, and cooked the lentils (they cook fast) instead of soaking overnight. I used a can of green beans instead of making fresh, and used canned diced tomato. So I eliminated steps 1 & 2. I followed the rest of the ingredients, and added some fresh garlic for extra taste. Then I realized that I did not have time to cook it on the stove, since I had to take my daughter to swim class. So instead of simmering on the stove, I threw all of the ingredients into the crock-pot, and set it on "low". When I got home 2.5 hours later, it was perfectly done. And very tasty too, thanks for the healthy, yummy recipe!
I first have to say, I wish I had the time to soak the beans overnight, but I didn't- I needed a chili recipe for that night. So I used canned beans and didn't soak the lentils (just cooked them for about 30 minutes). I threw everything together in a crock pot and left on low for about 4 hours. I didn't add water because there was no room in the pot! This turned out amazing! The flavors were perfect together and I actually prefer it to regular chili! Huge hit with my boyfriend as well! Made a double batch to freeze individual portions for later. Thanks for a great recipe! Oh, the one main modification I made was a large can of stewed tomatoes rather than fresh. If I have time next time I will try with fresh!
I didn't have bell peppers or celery, but to me, this tasted like regular tomato soup with tofu. I used 3 cloves fresh garlic, 4 tablespoons paprika, 2 tablespoons cayenne pepper, about 2 teaspoons of oregano, a teaspoon or so each of pepper and salt. Did I not add enough spices?
This was my FIRST attempt with a vegan recipe. This was my first time ever using tofu. My whole family loved it! Even the skeptics ?? Here's how I modified the recipe. I used: -1 lb bag of 15 bean soup that I soaked over night -2 10oz cans of Ro Tel diced tomatoes & green chilies( so I skipped the step w/ boiling the fresh tomatoes -1/2 yellow onion -1/2 red onion -2 bell peppers -1 TBS chopped garlic -2 TBS celery flakes -3 TBS chili powder -pan fried the tofu w/ a little olive oil , chili powder and mesquite seasoning
My husband is a vegan and I am in transition. It's been a very long time since he has eaten chili. I altered the recipe to his liking and just used a pound of red kidney beans, eliminated the mushrooms, green beans and chopped celery, but added lots of garlic. We ate it with brown rice or Amy's gluten free cornbread. This recipe is awesome! Thanks for sharing and I didn't miss the meat at all. ~Angela Walton~
This is a good base. That said, I experimented and varied this recipe considerably. I began by making a mirepoix of EVOO, yellow onion, celery, carrots and garlic. I couldn't see the logic in using one half yellow onion & one half red, so I used a single yellow one. For seasoning, I added to the mirepoix 2 tablespoons chili powder, 1 tablespoon ground cumin, 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika, 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano & 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes. Since I used the genuine articles, I omitted the garlic & onion powders. Instead of water, I used vegetable broth. I used canned beans instead of dry ones. I didn't have lentils, mushrooms or green beans. I'm sure they'd have been nice to include, but I didn't miss them. I added the bell peppers, tomatoes and tofu according to the recipe. The end result was terrific. A great deal of depth of flavor with lots of color and texture. This worked for me. It may or may not for you. Play, experiment and make it your own!
This is an awesome recipe. I did however make the following changes that people could do: 1. No green beans 2. Used only 3 cups of water 3. Added two chipotle pepper in adobo sauce 4. Added ground scotch bonnet (1/8 to 1/4 tsp) 5 Added jalapeno pure (1 tbs) 6. Added 2 Tbs of chili pdr, cumin, oregano, fresh basil, cilatro Even with all the "hot stuff" it wasn't overpowering.
I made it for my daughter that's switching to vegetarian eating, I wanted to support her decision ahs give her ideas. I thought it was pretty good but I should've added more chilli powder and even some paprika to spice it up. My daughter was ok with it but did not like the tofu. My other daughter didn't like it at all lol. I used the leftovers the next day and added ground beef to turn it into real chilli and it was awesome
