Vegan Chunky Chili

If you are entertaining mixed palates, this meal will satisfy all tastes. A from-scratch chili that uses many different vegetables as well as beans, lentils and tofu to provide that 'full' feeling that chili with meat offers. Add fresh parsley and basil to taste, if desired. I prefer to let the chili sit overnight in the refrigerator before serving.

Recipe by Krista B

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
4 hrs
additional:
12 hrs
total:
16 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Drain and rinse kidney beans, white beans and lentils. Combine in a large pot and cover with water; boil over medium-high to high heat for 1 hour, or until tender.

  • Meanwhile, in a large saucepan over high heat, combine tomatoes and water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer, uncovered, for 1 hour, or until tomatoes are broken down.

  • Stir the tomatoes into the beans and add mushrooms, green bell pepper, red bell pepper, green beans, celery, onions and tofu. Season with salt, pepper, onion powder, garlic powder and chili powder to taste. Simmer for 2 to 3 hours, or until desired consistency is reached.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
138 calories; protein 9.8g; carbohydrates 23.4g; fat 1.6g; sodium 280.8mg. Full Nutrition
