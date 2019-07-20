Ratatouille Provençale

In France, we make this ratatouille recipe all year long to serve as a main dish with white rice or as a side with fish or meat. It is naturally vegan and tastes especially good when made with sun-ripened vegetables.
Made this for dinner and it was wonderful! A few hints that might be helpful: this makes A LOT! I cut the recipe in half and it still required me to use my large (14”) iron skillet to fit everything and there was still plenty. The cooking times I thought were a little long. You should simmer 15-20 min covered and then remove lid and simmer about 15 min more. I used the optional tomato pureé. Also the ingredient list includes fresh tomatoes but they are not included in the directions. Just toss them in with the eggplant and zucchini. Make sure to use Herbs de Provence! It’s what makes it taste so good! I sprinkled with Parmesan cheese to guild the Lilly!
Made this for dinner and it was wonderful! A few hints that might be helpful: this makes A LOT! I cut the recipe in half and it still required me to use my large (14”) iron skillet to fit everything and there was still plenty. The cooking times I thought were a little long. You should simmer 15-20 min covered and then remove lid and simmer about 15 min more. I used the optional tomato pureé. Also the ingredient list includes fresh tomatoes but they are not included in the directions. Just toss them in with the eggplant and zucchini. Make sure to use Herbs de Provence! It’s what makes it taste so good! I sprinkled with Parmesan cheese to guild the Lilly!
This was a delicious recipe. I followed the directions with the addition of the tomato puree. Like someone else mentioned, it does make quite a bit, but tastes even better when the flavors have had a chance to meld. I served it over farfalle pasta. To sop up the juices, I completed the meal with crusty multigrain rolls. My husband said it was one of best meals I've made Ina long time.
Abby
Rating: 5 stars
07/20/2020
Delicious! We didn’t have an eggplant nor more than a few grape tomatoes but we did add tomato purée and water to this recipe. Additionally, we seasoned with Italian seasoning instead of thyme. On the first night we ate this with salmon burgers and the second night served it with pasta. Very enjoyable both nights.
I loved this recipe and it is the base for another on of my favorites,Ratatouille Pappardelle! I did sub some yellow summer time squash for some zucchini, I love the additional color and flavors. I also added my eggplant with the onions, this way I can feed them a little more olive oil as necessary and they are come out a bit more tender. Great Recipe!!!!
Very good flavour and easy to prepare. Fresh local summer vegetables make all the difference! Made as written except I didn’t add tomato purée. I did add a summer squash I had no other plans for. I also added a can of drained chickpeas for a little protein. But it would have been equally delicious without my additions. The eggplant is what really sets this dish apart. Yummy & thumbs up from this family!
Delicious! We didn’t have an eggplant nor more than a few grape tomatoes but we did add tomato purée and water to this recipe. Additionally, we seasoned with Italian seasoning instead of thyme. On the first night we ate this with salmon burgers and the second night served it with pasta. Very enjoyable both nights.
Thanks for confirmation this can be done "authentically" in a pot, rather than baked. What a relief. I always improvise but the ingredients and prep here are a good basis for that. Personally prefer ground Romano or Asiago with black pepper to top.
So very close as to i have been making this for many years. I have made this once before and I enjoyed it very much. I made it again and it is very good. The flavors work well together. I started this in the stove and put it in the oven to finish. I had it in at 250 degrees for about 3 hours, made it nice and thick. I like this over my eggs and it is good over steamed rice. Thank you for the recipe. June 25/2019.
Loved how easy & flavorful this recipe is to make. I’ll definitely will be making it more often since it was such a big hit with my family. Absolutely DELICIOUS!!! One note, I was only able to fit 2 Eggplants in the 12”x3” deep pan I had. I also cut up all the veggies a little smaller & added 1 cup of purée instead of a 1/2.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.