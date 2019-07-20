Ratatouille Provençale

In France, we make this ratatouille recipe all year long to serve as a main dish with white rice or as a side with fish or meat. It is naturally vegan and tastes especially good when made with sun-ripened vegetables.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Pour olive oil into a large pot over high heat. Add onions and garlic and sauté for 2 minutes. Reduce heat and add tomatoes, eggplants, zucchini, tomato puree, and herbes de Provence; season with salt and pepper. Cover and simmer for 30 minutes.

  • Uncover and check the level of liquid in the pot. Continue cooking for 30 minutes, uncovered if there is too much liquid, or covered if the amount of liquid looks right.

Tips

My children are not very fond of the eggplant skin, so sometimes I peel the eggplants for this dish.

Per Serving:
323 calories; protein 7.5g; carbohydrates 35.2g; fat 19.9g; sodium 143.9mg. Full Nutrition
