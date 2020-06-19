Clafoutis aux Cerises (Classic Clafouti)

A quick and classic cherry clafoutis, made the authentic French way with the pits still in the cherries. Should you wish to avoid the pits when enjoying this gorgeously simple dessert, you can remove them prior to baking. Clafoutis can be served warm or cool.

Recipe by Narno

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 8-inch dessert
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Combine milk and vanilla bean in a pot and steep for at least 1 hour.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease an 8-inch baking dish with butter. Spread out cherries in the bottom of the prepared baking dish.

  • Combine 1/2 cup flour, 1/2 cup sugar and salt in a bowl. Add eggs one at a time; beat with an electric mixer after each addition until smooth and creamy.

  • Remove vanilla bean from milk and discard. Add milk to egg mixture. Pour in heavy cream; mix until smooth. Pour mixture evenly over cherries.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until top of clafoutis is golden, 45 to 50 minutes. Remove from the oven and sprinkle 2 tablespoons sugar on top. Let cool slightly before serving so that the clafoutis is set. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Cook's Note:

For a more intense vanilla flavor, steep vanilla bean in milk overnight.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
215 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 36.9g; fat 5.9g; cholesterol 73.9mg; sodium 63.6mg. Full Nutrition
