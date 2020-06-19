Clafoutis aux Cerises (Classic Clafouti)

A quick and classic cherry clafoutis, made the authentic French way with the pits still in the cherries. Should you wish to avoid the pits when enjoying this gorgeously simple dessert, you can remove them prior to baking. Clafoutis can be served warm or cool.
Lovely classic recipe that I grew up with in Poitiers. Any ripe fruit can be substituted in this recipe. The classic variation is to omit vanilla and instead add a 1/4-1/2 tsp of almond extract to the batter. Almonds and cherries are a match made in Heaven.
I tried this recipe twice and it came out a liquidy mess both times. I made it in two different ovens and with a different fruit each time and it was unappetizing on both occasions. This is after baking it for far longer than the recipe called for and it still was not edible
I made this exactly as written EXCEPT that I used vanilla extract because I did not have a vanilla bean, and I whisked it by hand. Of the three Clofouti recipes I have used, this is now my favorite! I baked the Clofouti for 45 minutes in my own oven and decided it could use seven more minutes to brown the top just right to my tastes. Every oven is a little different. To troubleshoot why your Clofouti didn’t come out right: In this type of recipe it is always essential to mix or whisk dry ingredients together before adding eggs, mix the eggs into it until just smooth without any lumps, and then do the liquid additions, but not mixing excessively! Novice cooks get a little over-enthusiastic and too much mixing can toughen the gluten in the flour, with a less-satisfactory result. Also, if your oven is too hot, this recipe could separate into liquids and solids — I have done that with egg custards, and this is essentially a starchy egg custard. Get a good oven thermometer and test your own oven, and adjust the settings to get a true temperature. Ovens often have “hot spots” too, so if recipes are not turning out right, check the temperature at different spots in your oven — get to know it better. Using real cherries, fresh, with the pits still inside adds something to the flavor. Maybe a slight almond-like flavor? Just remind everyone that the clafoutis is “Traditional” and they need to spit out the pits and not bite into them.
So easy that the next day I used the recipe for peach clafoutis which was also delicious. The ratio of eggs and cream was perfect for a nice creamy custard. I make my own vanilla extract so I used that instead of the bean. Then, I used the same recipe minus the sugar and vanilla and made a savory clafoutis containing sauteed mushrooms, red bell pepper, soft goat cheese - Chevre, onion, zucchini, and an assortment of my favorite spices. The Blend-Tec food processor made the filling so easy.
I love this recipe, I’ve made other clafoutis and was not happy with them. I used sour cherries, and replaced the vanilla bean with vanilla extract, and added more sugar. Fantastic, it puffed up and browned beautifully.
I did not have enough cherries so I made the clafoutis with strawberries (sliced and floured), raspberries, and cherries (halved with the stones removed). This was a big breakfast hit and I’m sure I’ll be making it again and experimenting with more summer fruits
I didn't have vanilla beans so added extract instead. It took about fifteen minutes longer than the recipe stated before the middle didn't look jiggly. So tasty! I tried a different recipe last month and it was too rubbery. This one was perfect. Thank you for sharing!
