Clafoutis aux Cerises (Classic Clafouti)

I made this exactly as written EXCEPT that I used vanilla extract because I did not have a vanilla bean, and I whisked it by hand. Of the three Clofouti recipes I have used, this is now my favorite! I baked the Clofouti for 45 minutes in my own oven and decided it could use seven more minutes to brown the top just right to my tastes. Every oven is a little different. To troubleshoot why your Clofouti didn’t come out right: In this type of recipe it is always essential to mix or whisk dry ingredients together before adding eggs, mix the eggs into it until just smooth without any lumps, and then do the liquid additions, but not mixing excessively! Novice cooks get a little over-enthusiastic and too much mixing can toughen the gluten in the flour, with a less-satisfactory result. Also, if your oven is too hot, this recipe could separate into liquids and solids — I have done that with egg custards, and this is essentially a starchy egg custard. Get a good oven thermometer and test your own oven, and adjust the settings to get a true temperature. Ovens often have “hot spots” too, so if recipes are not turning out right, check the temperature at different spots in your oven — get to know it better. Using real cherries, fresh, with the pits still inside adds something to the flavor. Maybe a slight almond-like flavor? Just remind everyone that the clafoutis is “Traditional” and they need to spit out the pits and not bite into them.