Zucchini Bread with Coconut

I had to change a few things with the recipe based on the ingredients I had. First, the shredded coconut I had was sweetened. So I only used about 3/4 cup of sugar, and I feel that it was still a touch too sweet. Next time I will probably only use a 1/3 or a 1/2 cup sugar. Second, I thought 4 tsps of baking powder seemed a bit much, so I only used 2 tsps, and my bread rose just fine. Lastly, I didn't have vanilla sugar, so I used 2 tsps of vanilla extract instead. Overall, this is a great tasting bread with a great texture. It's a touch too sweet for me, but my husband likes it. I really enjoy the little hint of cinnamon with the coconut too. Would be good with walnuts in it as well. Also: I baked my loaf in a 9x5" pan at 350, and it was done in 62 minutes. Thanks for the recipe!