Zucchini Bread with Coconut

My favorite recipe for zucchini bread with a hint of coconut. Make sure to squeeze out as much liquid from the zucchini as possible after grating, otherwise, the bread will be too mushy.

Recipe by Lena

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9x5-inch loaf
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x5-inch loaf pan.

  • Place grated zucchini in a colander in the sink. Squeeze out as much liquid with your hands as possible.

  • Combine flour, coconut flakes, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a mixing bowl.

  • Beat sugar, oil, vanilla sugar, and cinnamon in a separate bowl with an electric mixer until foamy. Mix in zucchini and eggs. Pour wet ingredients into dry ingredients and stir until well combined. Pour into the prepared loaf pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center of the loaf comes out clean, about 1 hour.

  • Remove from the oven and let cool in the pan for 10 minutes. Invert onto a wire rack and let cool completely.

Tips

This zucchini bread can easily be frozen. I usually cut the loaf into slices and freeze them in individual bags.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
574 calories; protein 7.5g; carbohydrates 67.6g; fat 31.9g; cholesterol 61.4mg; sodium 452.9mg. Full Nutrition
