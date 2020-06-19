Zucchini Bread with Coconut

This is an excellent zucchini bread, not as cloyingly sweet as other zucchini breads. I make this often using frozen zucchini from my garden. I swapped vanilla sugar for vanilla extract. Also, it is important not to squeeze the zucchini too much, the coconut flakes absorb a lot of liquid. And I used a larger (10x5 inch) loafpan, in a regular size loafpan it would have spilled over..
Followed the directions using non-sweetened coconut but add 1 ½ tsp of vanilla. It was pretty dry with not much flavor. Won't bake it again but recommend the zucchini blueberry recipe. Big hit in my house.
Excellent zucchini bread. I squeezed out moisture from zucchini as one reviewer noted and I won’t do it next time. I had never done that in any other before anyway. Love coconut in just about anything and this didn’t disappoint. There’s a typo in ingredients “3 eaches eggs” or that’s something strange I haven’t ever heard of before. Thank you for yet another favorite!
I had to change a few things with the recipe based on the ingredients I had. First, the shredded coconut I had was sweetened. So I only used about 3/4 cup of sugar, and I feel that it was still a touch too sweet. Next time I will probably only use a 1/3 or a 1/2 cup sugar. Second, I thought 4 tsps of baking powder seemed a bit much, so I only used 2 tsps, and my bread rose just fine. Lastly, I didn't have vanilla sugar, so I used 2 tsps of vanilla extract instead. Overall, this is a great tasting bread with a great texture. It's a touch too sweet for me, but my husband likes it. I really enjoy the little hint of cinnamon with the coconut too. Would be good with walnuts in it as well. Also: I baked my loaf in a 9x5" pan at 350, and it was done in 62 minutes. Thanks for the recipe!
This was wonderful—moist and tasty. I followed the recipe exactly except I went with two of the reviewers and didn’t squeeze the liquid out of the zucchini and added some walnuts. I used a regular loaf pan with no issues. I had to add 5 minutes to the bake time.
08/01/2022
adding chocolate chips next time! otherwise perfect, not too sweet.
09/13/2022
This was very good, I used brownie and mini loaf pans and this recipe was perfect. I added nuts to mine which added good flavor and texture. Bread was very moist and flavorful.
08/30/2022
Loved this recipe! I followed the advice of one review and didn't squeeze out zucchini. And I added 1tsp. Clove. Because I like the taste. My bread turned out moist and wonderful. Will definitely make again. I might even add cranberries next time. Thank you allrecipes..
