Blaukraut (German Red Cabbage)

Red cabbage with apples is a traditional German side dish for pork roast and other roasts, Christmas goose, turkey, and game. It tastes even better when reheated so I usually make it the day before. It is a staple on most people's home for Christmas dinner.
Let me say much better than that watery stuff you buy in the jar. The only thing I did different was I used brown sugar (because I prefer the caramel taste of brown sugar to white when mixed with vinegar) - and it was perfect! Everyone loved it.
I made it but without the sugar and butter. Added brown sugar in the simmering stage to offset apple cider ginger. Also started with bacon , browned it, removed then simmered onion in that. Later I added bacon crushed delicious
I made this recipe with one small modification. I didn't have an apple, but I did have apple cider. This was the most delicious cabbage dish!! I paired it with spätzle and bratwurst...perfection!! I really can't wait to make it again, thank you!!
