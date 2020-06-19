Blaukraut (German Red Cabbage)

4.7
18 Ratings
  • 5 15
  • 4 2
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Red cabbage with apples is a traditional German side dish for pork roast and other roasts, Christmas goose, turkey, and game. It tastes even better when reheated so I usually make it the day before. It is a staple on most people's home for Christmas dinner.

Recipe by Lisa

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter in a large pan. Add sugar and stir until it has a light caramel color, about 5 minutes. Add onion and apples; cook and stir until the onions start to soften, about 5 minutes. Add cabbage and cook until heated through, about 5 minutes.

  • Stir in broth, apple cider vinegar, and salt. Cover and simmer until flavors are well combined, about 30 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and stir in lingonberry jam towards the end of the cooking time if desired.

Cook's Note:

To intensify the flavor, sprinkle finely sliced red cabbage with salt, drizzle with a dash of red wine vinegar, and marinate for 2 hours. Then proceed with the recipe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
242 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 39.8g; fat 9.2g; cholesterol 22.9mg; sodium 140.6mg. Full Nutrition
