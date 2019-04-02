Mama's Best Broiled Tomato Sandwich

A broiled sandwich, made of fresh seasoned tomatoes, with an Italian taste. A perfect match for soup.

By KATIA

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
  • Preheat oven to broil.

  • In a shallow bowl, whisk together the olive oil and vinegar. Marinate the tomatoes in the mixture, stirring occasionally.

  • Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine mayonnaise, parsley, oregano, black pepper and 4 teaspoons Parmesan cheese. Spread mixture on each slice of toasted bread. Place marinated tomatoes on 2 slices and sprinkle with remaining Parmesan cheese.

  • Place on a baking sheet and broil for 5 minutes, or until cheese turns golden brown. Serve immediately, open faced or closed.

Per Serving:
509 calories; protein 9.6g; carbohydrates 43.2g; fat 34.8g; cholesterol 14.5mg; sodium 605.2mg. Full Nutrition
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022