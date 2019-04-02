Mama's Best Broiled Tomato Sandwich
A broiled sandwich, made of fresh seasoned tomatoes, with an Italian taste. A perfect match for soup.
A broiled sandwich, made of fresh seasoned tomatoes, with an Italian taste. A perfect match for soup.
Wow! This takes a plain 'ol tomato sandwich to a whole new level with a nice Italian twist! I toasted some thick slices of Italian bread and added a bit of salt to the tomatoes. I decreased the amount of herbs in the mayo mixture a bit to taste. I also added some fresh basil over top of the tomatoes and a bit of mozzarella cheese along with the Parmesan. The balsamic marinade on the tomatoes really adds a nice tang to the sandwich - delish!Read More
This was ok.... needs meat. I like steak... so a nice thin cut or left over pot roast or something- ANYTHING would have made this much better. Next time I will add roast beef.Read More
Wow! This takes a plain 'ol tomato sandwich to a whole new level with a nice Italian twist! I toasted some thick slices of Italian bread and added a bit of salt to the tomatoes. I decreased the amount of herbs in the mayo mixture a bit to taste. I also added some fresh basil over top of the tomatoes and a bit of mozzarella cheese along with the Parmesan. The balsamic marinade on the tomatoes really adds a nice tang to the sandwich - delish!
A DEFINATE KEEPER! A so simple recipe that yields a so delicious sandwich! My only mods were adding 50% more of each herb, salting the tomatos after marinading and adding more cheese for the "bubbly effect". EXCELLENT WITH CREAMY SOUP! and great for appetizers when served in bite sized pieces open-faced! AND THE MARINADE CAN BE EASILY CONVERTED INTO A NICE VINEGRETTE, instead of having to throw it away or boil it.
This is a terrific recipe. I made it in August when tomatos are at their peak flavor, but I can see making it in the winter with fresh plum tomato. Also because it was summer I added fresh chopped herbs to the mayo mixture, parsley, rosemary and basil. As it was a poolside lunch, I put the prepared sandwiches on a foil lined, thick cookie sheet and put it on the grill and closd the lid for about 5 minutes. But broiling would give it a bubbly top. Also, THICK DENSE bread is a MUST! And remember to toast the bread first. Thank you so much for this recipe, my daughter the vegetarian even asked for the recipe.
There isn't enough I can say about this recipe. I wish I could give it more stars!! I did change a few things due to not having them. I used Newmans Own Olive Oil and Vinegar (a salad dressing) instead of your sauce but it was close enough. I also used sliced american cheese. It was amazing! My mouth is still watering! And as for the mayo..gosh it was heavenly. I did add some garlic powder like a few others suggested which made it even better. When I put it in the oven I was already waiting for it to come out! It smelt great and was so good! I love it so much that I created an account here JUST to review it. Thank you so much for this mouthwatering recipe!
Great recipe! I marinated thinly sliced red onion along with the tomatoes, used a little less of the Parmesan, and added a thin slice of Swiss cheese. Also, since my husband loves BLT's, added a few pre-cooked slices of bacon to his before adding the tomato/onion topping and the cheese -- he loved it!!
These were fantastic!! The mayo/parmesan mixture is a must. What a great blend of flavors...I wish I had made more for myself. When I took it out from under the broiler, there was quite a bit of liquid on top. I just soaked it up with a paper towel and it didn't compromise the taste at all. Next time I might try fat free mayo to cut down on the calories, but other than that these were awesome. Two thumbs up kat!!
Very tasty and quick! My husband and I loved the fresh taste. A good quality, dense bread is a must. Next time will try a mixture of tomatoes and roasted red peppers. This recipe is a definite keeper!
This recipe has become a staple for me in the past few months! It is so simple yet incredible. I make it for lunch, serve it open faced as an appetizer and sometimes as part of dinner. The most important part is procuring the ripe tomatoes. If I can't find ripe tomatoes at my produce stand, I won't make it. I slice them thick and only differ from the recipe in that I add a little garlic powder to the mayo spread and salt the tomato slices before adding the parm on top. This recipe is so good that you really should try it as is before you start throwing your own ideas in. I have impressed many a guest with this one. PERFECT!
WOW! My wife about fell off the couch after she tasted these! All she could say was "mmmm...." followed by some mumbling as she enjoyed these tomato sandwiches. The only change was I used fresh multi-grain bread and fresh grated Parmesan. Excellent! We have made it twice in the past week!
This was delicious! Toasted tomato sandwiches have always been a favorite of mine, even as a kid. I didn't marinate the tomatoes, as I was using fresh beefsteak tomatoes from the Farmer's Market. I used mayo, parmesan, pepper, Club House italiano seasoning and garlic powder. Spread the mixture on a bun and broiled until brown and bubbly. Then added tomato. DELICIOUS!! Awesome with a salad for a light tasting supper on a warm summer evening!! Thanks Kat! EDITED: I still do not marinate the tomatoes, but I do use a balsamic glaze that I drizzle over the top of each tomato once I have broiled the buns. DELISH!!!
I added basil to the mayo mixture and fresh mozzarella and bacon to the sandwich. Easily one of the best sandwiches I've ever had!
I really really liked this. Didn't make any changes except to drizzle a little of the vinegar over the sandwiches as well. 4/11/03 This time I did make a few changes, marinated the tomatoes in balsamic vinegar only (no oil) and mixed mayo and basil pesto with the parmesan for the spread. It is really good that way too. I always use foccacia bread.
Great open faced sandwich! We loved the balsamic vinegar in this. I made the recipe as written with just a few exceptions. I used one huge garden tomato and made three open faced sandwiches. I used fresh parsley and I added a couple of whole basil leaves to each sandwich under the tomato slice. We thought the basil was a wonderful addition. We enjoyed this one and will definitely make it again!
We *LOVED* these...my husband gave me a thumbs up and an "excellent!" on the first bite. I followed the recipe exactly, *except* that I added a very thin pan-fried chicken breast seasoned with lemon pepper, dill and garlic to each sandwich. While these would be absolutely fantabulous on their own, I just wanted the extra protein for our meal. Thank you so much for a wonderful recipe that I'll use OFTEN! ETA: I never do this, but I had leftover chicken, so we had the exact same meal two nights in a row. These are just that good.
This was ok.... needs meat. I like steak... so a nice thin cut or left over pot roast or something- ANYTHING would have made this much better. Next time I will add roast beef.
I truely enjoyed this! I have so many garden tomatoes & this is the perfect way to use them up. The flavors melded so nicely together after being in the broiler. It's a perfect lite lunch, thanks so much Kat!
OH MY --- Are there even words to express the simple yet complex flavors of this masterpiece!!! My tongue was dancing with flavors!!!! It's brilliant this recipe, pretty much have all the ingredients on hand. i do suggest using your own fresh herbs, yum. ALSO, i have tried this on 3 different types of breads / rolls - white sandwich bread, slider rolls, as well as my homeade rolls, it doesn't even matter these come out gooey and fabulous! I also poured the extra oil / vinegar misture over the top, wich the parm seems to dance wtih. I will be making this the rest of my life. It was something you would taste at the million dollar priced Vegas resteraunts!! THAT GOOD! I wanted to add that i used garlic powder as well as a bit of crushed red pepper to the mayo. LOVE THESE!
Delicious! While I love plain old toasted tomato + mayo sandwiches, this was a really nice change! Loved the mayo mix especially, will use it on other sandwiches too!
Delicious! A nice, light summer dish. A great way to use up fresh tomatoes. I used 4 Roma tomatoes and still had a lot left over so 2 regular tomatoes should be plenty. Tried it on both Italian bread and wheat. Liked the Italian, my husband and I agreed we didn't care for the wheat. Served with soup and made a complete meal.
Yum, it is the best tomato sandwich, especially with a slice of fresh mozzarella underneath the tomatoes. I made them on leftover hamburger buns which was perfect. The second time I made them, I used thin sliced muenster and regular bread (which doesn't hold up well). You definitely need a thicker bread and I'll for sure be getting more fresh mozzarella before making them again. It's a great way to use up home grown tomatoes and have a nice dinner!
Made this on garlic 4 cheese Texas toast and just put the mayo/parm mix on top of the cheese after I toasted the toast. I added freeze dried basil but fresh would be better and added parmesean on top of the tomatoes. It was very good! If you have someone who has to have a protien a quick fix is a fried egg in between the bread and tomatoes.
Yummy!!! Made these several times already. Love the mayo spread!!
add garlic powder and fresh basil for the win
Made this for lunch today to accompany some soup. I followed the instructions, but probably used more fresh, grated Parmesan cheese than called for ; ). We had all of the ingredients on hand, and this was quick and easy to assemble (10 minutes total prep/broil time). It also tasted delicious!!!! My husband loved it too. We will add this to our regular lunch rotation.
These were incredible! The marinated tomatoes were delicious, and all the flavors blended so well. I made them on Dutch crunch rolls, and I couldn't imagine a better choice. I also added swiss cheese. Everyone in the family loved them! The next day I re-arranged the ingrediants and it was even better. I added pesto and spinach, and did an open faced sandwich so it was more like a pizza. I would make them this way from now on, but they're delicious both ways.
Very delicious! You need thick bread, otherwise the sides burn. I roasted bell peppers to add, and it was wonderful!
SOOO DELICIOUS!! I make the cheese spread and leave it in the fridge. This make preparring the sandwiches during the work week a snap.
Great open faced sandwich! Loved everything about this one. I make this for my breakfast many mornings while the tomatoes are fresh. Thanks Katia for sharing this one.
Great recipe. My kids loved it. I substituted the oil and vinegar with Italian dressing.
This was very good. Be sure to put it in the oven open faced. I then put the other side in for 1 minute to broil.
Wonderful! Different recipe for tomato sandwiches. Will make again. We enjoyed it very much.
I can't wait to try this.
TERRIFIC! I used one large average sliced tomato and had it on wheat bread. It made enough for three sandwiches so I totated 2 more pieces of bread. This would be great with a little shredded swiss added to the top before broiling.
VERY GOOD and comes in handy for a quick fix - especially for my vegetarian hubby. thanks!
Yummy! This was quite good, but I think it would be even better with a thin slice of cheese on top, such as gruyere. I am going to try this next time. It is essential to use a hearty bread. I used a wheat french baguette.
Delicious recipe. I made it with thickly-sliced toasted french bread and added some dried basil to the mayonaise spread. Would be great with fresh basil in between the bread/spread and the tomatoes on top. Enjoy!
I wish I could give this recipe TEN stars! This has to be my most favorite summer sandwich...EVER! I will only make this with fresh, homegrown tomatoes. I probably make this 2-3 times a WEEK in the summer and I can't get enough of it. The taste is SO good! You MUST make this sandwich! I use a pie plate to marinate my tomatoes and it works perfectly...since I only make one sandwich at a time (for me!)!
not the best sandwich i ever had but it was pretty good!
Very Good! Reminded me of the tomato pie I make. Nice switch from grilled cheese and tomato. I did add shredded 4 four cheese on top of everything...toasted up nicely and was delicious!
pretty good and really easy to make. The taste is a little bland though, but that may be due to my supermarket-bought middle-of-winter-tasteless-tomatoes.
We all loved these - the kiddies included if you'd believe it. Excellent way to use up the leftover tomatoes from the garden. We ate them on their own for lunch but they would compliment any kind of soup. Will be making these over and over.
This sandwich is great! The olive oil and balsamic vinegar give it a nice kick.
Easy and awesome!
Wow! we absolutely loved these! I can only imagine what they will taste like in the summer when tomatoes are at their peak! Somehow I was out of parmesan cheese (don't know how that happened) so I made the mayo mixture without it, put it on sliced hoagie rolls and topped with thinly sliced provolone cheese, then tomatoes. Served open-faced and they were so delicious. I can't wait to make them with the parmesan!
This is a fabulous yet simple recipe. It tastes just wonderful this time of the year with fresh garden tomatoes. I am sure you could adapt it to make small appetizer-sized sandwiches by using toasted French bread baguette slices or cutting toasted regular bread slices into quarters. You could perhaps dice the tomatoes to make eating a little easier on these smaller portions. Seasonings can be adjusted easily to individual tastes. This recipe is a definite "keeper". Great recipe!
Yummy, yummy to my tummy. I added a minced clove of garlic. Used Pillsbury French bread that you have to bake. Cut the dough in half so I had to loaves of bread and then just split them open to make my sandwiches. Thanks for sharing!
*I* thought this was wonderful - - - of course, I messed up and didn't fully toast the bread before broiling, so hubby's sandwich became soft and squishy and he complained (totally my fault); HOWEVER, the flavors were simply fantastic. Note to self: you want fully toasted (brown) bread and keep tomato slices meaty, but not *too* thick. I used homemade honey oat bread which added a nice touch of sweetness.
Used Italian bread, half the tomatoes, and slices of mozzarella cheese plus the mayo to create amazing open-faced sandwiches that made a great small lunch for 3 people. I did not have the parsley or olive oil, but kept everything else basically the same. Turned out great!!
Actually, it was a dissappointment. I would have enjoyed a plain old tomato and mayo samdwich better.
VERY tasty. I'm giving it a 4 star b/c it was great, but didn't blow my socks off. However, I will definitely make this again. My husband really liked it, too. Made it exactly as written, only I used vine-ripened cherry tomatoes because the regular tomatoes at the store looked blah. I'd recommend this to a friend:) We had this with the Caesar Salad Supreme on this site (minus the anchovies) and it was a great combo! Thanks, Katia!
Delicious! One of my favorites now. I use plain yogurt instead of mayonnaise, which makes it a little tangy. I tend to eat it for breakfast; very filling.
This is a tasty idea for an alternative for the usual sandwich at lunch.
THIS WAS SO YUMMY! I made it open faced and at the time didn't have the vinegar so I used Italian dressing to marinate the tomatoes. My son doesn't like tomatoes but he LOVED this sandwich!
A great recipe. Really enjoyed the flavors of the roasted tomatoes and the spread. I can see using this on small baguette rounds for an appetizer as well.
Yummy~!
I made this recipe almost exactly as stated; a little extra parmasan, a slice of monty jack under the tomatoes, Italian seasoning instead or oregano. My husband raved about it and can't wait for the next time we have this. We each could only eat one open-faced sandwich, and we had a California carrot and raisin salad alongside the sandwiches. It was a really great light dinner.
This was awesome! I replaced the oregano with Italian seasoning, and didn't bother to measure anything, and it turned out great. Definately pairs well with a cream soup for a quick and easy dinner after work!
Simple, but a great combination of flavors. I made mine in pita bread and it was fantastic.
Just made this tonight. I added some powdered garlic to the mayo (really I used Miracle Whip), and since I had no Parmesan, just put feta cheese on top. Just the flavored spread by itself on the bread was great. However, all ingredients together made a wonderful treat. Thanks so much for this recipe.
Absolutely delicious. The only change I made was to use light mircle whip instead of mayo. I am not a fan of mayo. I put it on thin sliced pumpernickel.
fantastic sandwich! Followed the directions exactly and I was very pleased with the outcome. As with all dishes that involve a broiler, it's important to keep your eye on the oven because it can burn quickly. Thanks for the recipe!
So easy to make and delicious too! Add your favorite herbs to the mayo. Try to drain some of the liquid out of the marinated tomatoes before putting it on the bread to prevent it from getting mushy. I just threw mine in the foreman grill and it turned out perfect! There's really no need to marinate the tomatoes overnight, I found that marinating the tomatoes for too long made the balsamic vinegar taste too strong.
I've made this many times and it never fails to impress. I dice the tomatoes (easier on the kiddos) and use fresh parmesan and have yet to find a nay-sayer on this. Recipe does not state how long to marinate tomatoes, but I've done everything from 15 minutes to using the leftovers on more broiled sandwiches the next day and it always tastes wonderful.
This was so simple and delicious. We used a fresh baguette and added a little mozzerella and fresh basil for taste. My newly vegetarian 11 year old daughter gobbled it right up! Thank you sharing! Will definitely add to our favorites!
If you want something quick and delicious for lunch, try this recipe! Yummy. I used toasted ciabattas. The balsamic vinegar and Parmesan give these the perfect bite.
SO good! I decided after trying it that it would be best by completely leaving out the olive oil. My husband and I are big balsamic vinegar lovers so I soak the tomatoes in only balsamic vinegar for about 10 minutes. I also add extra garlic and some mozarella. Amazing!
Super fantastic, easy and gourmet... No changes except added one minced garlic clove to the mayo mixture. Awesome!
Let me start by saying that I have introduced this sandwich to a lot of friends and they have become big fans of it. I tweak the recipe a bit: Slice tomato and place in bowl with the balsamic vinegar (no olive oil needed) while they are marinating I toast my bread and make the mayo mix. After I put the mayo mix on both slices of toasted bread, put the marinated tomatos on one slice, top with some parmesan and bake it for 3- 5 minutes. Add the top slice of toast and viola. Drizzle some balsamic vinagrette, top with other slice of toast and its ready to eat.
That sounds really good i am going to have to try that. I love anything with tomato and basil or any herb.
Very nice. I made this with Home Pride onion buns. I toasted the bun bottom half, spread the cheese mix on it, topped the bun with tomato/paper-thin sliced red onion/o oil/vinegar/s&p, then topped this with a slice of mozz. Broiled this until it was bubbly (my stupid oven's broiler is at the bottom, and has one setting: volcanic. I had to check on it every 10 seconds to make sure it didn't burn). I toasted the bun top half, and topped the thing off. The end result was pretty tasty. I think home-grown tomatoes are the key to this recipe's success - I'll make this again next year when I can be arsed to grow my own.
So Good! We used red wine vinegar since we already had that in the house and it turned out fantastic!
Mmmm, so good! Quick and easy too! I served mine open faced. Next time I will add some fresh basil too. So good with home grown tomatoes. Thanks for sharing.
Great way to fancy up a plain chicken strip lunch. Served this quick and easy recipe with microwaved chicken strips and honey mustard dipping sauce. The broiled tomatoes recipe made it feel like a restaurant meal!
What a wonderful way to make a tomato sandwich. I have never marinated them before cooking, this really held the flavor in. Love the zinged up mayo. This is a recipie to use again and again. And with a little fresh herbs, you have a nice salad dressing after you're done.
This was very good! I made it exactly as written and it was a big hit for me and my son at lunch. I served it open faced on mini sandwich rolls. I will be using this recipe again! Thanks for sharing. :)
I was disappointed with this sandwich - it sounded much more delicious then it turned out... i wouldn't bother making this again
N.J. produces the best tomatoes in the country and although we prefer to eat these sweet beauties just sliced with a little salt and pepper, our gardens can sometimes overflow and we need to find alternative ways to use them. Kat, this is a simple and fantastic way to do just that. I loved this great little treat and I thank you for submitting it.!
Super yummy sandwich. Great way to use fresh tomatoes from the garden! Only change I made was to add shredded Italian cheese instead of the additional Parm on top of the tomato before broiling.
DELICIOUS!!! I switched the parmasean on top for shredded mozzi and it's an EXCELLENT lunch! Would be good as apps for a party too. N
This was delicious! The mayo sauce added a great touch and the vinegar/olive oil mixture on the tomatoes was fantastic. I topped it off with a bit of mozzerella cheese on top before grilling and it was very nice. I'll be making this again.
This is incredibly delicious. I've made it twice and both times my company went home with the recipe. I've been using a crusty bread such as french or portuguese. Thanks for a great recipe.
These were pretty good! I burned a few though, because I didn't watch them well under the broiler- so be careful!
I added a bit of dried basil to the mix, served these on toasted everything bagels with melted mozzarella cheese on top, adjusting the amount of mayo to taste. Delicious! Thank you, kat.
So yummy! only thing i would change is to add a little more sauce, the tomatoes overpowered it. My mom said she thought she would never like a tomato sandwich!
Very good, but for my taste I think the tomatoes need to be cooked a bit longer. Also, when I made this recipe for the second time, I used slices of basil-flavored cheese, which I liked better than the Parmesan.
This recipe is AMAZING! If I could only eat one thing forever, this would be it! I add shredded mozarella to make it extra cheesy.
Just tried this for lunch. It was very delicious! All the ingredients are things I have on hand all the time. Simple, easy, and yummy! Just make sure you don't marinate the tomatoes too long because the Balsamic Vinegar can be a little to strong and over power the rest of the flavors.
This is a GREAT recipe! I don't like cheese, so I left it out, and the sandwich is still fantastic. I loved it!
This was so tasy! I served on an onion roll. I cut the recipe in half and made one sandwich. Next time ill make the two. I'm craving another one!
This is very nice snack. Next time I would use a little less balsamic vinegar and mayonnaise.
very tasty! i agree with other reviews to up the amount of herbs though. I also add more black pepper for a spicier version. besides that this recipe has become one of my favorites! Should change the name to Daughters best broiled tomato sandwich cause my mother has asked me to make this alot!
Excellent sandwich!I found this recipe about a year ago so I've made it quite a few times all ready, even my 5 and 3 yr. old girls love it. I use mayo made with olive oil, fresh parsley, I double the amount of spices and also double the parm cheese. Soooo good for something made with a few simple ingredents! Thanks Katia for such delicious recipe! Elvira Silva
Yummers. This was so easy, yet so good. We ran out of parm, so we just grabbed some cheddar from the fridge to fill the remainder of the cheese element. The only thing is that we still had 3:10 on the timer when the edges began looking super brown, so we pulled out the sandwich. It seemed to taste really good as is. I'm not sure if our broiler is hotter than most, but our sandwich was in there for less than 2 minutes. Regardless, my advice: constantly watch your sandwich to prevent burning. Will definitely make again. Except next time, I think I'll try soaking the toast edges in the balsamic vinegar solution first. Do you think this would help prolong the edges from burning? We're always looking for tomato recipes, b/c we have this rogue cherry tomato plant that grew over the neighbors wall and is now taking over garden. The cherry tomato substitution was so tasty.
4 1/2 stars. We loved the taste but found ourselves pulling the tomato skins off the slices as we ate these yummy sandwiches. Even better with a sprinkling of garlic in the mayo. I must say I was light with the amount of mayo and heavy handed with the Parmesan cheese on top. I like how the mayo melted into the toasted bread like butter when I spread it on, as I am not a huge mayo fan. I shared this recipe with my mom, who managed to serve it to my mayonaise-hating dad without him noticing. Sept 2016 I make this every fall using field or homegrown tomatoes. It never disappoints and is always a hit in our house.
I just made this with fresh picked tomatos from my greenhouse. I used an artisan bread that had whole garlic cloves in it and made them open faced. These are delicious! I'll be making these often and passing this recipe on to others.
Excellent. Substituted mayo for ranch and it was delicious.
I make these for my husband and I all the time. It's a perfect, delicious lunch. I make them as is, except sometimes I add mozzarella cheese on top.
Yummy, a great recipe to play around with to make it to your liking. I used fresh basil, rosemary, next time I will try topping tomato with mozzarella mmmmmmmm
I've made this so many times now, I lost count. Some people in my family prefer it without the tomato. It's also great with a slice of cheese on top of the mayo and cheese sauce.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections