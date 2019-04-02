Mama's Best Broiled Tomato Sandwich

Yummers. This was so easy, yet so good. We ran out of parm, so we just grabbed some cheddar from the fridge to fill the remainder of the cheese element. The only thing is that we still had 3:10 on the timer when the edges began looking super brown, so we pulled out the sandwich. It seemed to taste really good as is. I'm not sure if our broiler is hotter than most, but our sandwich was in there for less than 2 minutes. Regardless, my advice: constantly watch your sandwich to prevent burning. Will definitely make again. Except next time, I think I'll try soaking the toast edges in the balsamic vinegar solution first. Do you think this would help prolong the edges from burning? We're always looking for tomato recipes, b/c we have this rogue cherry tomato plant that grew over the neighbors wall and is now taking over garden. The cherry tomato substitution was so tasty.