Raw Fermented Beets

The health benefits of fermented foods are well established, and they're tasty to boot! If you're lucky enough to have a bumper crop of beets, try this easy recipe.n Once beets are fermented, store in the refrigerator for up to 3 months.
I like these a lot and they ARE easy! The only trick is using the right kind of beets. Detroit reds hold their color well but I think chioggia beets should only be eaten young and raw or they fade to gray and become less visually appealing. If you’ve let your chioggias get big and old and lose their color, you can still ferment them. They’ll taste fine but not be beautiful jewels on your plate.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.