Raw Fermented Beets

The health benefits of fermented foods are well established, and they're tasty to boot! If you're lucky enough to have a bumper crop of beets, try this easy recipe.n Once beets are fermented, store in the refrigerator for up to 3 months.

Recipe by Magpie

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
additional:
1 week 2 days
total:
1 week 2 days 30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
2 jars
Ingredients

8
Brine:

Directions

  • Distribute beet chunks between two jars with lids. Add 2 cloves garlic, 3 peppercorns, and 1 bay leaf to each jar.

  • Combine water and salt in a bowl to make the brine; stir until salt is completely dissolved. Pour enough brine into the jars to completely cover the beets.

  • Screw on lids and let jars sit at room temperature until foam starts to appear on top, about 1 week. Transfer jars to a cool place (50 degrees F, 10 degrees C) for 2 to 3 days after foam appears. Store in the refrigerator.

Cook's Notes:

You can also put beets into 1 large jar. In that case only use 2 cloves of garlic, 3 peppercorns, and 1 bay leaf total.

The number of days for fermenting will depend on ambient temperature.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
53 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 11.9g; fat 0.2g; sodium 963.8mg. Full Nutrition
