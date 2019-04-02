Cottage Cheese Roast
My kids were raised as vegetarians and this is our favorite 'meat loaf'.
This is one of those recipes that you gather your family or your favorite friend around to help you make so they too can share in the laughs because afterall, it is by far one of the weirdest recipes anyone's yet to see and you just know that nothing good could come of it but it'll sure be a lot of fun concocting the mess and watching it self destruct somewhere along the way. Well, mixing it up was a real riot--I think my husband and I near cracked a rib from laughing so hard at the mess that was in the bowl...it brought back memories of praying to the porcelain god for sure....:o) Then we popped in in the oven--and the most amazing thing happened--it actually came out looking like a loaf and it was pretty freakin' tasty--so much so that my carnivore hubby actually took a few slices for lunch one day. Who knew? I followed the recipe exactly as stated--I'm not sure why there's so much oil in the recipe but one could easily use less than half of what's called for. Once you make this loaf--you will quickly start imaginng all the things you could do to it--like swapping out the onion soup mix for something else, added veggies and other seasonings etc. This recipe is pretty neat and a lot of fun. I would recommend it to any skeptic. The ONLY THING IS THAT I HAD TO BAKE IT LONGER--ABOUT AN HOUR UNTIL IT WAS FIRM IN THE MIDDLE...I checked it at 45 mins and it was still jiggly when I shook the pan so I put it back in there for awhile longer.Read More
This LOOKED just like meatloaf after it was done cooking, but it DID NOT taste just like meatloaf as some others have reviewed. It smelled wonderful when it was cooking and looked good. I ate one piece and decided it was too much all-around for me. I dont care for nuts so the taste of walnuts was too overpowering. I love cottage cheese and it was not as prominant as I thought it would be due to the name of the roast. I decided to throw out the rest of the loaf after only one piece. It was just not for me. I got a strange aftertaste in my mouth. I was dissapointed, but the only way to know is to try it once, right?Read More
This recipe is wonderful. I added 1 add'l cup of corn flakes, reduced oil to 1/8 c. and used 2 eggs and 2 egg whites, as well as using lowfat cottage cheese. I baked for 60 min. and it was perfect. My toddler loved it too. Next time, I will add shredded carrots and spinach.
I love this recipe! It looks just like a paler meatloaf and it tastes like meatloaf, too! I've made it several times, trying all sorts of variations and I loved it every time. I tried it with one less egg, with no oil, with no nuts, with cashews, with a half cup of walnuts, with cooked diced peppers mixed in - all of them delicious. I always made it with at least 2 cups of corn flakes and always with 2% fat cottage cheese. It came out great everytime - never too mushy. I even ate it hot out of the oven and the slices held their shape. I have no idea what could be causing everyone else's problems. I used a glass loaf pan and cook it for an hour. I definately recommend the two cups of corn flakes and leaving out the oil. Three eggs works just fine and if you love nuts, don't leave them out. They sound odd but it really works. I loved it with yellow bell peppers mixed in. I'm going to try green peppers, carrots, onions, and mushrooms - not all at once. Give this recipe a shot, it's worth it.
This is probably the cookiest recipe I've ever tried, but man if it didn't just shock the heck out of me and the family... absolutely wonderful! I did as other reviewers and cut the oil to 1/8 cup and used only 2 eggs. Also I didn't use a full packet of onion soup mix, half was PLENTY. I added mushrooms, onions, garlic, and served with mashed taters and mushroom gravy. Truely a great meatless meal that filled and satisfied us all. I WILL make this again! Thanks for sharing!
Although it sounded weird and looked gross, after being prepared it tasted delicious! The next day it tastes even better! We added 1 extra cup of cornflakes and green onions and served it with mushroom gravy. Some chopped mushrooms next time might be good. Baked for 1 hour.
my mom and i are vegetarian, and she's always asking if i'll make this meatloaf for her! it's so good! i use special k cornflakes, which i grind to a fine powder in my food processor, then i put all of the other ingredients in their and blend until well combined. i've used egg substitute instead of a real egg and it worked well also. this goes great with mashed potatoes! i reccommend baking the meatloaf in two medium sized loaf pans, because having it all in one sometimes takes forever to bake all the way through. cranberry sauce is great with this! thanks!
I was intrigued by this recipe when I came across it due to the novelty factor, and decided I had to try it at least once. I read a number of the reviews and followed some of the modifications -- extra cup of cornflakes, one less egg, a bit less walnuts, addition of garlic and onion powder, baking time of 50 minutes. My boyfriend and I had the result for lunch tonight, and we were both amazed by how meatloaf-like and fairly tasty it was. Next time I will try making my own onion soup mix, however, because the one I bought had a bunch of artificial ingredients and left a weird aftertaste.
This meatless loaf was amazing. I would never have guess that cottage cheese and cornflakes could make THIS! I loved it. I used 2 1/2 cups of cornflakes, 1/8 cup of oil, 1/2 cup of walnuts, and added 1 cup of diced onions, green peppers, & mushrooms. Thanks so much for this recipe. It's wonderful. Hardens after sitting a bit. Can't wait to eat leftovers cold on a sandwich.
I really loved this. I was intrigued by the unusual combo of ingredients. I left out the oil completely and it was just fine. The only addition I made was to add garlic. Next time I make this, I think some chopped spinach would be yummy in the loaf. I did top this with a mixture of ketchup and tabasco sauce before baking and I did bake for one hour. I didn't eat this hot, since it was swelting here. It was very close to meatloaf, but not quite.. which was fine by me.
Okay, I never take the time to review a recipe, but I was looking for some type of a meat dish to fix for Thanksgiving dinner for my vegetarian kids, and the reveiws for this were so good I had to give it a try. And after trying, I had to review it! I am totally impressed, and can't wait for my kids to try it. After reading some of the other reviews, I did alter it slightly. First of all, I used my food processor and creamed fat free cottage cheese, b/c that's what I had. Then I used it to chop up about 3/4 c. of almonds, b/c that's what I had. I also used it to finely chop corn flakes, until I had 2 1/2 c. I only added about 2 T. oil and 1/2 pkg onion soup mix. I put it all in the food processor, added a little steak dust, some Kitchen Bouquet and a little liquid smoke and some bbq sauce and garlic pepper. Mixed it all well, poured into 2 smaller loaf pans, baked at 350 35 min, put a little more bbq sauce on top and broiled 5 min. Took it out, cooled it, and was WOWED with how much it tasted like meat loaf. I was a little concerned about the almonds, but like another reviewer said, I think it gives it more that beefy texture. Don't be afraid to try this recipe. It can be altered a lot of ways, but it surprisingly delicious! Next time, I may add some veggies just for more nutrition. Thank you, Kittyann!
OMG!!!!!!! I have been looking for and trying to reproduce this recipe since 1974!!!! My neighbor was vegetarian and fixed this. I loved it!! I eat meat and I loved it!! I always knew about the onion soup mix, but--finally the missing piece, WALNUTS!!! She made her's into patties, like burgers!! I'm making these right NOW!!!!!!!!! THANK You Who ever submitted this!!! Jackie
Despite the scores of reviews telling me so, I was still surprised when this interesting mix of ingredients turned into something impressive! In lieu of own 'onion soup' mix to make it a bit more natural...I used 2ts thyme, a vege boullion cube, 1/2 c diceed onion & 2tb dried onion. Following the advice of another reviewer, I also brushed the top with ketchup/BBQ sauce in the last 10 mins of baking. Thanks for posting - a definite 5 stars!
We love this! I make quite a few changes but I wanted to rate it anyway because it's a great base recipe that you can tweak to your liking! The only thing I didn't care for the first time was the walnuts so I leave them out now and add extra veggies for texture -onions, carrots, bell pepper and mushrooms along with a few good squirts of ketchup and BBQ sauce. I use fat-free cottage cheese (blended), about 3 c bran flakes, egg beater (whites) and omit the oil. I top it with sliced tomatoes with a little pepper on top. I've even added 1/2 c cooked quinoa & some chia seed with great results! My version takes about 1 1/2 hrs to cook through and firms up as it cools. Thanks KITTYANN for a great recipe!
This unusual meat subsitute was great! My family loved it. I used Total cereal and added a whole chopped onion and increased the baking time to one hour. My husband liked the "meat" cold on a sandwich. Thanks Mary Ann.
Wow, this is increDibly good for meatless meatloaf. I subsituted the oil with a small can of tomato sauce and one time I made it I used pistachios for the nuts. I've also added taco seasoning, you can really play with it, it's a great base. It's a good meatloaf, my kids didn't even know it didn't have any meat in it and they were surprised when I told them after dinner. My local grocery store marks the big containers of cottage cheese down to 79 cents on the sell by date, so now I buy them and make 2 loaves at once, eating one for dinner and saving the other for sandwiches. This makes dinner very inexpensive so THANK YOU! I would suggest increasing the amount of cornflakes by a cup or so and let it sit for a few minutes after cooking as it will firm up more as it cools.
This is certainly an interesting dish. It was okay, and I certainly was impressed by the appearance. My store did not sell creamed cottage cheese, so I used low fat small curd cottage cheese. My husband said he thought it tasted like meatloaf, and my 13 year old daughter said she would not have known is was not meatloaf if I didn't tell her (after she tried it and liked it.) I added two cups of crushed corn flakes, but followed the recipe otherwise. I made a brown gravy to go with it. If you would like this to taste more like your meatloaf I recommend omitting the onion soup mix and adding the seasonings that you would normally use to make your meatloaf. I liked the onion soup mix. You could also add ketchup or BBQ sauce to the top. On a side note I really dislike walnuts but you do not taste the flavor in this. I think the walnuts give it the meatloaf look. I did chop mine very fine. If you feel like trying something different, give it a try.
The lone meat-eater in the house proclaims the to be the best meatless meatloaf he's had yet. I've even used a traditional brown sugar/ketchup glaze in the bottom of the pan once or twice to make it more authentic and it works just fine. Super quick and easy to throw together
I have been making this recipe for years and it is fantastic! It looks, smells and tastes just like a traditional meatloaf. I prefer to make my own version of "onion soup mix" to limit the sodium & to incorporate fresh onions into the mixture. During the final 10 minutes of cooking, I brush the top with ketchup and increase the oven heat to 500 degrees. This creates a nice, caramelized topping. Enjoy!
I am only giving this recipe 3 stars because it was way to salty for my taste. I will definitely make this recipe again, but I will probably only use 1/2 the onion soup mix and maybe add 1/2 cup sauteed onions.
Well, my rating comes with a huge asterisk. I omitted the oil, except about 1 Tbsp which I used to saute about 6 oz. of chopped portobello mushrooms in before combining with the other ingredients. I only used 3 eggs, 2 Cups of cornflakes,and it was very good. Lots of my friends who are vegetarians or have gluten allergies really liked it, too. Recently, I was out of onion soup mix, so instead I used: 1 tsp Better than Bouillon, chicken flavor (it's like a stock concentrate), 1 Tbsp minced dried onion, 1 tsp McCormick Italian blend of seasoning (mine has Marjoram, Thyme, Rosemary, Savory, Sage, Oregano and Basil), 1 tsp Worcesteshire sauce, 1 tsp garlic salt. I liked this even better, because it wasn't as salty, but still had lots of flavor. The reviews about it looking terrible are true, but the taste really is worth it. I first used it when I needed a vegetarian meal that could be prepared ahead and frozen to take to a friend. It worked great.
This is a fantastic recipe. I became a vegetarian at the age of 10 in part because I hated meatloaf and decided to tell my mom I wasn't going to eat meat anymore to get out of finishing my dinner- now I have a great meatloaf alternative to enjoy! I have made this recipe on numerous occasions and finally joined allrecipes.com so I could rate it. I was wary at first because the combination of ingrediants sounds odd, but it is delicious. My meat-eating husband and toddler son love it. I have made it with the dry onion soup mix and with meatloaf seasoning and both are tasty. I also increase the baking time per other suggetions to closer to 50 minutes. The key though is making sure you let it cool sufficiently, otherwise it will be a little soft when you cut it.
Excellent and filling! You may say it's even better than meatloaf, as it lacks that unpleasant after-taste meat can have. I used 2 cups cereal (un-crunched), only 1 tbs. oil, and only 3/4 cups of chopped walnut (to cut out fat). Baked for about 60 minutes. Thank you Mary Ann!!
I love making "meat" entrees, but I was really skeptical about this one. It turned out great though! I didn't have dry onion soup mixed or dried onions so I substituted a couple teaspons of garlic powder, onion powder, 21 seasoning salute and 1 onion instead. I chopped the onion in a food processor, strained it, and then baked it for a few minutes so it wouldn't add excess moisture. Very good recipe- will definitely make again :)
I am always on the lookout for vegetarian dinner ideas that are protein packed. I decided to try this one even though I was weary of how it would turn out. I followed the directions exactly except I used low fat cottage cheese. It looked horrible mixed up as I put it in the loaf pan. It smelled great as it was cooking and when pulled out of the oven looked exactly like meatloaf. I did not tell my kids that this wasn't my usual meatloaf recipe. Everyone at the table ate it up and more! They raved about how great it tasted and asked what I had done differently! The meatloaf was moist and there was no one flavor that stood out to over power the overall taste. I am so excited I found this recipe, thanks for sharing KittyAnn! This will be made again and again in our house!
This was so easy and everyone loved it. Including my skeptical meat-eating DH. I didn't have enough corn flakes so used plain bread crumbs with extra cottage cheese.
Heaven knows what kind of alchemy is at work when you put into the oven what looks like Breakfast Gone Horribly, Horribly Wrong, and pull out something that both looks and tastes as meaty as meatloaf can. Our family of five ate the lot with gravy and mash, and I still haven't told them it had no meat! One weird thing, however: even though I used a nonstick pan and greased it, the mixture still stuck. I'll be making it again, although next time I'll be adding some of our usual meatloaf seasonings (real onion, garlic, tomato paste, etc.)
We are not vegetarians but I wanted to try this recipe out of curiosity...it was really good! I called it meatloaf and no one questioned it. My daughter, who would never eat cottage cheese had seconds. I used the extra corn flakes and only half the oil. Will make again, thanks.
I am just as amazed as everyone else. It tasted like meatloaf! I used others suggestions of adding an additinoal cup of corn flakes, chopped onions and garlic powder. It was great!
Wow! I have seen this recipe several times, but was always scared to make it. Sounds really icky. But it was great! My husband even loved it! It really does taste like meatloaf! I added chopped onions and garlic, used 2 1/2 c Special K, put ketchup on the top and cooked for 65 min. This is a keeper!
I left the oil out, used egg whites and fat free cottage cheese, and the recipe still tasted great. NIce high protein option!
As a fairly novice vegetarian, this recipe is great 'comfort' food. Thanks, Mary Ann, for sharing it, and to all reviewers for the great suggestions (e.g. 1 C additional cereal, increase bake time to 1 hour, additional onions, etc.).
Loved it - all the teachers at school tried it and loved it - kids wouldn't even touch it. (More for me!!) Used 2.5 cups corn flakes and hubby used a shallow casserole dish instead of a loaf pan. Fantastic!
I tried this and have fallen in love with it. You have to try it if you like a "meat loaf" kind of mid west, diner, comfort food. I baked it for 60 min. in a loaf pan, recipe as written. It would be great with green beans, gravy, roll, and apple pie.
I love eating meat, but I realise it's not really healthy to eat it every day. So, living alone as I do, I had ruled out meatloaf out of my menus (try do it for any less than 4 portions!). I am quite glad about this recipe. The only things that leave room for improvement in it were my own fault, as my cottage cheese wasn't creamed, and I didn't really crush the walnuts as much as I should have. Also, I used some herb infused oil but won't bother next time, as I couldn't really taste the spices. But the recipe is all in all easy and tasty. Oh, by the way, following other readers advice I used a full cup of cereal for four portions. I'm really looking forward to start tinkering with this recipe. Sun dried tomatoes? Mushrooms? Pepper? Chickpeas? Another type of nuts? Olives? Mmmmmmmm...
Excellent recipe. Great vegetarian substitute for meatloaf night. I substitute wheaties for the cornflakes to make the recipe whole grain. The flavor is incredible, even with 50% less sodium onion soup mix!
My Vegatarian husband and I love this recipe as do our meat eater friends who we made this for as well. they were amazed that this was not a traditional meat-loaf and even asked for the recipe to make at home :) It really is amazingly 'meaty' but its hard to believe cottage cheese and cornflake mush can produce this untill you actually see and smell the finished product . This has become a new staple entree . I add a 1/4 cup each of finely chopped onion and bell peppers to this recipe and top it with a layer of ketchup just the way my husband likes it :) I also use more corn flakes than the original recipe called for and let it set for 15 minutes before serving .
This definitely doesn't taste like meat, but I eat mostly vegetarian so I didn't care. Personally, I thought this was a 3 star recipe as is, but I did make a few changes. I used home-made onion soup mix, and I processed all of the ingredients in the food processor. I am going to make this again, but when you google "cottage cheese roast" there are quite a few other recipes that call for special k. Next time I'm going to only process the walnuts and try just mixing the ingredients. While it did taste good, it kind of tasted like stuffing. I'm definitely going to try this one again with some modifications.
This was surprisingly really good. I used Grapenuts Flakes instead of Cornflakes. I also cooked it for an hour. I would definitely make this again. Next time I'm going to use a meatloaf seasoning packet instead of the onion soup mix, and add onions, garlic, and chopped canned mushrooms.
I have been trying to make a meatless meat loaf for my husband all our married life and finally - success! He loved this recipe. I followed other reviewers suggestions and adjusted the recipe a bit (less oil, more cornflakes, no walnuts, added frozen chopped spinach, garlic powder & crushed red pepper flakes). I also had to bake it for about an hour & twenty minutes. We will make this again & again. Thank you for a great idea!
OMG this tastes so good... It needs to be baked longer than it says to though. Like 70-80 minutes.
Great recipe. Thanks for the tips: used an extra cup of cornflakes (uncrushed), topped with ketchup, and served with cranberry sauce and potatoes. A big success!
This recipe sounded awful, and probably looks worse when cooked - BUT.....Its actually delicious. As a 28yr old male, there's not many veggie recipes that have been that great, but for simplicity, taste and novelty, def give this a go.
Very good, went well, maybe a little salty, could use reduced sodium soup.
I tried this three different times, which was two times too many. Maybe I'm to used to the texture & flavor of meat. The cook time was way longer than suggested & I ended up finishing it in the microwave because the children had been waiting for so long.
This recipe has been a favorite of mine since I found it here 8 years ago. I've served it to meat eaters and vegetarians and both seem to love it!
It's true! This actually came out really well! I sprinkled a little garlic powder in with the ingredients and used 2 1/2 cups of Special K. Also, I used pecans instead of walnuts because it was easier to find them already minced. I'll try it again!
Because I changed it a bit. I'm only giving it 4 stars. Wow! Even my carniverous man couldn't believe it was meatless. I don't use onion soup mix (way too much sodium) so I used what I put in my real meatloaf-finely chopped onion (1/2 cup), ketchup (2 Tbsps.), mustard (1 Tbsp), and worcestershire sauce (1 Tbsp.)I also used 2 1/2 cups cornflakes as another reviewer suggested and only 2 Tbsps. oil Baked for a full hour. Let it sit for a while so it sets. Will make over and over again, especially when I can get the reduced price cottage cheese.
I made this out of curiousity: I enjoy the taste of meatloaf but I am very grossed out by ground beef. This wonder of alchemy is delicious!! My fiance came home from work and couldn't leave it alone. Like other reviewers, I added 2 1/2 cups of crushed cereal.
5 stars for given ingredients. This is cheap, quick, and easy for a family supper. Next time i will add ketchup over top like a traditional meatloaf.
BUT FOR A GOOD TAKE ON THE SAME RECIPE I USED CARMALIZED ONIONS INSTEAD OF SOUP MIX, LITTLE KETCHUP AND A CUPCAKE TIN.. TOPPED WITH KETCHUP AND A LITTLE BROWN SUGAR AND THEY ARE TO DIE FOR..GOOD HOT OR COLD.. COOKING TIME ALOT LESS, AND BEAUTIFUL TO LOOK AT.
Good, but not a true substitute for meatloaf
This recipe makes a pretty convincing "meat"loaf, but doesn't really require all that oil. I found that the finished product tasted much better with some chunky salsa on top.
This was really really good!! I used rolled oats instead of cornflakes and reduced the oil to 2 Tbsp, used pistachios because it's what I had and it was really great. Did cook of an hour and it turned out perfectly. Next time I will try adding "meatloafy" seasoning like onion and garlic, steak spice and worchestershire sauce! Very Satisfying!
This was just as all the five-star reviewers described: Absolutely delicious and loved by every member of my family, including my meat-loving husband who didn't realize it was meatless. Can't wait to make it again and again!
I love this recipe! Add about an extra cup of cornflakes (I crush them first) and some fresh chopped onion and garlic....YUM! I do have to say that I don't think it will fool red meat eaters, but its absolutely delicious in its own right!
Love it! I Dont use any oil to cut down on fat and also use only 1/2 cup nuts to cut fat and calories. 2 cups of cereal works better for me.(I use Special K). I also added onions and peppers for more flavor. I will play with spices next time i make it. Italian seasoning with garlic salt would be great and top it with ketchup, brown sugar and worchestershire sauce.
Okay, so this came out really mushy and salty - even after 24 hours in the fridge. Almost like a savory bread pudding. BUT, I just cut it thin and used it like scrammbled egg in a breakfast burrito and it was pretty good. I wrapped it with salsa, basil and mushrooms in a wheat tortilla. Try this if yours comes out like mine :-)
How the heck can this concoction be so darn good? My husband really liked this one. He was surprised at how much it resembled meatloaf - especially after I told him the ingredients. After reading reviews, I used 2 1/2 cups of cornflakes. I also cooked the roast for 65 minutes, then let it sit for 30 more minutes before serving. I don't think I'd change anything else, except perhaps I might chop up a little bit of veggies to go in it - like red pepper. Neither of us thought it was too salty. That onion soup flavor did stay with me throughout the evening, though. Oh, yeah, even my 2 year old liked this!
Freakin' awesome! We're trying to live a little healthier and save a few $$ by eating one vegetarian meal a week. My husband was revolted at first when I told him what was in it, so much so that he decided he would just skip dinner the night I made this. However, when he saw how much the kids dug it, he tried it was shocked at how much it really tastes like meatloaf. He even asked me if I made meatloaf and was just kidding about the cottage cheese roast. My carnivourous buch loved it!
Well as a non meater this is YUM. I leave out the nuts since the hubby doesn't like them. No people its not JUST like a meat loaf but it is good. I make a little catsup, brown sugar sauce for the top.
YUM. i wanted to make this as healthy as possible, so i just used a dash of oil, nonfat cottage cheese, and egg whites. i don't like walnuts, so i replaced them by adding about half a cup of more cornflakes. i could seriously eat this entire thing tonight.
Wow! What a great surprise this recipe was. My husband, who loves real meatloaf said it was so close to the real deal he could hardly tell. I added chopped onion, garlic and mushrooms. I served this with homemade mushroom gravy, roasted potatoes and steamed broccoli- what an amazing meal. The leftovers make awesome sandwiches too! Thanks so much for the recipe!
This was great! So much more flavor than i expected! I put half a red onion and a red bell pepper in ours and it tasted great. I think it would be good without, and I probably won't put the red pepper in again, but everyone loved it. Our german exchange student even asked for the recipe to take home since she's a vegetarian and this was a great new recipe.
Sorry! No rating! In order to post I had to rate it-should be a minus one star. I'm not a vegetarian but I thought I would make this as a side dish instead of potatoes. I thought it would taste like meatloaf but it didn't come close. All I could taste was the onion mix and walnuts.
This was wonderful. I used Special K cereal,5 eggs instead of 4, only 2 TLBS of oil, 4 Tlbs catsup, extra onion, green pepper and worcheschier sauce. I ground the nuts in the food processor. I would put parchment paper in the loaf pan for easier removal. Spread a mixture of catsup and BBQ sauce over the top 1/2 way through the baking process.
This is SOOO good! My husband prefers this now over regular meatloaf. We like it cold in sandwiches the next day too. Ground sage or poultry seasoning really improves the flavor. I also used Special K cereal instead of cornflakes. We like a drier roast, so I just added more cereal to balance out the moistness of the cottage cheese. Yum!
I winner with my carnivorous family! I secretly replaced our usual meatloaf with the meatless wonder and everybody raved...only my 2yr old noticed a few cottage cheese curds which she loved. I too added ~1c addl cornflakes and coated it with ketchup before baking.
This was excellent. We were raised vegetarians and this is very similar to our "Family recipe" for "cottage cheese burgers". The only change I made was to add garlic and some red pepper flakes. Thanks for the recipe.
I was pleasantly surprised at the flavor and texture of this recipe. It gives me another vegetarian recipe to add to my list of "good tasting" meatless recipes. My husband won't eat any other kind.
I've also had this as a child, coming from a family with many Adventists. My only variation, is that I add a little of the Gravy Master browning seasoning to give it a more savory flavor and it comes out great!
The original recipe, as far as I know, has 1/3 C chopped onion too which makes it even better. I love this recipe with that added onion and an equal amount of chopped green pepper and i\a big squirt of catsup. It is awesome when its room temp and when its cold. It makes the best meatloaf sandwich. I don't add any oil at all and its great!
I love this! I left out the oil, used only 2 eggs, and half the package of onion soup mix. The walnuts add a wonderful crunch.
Yes this does sound like a weird combo but it actually works. I left out the oil , used egg whites, and used 2% cottage cheese to make it low fat. I used regular corn flakes and no nuts. I put everything in a food processor until it was a little less chunky and put it in a casserole dish. My boyfriend thought it smelled good when cooking and I ate it the next day for dinner. Not bad, but I would only use HALF of the onion soup mix and taste it before using the whole packet. I found mine to be a bit too salty. I think it would be cool to puree some carrots in this or use spinach or even mix in brocoli to the mixture. Tasty and vegan!
I made this for my parents last night, and was a litle apprehensive as my dad is an avid meat-eater and dislikes cottage cheese. At first, I didn't tell my parents what was in the roast, but once I saw they liked it, I told them the ingredients. They were both taken aback to discover something SO delicious had cottage cheese in it. I did substitute the soup mix for a chopped onion and cut the oil in half. You could not tell the difference. Delicious and EASY!
I recently went vegetarian and it's very challenging finding something that can give you the satisfaction of meat without a horrible aftertaste. I didn't chop my walnut fine enough and it gave a weird texture but that didn't stop me from eating it. Next time I will pulse them in the food processor. This recipe is a keeper. I will be slicing some in the morning and putting it on the griddle to eat with some eggs and fried potatoes. Thanks for sharing.
I have made this twice. Perfect both times. It looks repulsive while mixing, but smells amazing while baking and taste great when done!
Oh my goodness! This is the most amazingly delicious dish I've had in a very very long time. I just tried the recipe for the first time a month ago, and I've made it 3 times since! Yummy yummy yummy! And I like to call it a Nut Loaf instead of Cttage Cheese Roast. :)
I cut this recipe in half, used chopped pecans as I didn't have any walnuts and only used a tsp. of olive oil in place of the vegetable oil. It ended up needing 50 minutes to bake.It was so amazing, I couldn't quit eating it. Next time I'm going to try it with chopped cooked spinach and carrots.
This was delicious. I didn't give it 5 stars because I used Lipton's onion soup mix, and it made it too salty. Next time, I'll cut back on the soup mix.
My husband loved this so much, he was raving about it even days after we had eaten it! Thanks so much for a quick, easy and delicious recipe!!
This is definitely not for everyone! It was good, but I don't eat a lot of meat. I'm not sure a true meat-lover would go for this as a substitute. I actually preferred this dish when it was served cold!
I've been a vegetarian for years and my meat-eater hubby and I both really liked this. My husband even asked me to put this into our rotation of dinner entrees. It is the weirdest combination of ingredients and I did use an allrecipes.com dry onion soup mix recipe to eliminate the beef bullion. My picky vegetarian kids did not care for this, but maybe if I serve it a few more times they will.
This was pretty good if you like things to taste "meaty", although being someone who doesn't use a lot of prepackaged seasoning like the dried onion soup, I thought it was a little heavy on the salt. It was really quick and easy, though, and considerably healthier than the meat alternative! I didn't put the oil in like other's suggested and it was just fine. I didn't have enough walnuts to make a full cup, and I think I would have liked more, but my husband thought they were weird and didn't like them in there at all, so I probably won't put them in next time.
I didnt have any cornflakes. The closest thing I had was shredded wheat. This was very interesting. I tried to keep the seasonings to what was on the recipe, but I really wanted to add something... anything.... but I just wasnt sure what the flavor was going to be. I also used olive oil, and I had to make my own onion soup mix. It was okay for our first meatless dish.
This is surprisingly good, actually. It's obviously not as good as Mom's meatloaf, but tasty all the same. I used low fat cottage cheese (small curd) and almonds chopped as finely as possible in place of the walnuts. Also seasoned as I would a traditional meatloaf. My favorite veg meatloaf is still Amy's frozen one, though. Yum!
Odd ingredients, but surprisingly tasty. I omitted the oil, and used 2 cups of cornflakes.
Surprisingly good as has been mentioned multiple times. I made it for dinner and then I made it for dessert too by substituting the onion soup mix for some brown sugar and cocoa powder. That was also pretty good. I will use less nuts next time I make it.
This was sooo easy and delicious! I halved the recipe and made it in a mini-loaf pan, because I wasn't sure my husband would like it. He was so disappointed when he was looking for seconds and there weren't any!! I will definitely make this again soon and a whole recipe this time!! :)
THIS WAS AWESOME! I was so skeptical. I creamed the cottage cheese in the blender. I also put the walnuts in the blender. I lowered the amount of oil. I used a recipe online for the onion mix 4 tsp. instant beef bouillon granules 8 tsp. dried onion 1 tsp. onion powder 1/4 tsp. celery seed or celery salt Equals 1 package store bought Lipton onion soup mix.
Awesome! Tastes great and has great texture. Followed recipe exactly. Cooked for 65 minutes.
My hubby did NOT like at all and to me it had no flavor. It did LOOK like meatloaf but it really came up short in the taste department. I also made it just as it was written.
I cooked this for two serious skeptics and we all agreed it was very good! A great tasting meatless alternative. I did cook it for an hour because I like it firm.
Looks like meatloaf and tastes like meatloaf. This was extremely easy to make!
This recipe is UNBELIEVABLE!! It tastes just like the real thing. My husband and my 12 year old, who are not vegetarians, thought it was great. I highly recommend this.
I make it with these variations and bake it at 350* for 1 hour & 10 minutes - let cool at least 10 minutes before slicing: 2 cups cottage cheese 2 eggs 1 cup walnuts -- chopped 4 cups Special K cereal 3 Tbs. margarine -- melted 1/2 package onion soup mix 1/2 tsp. sage 1/2 tsp. thyme 1/8 tsp. pepper
Like so many others, it was hard to believe that this would turn out to be anything worth eating. I cut the recipe in half (worried that it might really be yuck, even though it had good reviews) and processed the nuts and the cereal to make sure it wasn't too chunky. Because I'm a person that likes more spicy food, I added a bit of ketchup to the mix, pepper, garlic powder, celery powder. I just tasted it and oh, my goodness, folks were right, it is good!! I'm still shaking my head in disbelief. This is a perfect recipe for me and leftovers will be used for sandwiches. The texture, consistency and look is just like meatloaf. I'm not sure why others had problems with the consistency, no problems for me. Now that I made it, I'll probably do some more additions next time i.e. instead of using the dry soup mix, just make up my own mix with less salt. This is a keeper!
I have been a vegetarian for a number of years and usually depend on the Bocca/Morning Star veggie meals. I could not believe the ingredients and was just surprised enough to decide to try it. I cannot thank you enough for this wonderful recipe. I have made it several times and will now keep it on hand as I like it so well. I have some in the freezer now. I know you can add other ingredients, green peppers, bread crumbs, tomato sauce, etc, but it is GREAT just like it is. It deserves 10 stars. Again I thank you for sending this wonderful recipe. Do you have any more good ones?
This was different and very good. It is amazing how much this looked and tasted like meatloaf. I will definitely use an onion mix that is low sodium.
