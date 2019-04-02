Cottage Cheese Roast

This is one of those recipes that you gather your family or your favorite friend around to help you make so they too can share in the laughs because afterall, it is by far one of the weirdest recipes anyone's yet to see and you just know that nothing good could come of it but it'll sure be a lot of fun concocting the mess and watching it self destruct somewhere along the way. Well, mixing it up was a real riot--I think my husband and I near cracked a rib from laughing so hard at the mess that was in the bowl...it brought back memories of praying to the porcelain god for sure....:o) Then we popped in in the oven--and the most amazing thing happened--it actually came out looking like a loaf and it was pretty freakin' tasty--so much so that my carnivore hubby actually took a few slices for lunch one day. Who knew? I followed the recipe exactly as stated--I'm not sure why there's so much oil in the recipe but one could easily use less than half of what's called for. Once you make this loaf--you will quickly start imaginng all the things you could do to it--like swapping out the onion soup mix for something else, added veggies and other seasonings etc. This recipe is pretty neat and a lot of fun. I would recommend it to any skeptic. The ONLY THING IS THAT I HAD TO BAKE IT LONGER--ABOUT AN HOUR UNTIL IT WAS FIRM IN THE MIDDLE...I checked it at 45 mins and it was still jiggly when I shook the pan so I put it back in there for awhile longer.

