Cottage Cheese Roast

My kids were raised as vegetarians and this is our favorite 'meat loaf'.

Recipe by Mary Ann Armstrong

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a loaf pan.

  • In a large bowl, combine cottage cheese, eggs, vegetable oil, soup mix, walnuts and cereal. Spoon into prepared pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 35 to 40 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
278 calories; protein 12.9g; carbohydrates 10.5g; fat 21.5g; cholesterol 101.4mg; sodium 609.3mg. Full Nutrition
