Cheesy Mexi-Rice Casserole
A great way to use leftover rice. This is delicious and has a little bit of 'kick' to it. We like it as a side dish with grilled chicken breasts. If you have any left, it freezes well, too!
Wow, this was good, essecially since on paper it only appears to be so-so. To make into a main meal, I added 1c cooked/cubed chicken breasts, omitted the extra can of green chiles (used them all up last night) and the mexican corn. Also, just used velveeta in place of the mexican cheese. I didn't have to bake as long as the recipe indicates but turned out excellent. My boyfriend really enjoyed! ONE NOTE: I think step 1 was written incorrectly, the two cups of rice will never get to the appropriate texture with 4 cups of water...even boiling. For the first step in preparing the rice, follow the directions on the box.Read More
We didn't like the 'sweet' that the cream-style corn gave this recipe. I think I will try it again without the cream-style corn and add a can of rinsed black beans.Read More
Instead of cooking the rice in water, I used equal amounts organic chicken broth. I sauteed the vegetables in a little butter instead of chicken broth and I also omitted the can of creamed corn only because I didn't have any on hand. I did not try this myself but my husband and kids really liked it. I think next time, I might try to simplify this recipe and cook it from start to finish in the oven.
I hate when people change recipes, but unfortunately my horrible grocery store did not have Mexican corn or Mexican processed cheese, and I did not have time to go to another. I ended up shredding 1 pound of chicken and cooking it with taco seasoning, then mixing it with the rest of the mixture, and used Taco shredded cheese (Kraft). My boyfriend actually stopped eating SEVERAL times to say how good dinner was. THANKS!!!
Yummy! Yummy! Yummy! need I say more? Next time I am going to add some shrimp and cubed chicken, wow, what a meal in its self!
I LOVED this! I printed it a while ago, and just got around to making it tonight. I didn't read the reviews, and as I was eating it, I thought, "this would be great with chicken added" (see if I had read them, DREGINEK could have clued me into that one, great minds think alike, but ya beat me to it :) I skipped the extra can of chiles, because I didn't have them and I also used minute rice because it's all I had. When I reheat them, I'll do so in a soft tortilla shell. Loved it, thanks M.
Very good. This needs to be put in a 9x13" dish, unless you want to freeze half of it then you could put it in 2 8x8" dishes. My family loved this. Definitely a keeper.
This was good. I added diced cooked chicken to make it a meal. I did not put in the creamed corn because of previous reviews. I also added an extra 2 oz. of mexican velveeta and added one big fresh chopped tomatoe. Thanks for the recipe.
The purists will be mad at me for the substitutions I made, but we were snowed in! And I really liked this dish! I had NO RICE (how does that happen anyway) so I had to sub barley. I had a shredded Mexican cheese blend which I used in place of the Velveeta. Also, I added a can of drained black beans for protein so I could make this a one-dish meal. I ate this plain but the hubs wrapped into soft tortillas and made burritos out of them. Really good and it makes a ton - I've got 4 lunches in the freezer for next week!
YUM!! We served this with Salmon on the grill and broccoli... WONDERFUL!!!
This is so great! It's even better if it sits overnight as leftovers! I made the 5 serving size and it was still a lot! I used steamed Jasmine rice and that was great! I didn't have creamed corn and it was still great. I didn't saute the veggies at all - just put them in uncooked. I added a bit more processed cheese (used plain, not Mexican) and it was just right. I also added some diced green pepper for color. Between the Mexican corn and the green chiles, it was quite spicy - I didn't realize it would be and added quite a bit of spice, but it was great!!! This one is a keeper! I'm going to try it with cooked chicken mixed in for a complete meal.
This is a very good recipe that I'm sure I'll make again. It seems pretty robust too, since I made quite a few changes. I picked it to use up the end of summer produce that I had on hand, so instead of canned vegetables I used fresh corn, tomatoes and jalapenos. I also added a can of black beans to make it into a main dish, and used a combination of smoked gouda and mozzarella for the cheese, since that's what I had in the fridge. The recipe didn't seem to mind the alterations at all. I didn't notice that the recipe makes 10 servings, so I can attest to the fact that it makes tasty leftovers too. My husband really loved this dish. I thought that fresh cilantro made a flavorful garnish.
Good easy casserole. I added a small can of diced black olives just because I love them. I'm going to try it with chicken or turkey next. I took some of the leftovers to work and my friends asked for the recipe.
This receipe was soooo good!! I cooked the rice in 4 cups of water for 12 minutes. While I was doing that I did the rest of the ingrediants like the receipe called for. I added everything (including some cooked chicken) so as the cheese would melt and by the time everything was soupy the rice was done and I added it at the end. I didn't have a green bell pepper but see how it would have added a nice splash of color to the meal. To top it all off I dusted it off w/grated parmasean cheese. It was soo good!! I love how the rice tasted with everyting... not gummy or anything. I would definatly recommend this receipe!! :)
I brought this to a Mexican pot-luck party and everyone loved it! There were no leftovers with this one and it is really easy to make.
Very good!!! I made it with leftover puertorican rice and leftover barbq chicken. Left out the green chilies and tomatoes(my sons not found of either). It was very flavor full. Bouth boys lil and big gave it 2 thumbs up. Will be making this again soon .
Very good! Eveyone was so impressed! Thanks so much! A big hit. Will use again! Once again..great for leftovers!! I served with "Salsa Chicken" also on this site..a great combo together! Thanks again!
We skipped the creamed corn and really enjoyed the many tastes of this dish. It does make a ton, but there were no left-overs as it was gobbled up by the whole family - even my daughter who hates corn. Will definately make again.
Yummy! I loved everything about this recipe. I didn't have mexican flavored Velveeta but the regular worked out fine. I was baking drumsticks but decided to debone them and throw it in the casserole dish. Excellent. Will make again!
I made this for a bunco party and it went over really well. I made it for 15 servings and it could have feed many, many more! The only change I made was to use straight processed cheese and not the mexican-style but it didn't seem to make a big difference. I will be making this again!
This is excellent tasting, but soo many ingredients. I will do again just not as often as I would like.
We love this recipe! I added a little shredded pepper jack cheese also, and it is really good, we will definitely be using this again!
WONDERFUL! I took this to our monthly Bunko party and it was the hit of the night - nothing left to bring home! I used 1 lb. of Mexican-style Velveeta. I will definitely make this again and again.
you can't mess this one up! my hubby doesnt like corn so i only used the 1 can of mexi-corn. i also used cooked minute rice, added uncooked chicken and accidently added all the cheese to the top b4 i baked it. but it came out great! my 2 yr old liked it too, even though it's a bit spicy w/the chili powder and chile peppers.
If you added cubed chicken this could be 5 stars!
Good. Cheesy. My family prefers regular Spanish rice, but this is a nice change from that. It made a great accompaniment to the Buffalo chicken wings we had. Turned a simple appetizer into nice supper. I topped it with both jack cheese and cheddar.
Great grandmother loved it and said it wasn't too spicey for old people. She can't have food too spicey. For us younger folks, i will make it hotter.
I really enjoyed this. It took awhile to make, but it was worth it! I couldn't find mexican processed cheese, so I used plain and it was still good and had plenty of flavor.
Very good. If you have kids, you may want to tone down the chili powder. The recipe does not mention the amount of chedar cheese required as a topping (which it does need), I used about a cup. I will make this again.
Really tasty! Perfect accompanyment to mexican food, and a nice change from regular spanish rice. Will definitely be making again!
This was really good. I made it in the early morning before work and baked it later in the day for a special lunch with an assistant. I added chicken and left out the chilis.
I made this for dinner tonight and it's a WINNER! I made a few minor changes like adding chicken and upp-ing the spices because we like spicy. I omitted the creamed corn and the other two cans of corn were plenty. I did sort of cheat when making it - sauteed onions, pepper, garlic, and chicken in a large skillet, then added in the rice, toasted for a few minutes, and cooked the rice mixture in water with some chicken boullion. When the rice was done I added the tomatoes, chili's, corn, and cheese, then dumped into my casserole dish. Easy and delicious!!
I made this casserole for a neighborhood Mexican picnic and everyone just loved it! It will yeild a bit more than 10 servings and I was able to freeze the leftovers to use at a future date.
This recipe was terrible. I even followed some of the suggested modifications and it still turned out horrible. Not a single member of my family ate more than 2 mouthfuls. I would definitely never makes this again.
Everybody liked this recipe! They didn't go DIE over it, but really liked it! I also used a 16oz. block of Velveeta for added cheesiness!
This was pretty good, however it makes a TON! Next time I would cut at least in half. I didn't have the bell pepper and it still had great flavor.
LOVED this! Really easy and much more flavorful than I expected! I add chicken, used kernel corn and served with tortillas, very filling and made a lot.
This wasnt as good as I expected. As another reveiwer said, the creamstyle corn made it kind of sweet, I would definatley use whole kernel instead. I gave it three stars b/c others that ate it seemed to like it. Probably wont make again.
MY HUSBAND AND I REALLY ENJOYED THIS. I ADDED CHICKEN TO IT---WILL MAKE THIS AGAIN!!!!!!THANKS
I took this to a Mexican potluck, and EVERYONE LOVED IT!! I made a few changes though. I left out the bell and chili peppers (the Mex. corn and the Mex. cheese covers the taste beautifully). I used an extra can of Mex. corn instead of creamed corn (the creamed corn makes it a little too sweet). And I added cooked cubed chicken (because of the chicken, I'd suggest adding a little more cheese so it won't get too dry). It was amazing!!
This is awesome! It makes a ton, so be sure you have a lot of people to feed. We ate the leftovers for a few days. Thsi would be great as a main course too.
Great recipe! Quite yummy!
Absolutely wonderful! I took this to a family dinner as a side dish to fajitas and got rave reviews! Even my brother who isn't sure of my cooking was amazed at how good it was! It makes enough for at least 12 people! Very easy and I used others suggestions to use velveeta cheese.
I took this to a potluck dinner and many people asked for the recipe. I added a few shakes of tobasco to the recipe for a little more kick.
I thought this was pretty good, and everyone commented on how great it was...there was NO left overs (I froze half of it, for it makes A TON) Because there were children eating it, I left out the chili's and the chili powder. I also used an orange pepper instead of green, which was delicious. I think it could have used more garlic. I made this 1 day ahead of time and then did the baking right at dinner, and this worked fantastic.
This is so yummy...and it makes a TON!! I made half for dinner the other night and put the other half in the freezer for later. Unless you're using this as a main dish, I think you'll get alot more than 10 servings out of it. The only thing I'll do differently next time is put the entire 16 oz block of Velveeta mexican cheese in...I like it cheesy! But this is a fantastic, easy recipe!
Only used one can of mexican corn because I didn't have the other 2 kinds. Also didn't use low fat cheese. Family liked it.
Lots going on here. I'd prefer my Spanish Rice recipe instead, but loved the addition of creamed corn...will keep that slant for the future!
This is a good recipe as is. I thought it was best as a side dish. I definitely recommend this recipe to go along with other Mexican style foods. Everyone loved it and left the table happy.
Yuck! I followed this recipe exactly and it was not good. Too sweet with the creamed corn, I think.
The recipe is probably good as written. The only change I made was to leave out the cream corn, personal preference since we don't like it.
Great way to use up leftover rice for sure! I made this just as it stands but only had whole kernel corn, no mexicorn, on hand.. so I added a little chopped red bell pepper in with the green to get the same look. I also had some cooked ground beef and hot Italian sausage (about 1lb) that needed to get used up so tossed that in as well. Filling, satisfying, economical and tasty! I think it might be a good traveler for lunches at work too. Pretty forgiving recipe and one I'll come back to!
Five star rating from the family! Didn't have the mexican corn on hand so had to omit, and only had regular Velveeta instead of the mexican, but turned out great! Followed recipe exact with the exceptions just mentioned. Looking forward to trying again with correct ingredients. Thanks for the recipe. My guys love it, as do I :)
Only 3 stars but I think part of the problem was the rather mushy brown rice I used. Otherwise, it was pretty good.
I made this diabetic friendly by using Quinoa instead of rice and dropping the creamed corn. I also spiced it up a lot using chili powder, Cumin and cayenne pepper. Just for good measure, I threw some olives in but generally I followed the recipe and it was delicious.
really good! I used leftover rice and chicken from Chinese takeout. Had to adjust a bit since the rice was already made, but this is a forgiving recipe even if not made exactly as written. will use again!
This is an excellent recipe. I will be making this over and over. Makes great leftovers too. I highly recommend this recipe.
Quick end easy. I plan on omitting the can of whole corn next time and using a much bigger skillet or wok due to the amount of food involved. I also split the recipe between 2 2Qt casserole dishes.
We did not care for this at all, and we're not picky. I was dubious about the Velveeta, but I thought I'd try it anyway. I couldn't find Mexican Velveeta, so I used regular. The Velveeta turned this into a nasty, gloopy mess. The taste of the Velveeta really overwhelmed everything. I had even added 2 cups of shredded chicken to make this an entree, and I still couldn't taste anything but the Velveeta. You might enjoy if you like that flavor. We really didn't.
