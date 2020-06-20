Watermelon Salad with Mint Dressing

A very fresh sweet and salty salad, perfect for a summer barbeque! Garnish with an extra sprinkling of feta cheese, and some small sprigs of mint.

By laurenholly2008

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine watermelon, olives, feta cheese, and red onion in a bowl.

  • Combine lime juice, mint, salt, and pepper in a small bowl. Whisk in olive oil until blended. Pour over watermelon mixture; stir until evenly coated. Chill until serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
480 calories; protein 7.2g; carbohydrates 33.1g; fat 38.1g; cholesterol 28mg; sodium 744.7mg. Full Nutrition
