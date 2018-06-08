Dipping Sauce

Rating: 4.17 stars
30 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 15
  • 4 star values: 9
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1

Dipping sauce for a fried onion.

By jodi

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small bowl combine mayonnaise, ketchup, horseradish, paprika, salt, oregano, black pepper and cayenne pepper. Store, covered, in the refrigerator.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
68 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 0.9g; fat 7.3g; cholesterol 3.5mg; sodium 117.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (29)

Most helpful positive review

evangeline
Rating: 5 stars
02/07/2011
This was a HUGE hit at our Super Bowl get together last night. It was compared to the dips found at restaurants. I am having to make more today for my daughter she was very upset when it all disappeared. Read More
Helpful
(52)

Most helpful critical review

slowcookerpauly
Rating: 3 stars
04/03/2009
I love this sauce it has bite to it. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Reviews:
Amanda Taylor
Rating: 5 stars
12/12/2006
Just what I was looking for alot of local restaurants call this tiger sauce and serve with seafood glad I found your recipe Read More
Helpful
(36)
Jeanene
Rating: 5 stars
06/07/2008
I made this sauce as recipe called for. I thought it was delicous I had it with vidalia onion rings and fried mushrooms.It's a keeper. Read More
Helpful
(22)
debbieO.
Rating: 5 stars
06/30/2009
The best dipping sauce I have ever had! I have used it with fries shrimp ( extra Yum!) burgers and dogs. jodi is right the possibilities are endless..Thanks Jodi Read More
Helpful
(15)
CATBAKIS
Rating: 4 stars
01/31/2004
Loved it! Perfect with crab cakes too! Read More
Helpful
(13)
slowcookerpauly
Rating: 3 stars
04/03/2009
I love this sauce it has bite to it. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Rhonda Brock Fuller
Rating: 5 stars
12/17/2006
This is yummy! I have used it for almost everything even with chips. My son likes it as a topping for his baked potato. thanks. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Bonnie Young
Rating: 5 stars
07/23/2011
My Mom always made this dip for fried shrimp. Differences were more catsup no salt paprika no eregano no pepper and tobasco sauce instead of cayenne. It is excellent on fish too also onion dippers. Oh forgot to say my Mom made this many many years ago since I am now 66 years old. Enjoy it I sure do. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Katie
Rating: 2 stars
06/07/2007
Left something to be desired really. I salvaged it by adding a little garlic powder and a little worcestershire sauce to my tastes. Read More
Helpful
(6)
