Dipping Sauce
Servings Per Recipe: 12
Calories: 68.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 0.1g
carbohydrates: 0.9g
dietary fiber: 0.1g 1 %
sugars: 0.5g
fat: 7.3g 11 %
saturated fat: 1.1g 6 %
cholesterol: 3.5mg 1 %
vitamin a iu: 59.9IU 1 %
niacin equivalents: 0.1mg
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 4 %
vitamin c: 0.8mg 1 %
folate: 2.1mcg 1 %
calcium: 2.9mg
iron: 0.1mg
magnesium: 1.2mg
potassium: 12.9mg
sodium: 117.7mg 5 %
calories from fat: 65.8
