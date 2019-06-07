Thick-Style Flour Tortillas

Rating: 4.67 stars
12 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Most flour tortillas use lard or vegetable shortening as one of the ingredients. This recipe uses canola oil with the same great tortilla taste. A great alternative for those of you who are allergic to soy products. Add a bowl of green chili and then get ready to sop it up with a tasty tortilla. Store tortillas in the refrigerator in a gallon-size plastic bag or place in the freezer.

By Lela

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
25 mins
cook:
2 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
37 mins
Servings:
14
Yield:
14 8-inch tortillas
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

14
Original recipe yields 14 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix flour, baking powder, and salt together in a large bowl.

    Advertisement

  • Combine water and canola oil in a separate bowl. Mix into the flour mixture with a fork until dough forms a ball, adding 1/4 cup water if dough is too dry.

  • Knead dough until smooth, 3 to 4 minutes. Divide into 14 egg-size balls. Cover bowl with a cotton towel. Let dough rest for 10 to 15 minutes.

  • Roll 1 ball dough into an 8-inch tortilla on a floured work surface. Repeat with remaining dough.

  • Preheat an ungreased cast iron griddle on medium-high heat. Place 1 tortilla on the hot griddle; cook until browned spots form, about 1 minute per side. Transfer to a plate; cover with a cotton towel to keep warm. Repeat with remaining tortillas, stacking them under the towel.

Cook's Note:

To reheat tortillas, place in the microwave for 10 seconds.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
166 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 27.4g; fat 4.3g; sodium 237.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (12)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Speeding Ninja
Rating: 5 stars
01/11/2019
Noice Read More
Helpful
(3)
12 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Speeding Ninja
Rating: 5 stars
01/10/2019
Noice Read More
Helpful
(3)
MomeSs
Rating: 5 stars
02/25/2020
It takes some practice to achieve a round tortilla. The second time I made this I decreased the salt and lost the amazing flavor. I rolled seasoning into the dough after I realized my mistake and really liked the result. This is a great option for my limited diet (no soy etc)! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Karen Lea Frost
Rating: 5 stars
07/23/2019
I made this recipe using coconut oil (that is all I had). I followed the measurements exactly, I cut the recipe in half (just for me), I was able to make 8 tortillas, a few the size of fajitas and the rest a little larger than that. I can taste the difference between these and store bought. Fresh tastes way better, the outcome is awesome, I rolled as thin as I could and still got a thicker tortilla, was very satisfying. Saved me money, and took the same amount of time as if I would have gone to the store to buy. I like that I can make a half batch and not have so many leftovers. This was my first time making tortillas, overall it was a success. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Advertisement
chevybucket
Rating: 5 stars
09/20/2019
These are great tasting super easy to make and very quick, they stayed there shape when rolled out, Will be making these agian. Thanks Read More
Helpful
(1)
Christopher Pierce
Rating: 5 stars
04/24/2019
Best homemade tortillas!!!! Tastes just like home after being in Ukraine for 10 months with only lavash to use as tacos. Read More
Jennifer
Rating: 4 stars
05/18/2021
They turned out GREAT. The flavor is awesome, and until you try making tortillas at home you will never know how a tortilla is suppose to taste, which is NOT like cardboard like all store bought tortillas taste like!!! I did substitute LARD for the canola oil, because virtually ALL canola oil is made from GMO Canola, which means that it is HEAVILY sprayed with chemicals in addition to the problems that come along with all GMO foods, and because we avoid chemical laden ingredients at all costs in our family! Read More
Advertisement
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022