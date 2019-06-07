Thick-Style Flour Tortillas

It takes some practice to achieve a round tortilla. The second time I made this I decreased the salt and lost the amazing flavor. I rolled seasoning into the dough after I realized my mistake and really liked the result. This is a great option for my limited diet (no soy etc)!
I made this recipe using coconut oil (that is all I had). I followed the measurements exactly, I cut the recipe in half (just for me), I was able to make 8 tortillas, a few the size of fajitas and the rest a little larger than that. I can taste the difference between these and store bought. Fresh tastes way better, the outcome is awesome, I rolled as thin as I could and still got a thicker tortilla, was very satisfying. Saved me money, and took the same amount of time as if I would have gone to the store to buy. I like that I can make a half batch and not have so many leftovers. This was my first time making tortillas, overall it was a success.
These are great tasting super easy to make and very quick, they stayed there shape when rolled out, Will be making these agian. Thanks
Best homemade tortillas!!!! Tastes just like home after being in Ukraine for 10 months with only lavash to use as tacos.
They turned out GREAT. The flavor is awesome, and until you try making tortillas at home you will never know how a tortilla is suppose to taste, which is NOT like cardboard like all store bought tortillas taste like!!! I did substitute LARD for the canola oil, because virtually ALL canola oil is made from GMO Canola, which means that it is HEAVILY sprayed with chemicals in addition to the problems that come along with all GMO foods, and because we avoid chemical laden ingredients at all costs in our family!