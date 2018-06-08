Saundra's Hot Sauce

Rating: 4.67 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This recipe I came up with, by trying different things. This recipe has really circled around, all my friends seem to really like it.

By SAUNDRA

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
32
Yield:
5 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

32
Original recipe yields 32 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a food processor, combine diced tomatoes with chiles, jalapenos and onion; process until desired texture is achieved. Transfer to a bowl and stir in the can of green chiles, cilantro, garlic powder and salt.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
9 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 2.1g; fat 0.1g; sodium 181.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (4)

Read More Reviews
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
dtgooch
Rating: 5 stars
04/01/2010
We love it! We make it all the time.......we started adding bell pepper to the mix. It's easy and quick!! Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(10)
bd.weld
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
03/08/2013
Definitely a good hot sauce. I roasted the jalapenos for added smokiness and use a food processor to blend all of the ingredients. Perfect sauce for a dip on tacos or a wet burrito. Thank you for a great recipe SAUNDRA. Read More
Helpful
(4)
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/09/2022