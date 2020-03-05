Fancy Pear Popovers

Rating: 3.33 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

A sweet and savory breakfast treat!

By Rebecca Joy Mahoney

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
25 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 popovers
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Spray 6 custard cups with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Pour milk, flour, eggs, and salt in a bowl. Mix until batter is fully combined.

  • Place a piece of butter in each prepared cup. Sprinkle each cup with Cheddar cheese, brown sugar, and nutmeg; line each evenly with pear slices. Pour batter evenly into the prepared cups.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, 15 to 20 minutes.

Cook's Note:

Muffin tins may be used in place of custard cups.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
201 calories; protein 6.6g; carbohydrates 22.5g; fat 9.7g; cholesterol 78.4mg; sodium 228.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (3)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
08/26/2018
8.25.18 I have a popover pan, so I used it for this recipe. This pretty much bakes into layers IMO. The bottom is sweet and slightly cheesy, the middle your fruity layer, and the top is the eggy layer…all good, particularly with a sprinkle of cinnamon! They’re picture perfect when they come out of the oven, but they deflate quickly, as a popover will do, so be prepared to serve immediately. Their size is fairly small, and in this house, it was two popovers per serving. So if you’re watching your nutritional breakdown these days, you’ll be looking at three servings instead of six. Have had this recipe saved for quite a while, and I’m glad I finally made it. I think this recipe would be equally tasty using an apple instead of pear. Read More
Helpful
(1)

Most helpful critical review

Lynda Callison Reiner-Leith
Rating: 1 stars
05/03/2019
Epic fail. Maybe instructions were too vague. Why butter custard cups that have already been sprayed? Was the cheese, brown sugar and nutmeg supposed to be mixed together first? I didn't, I just evenly divided them among the six cups in layers. What does it mean to line with the pears? I set the thin slices around the cup and across the cheese/brn sugar layer. There did not seem to be enough batter for the six custard cups. Recipe said 15-20 minutes. I am going on 35 checking after every five and its just a bubbly mess! Read More
Helpful
(1)
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Lynda Callison Reiner-Leith
Rating: 1 stars
05/03/2019
Epic fail. Maybe instructions were too vague. Why butter custard cups that have already been sprayed? Was the cheese, brown sugar and nutmeg supposed to be mixed together first? I didn't, I just evenly divided them among the six cups in layers. What does it mean to line with the pears? I set the thin slices around the cup and across the cheese/brn sugar layer. There did not seem to be enough batter for the six custard cups. Recipe said 15-20 minutes. I am going on 35 checking after every five and its just a bubbly mess! Read More
Helpful
(1)
JEANETTE
Rating: 4 stars
04/13/2018
Had small muffin tins so made 6 with pears and had enough batter for 5 plain. Tasted similar to eclair. Chose to add fresh nutmeg to batter. Plain ones came out of tins easily. Lg tins better. Will make again. Read More
Helpful
(1)
lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
08/25/2018
8.25.18 I have a popover pan, so I used it for this recipe. This pretty much bakes into layers IMO. The bottom is sweet and slightly cheesy, the middle your fruity layer, and the top is the eggy layer…all good, particularly with a sprinkle of cinnamon! They’re picture perfect when they come out of the oven, but they deflate quickly, as a popover will do, so be prepared to serve immediately. Their size is fairly small, and in this house, it was two popovers per serving. So if you’re watching your nutritional breakdown these days, you’ll be looking at three servings instead of six. Have had this recipe saved for quite a while, and I’m glad I finally made it. I think this recipe would be equally tasty using an apple instead of pear. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022