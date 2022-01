Fancy Pear Popovers

Epic fail. Maybe instructions were too vague. Why butter custard cups that have already been sprayed? Was the cheese, brown sugar and nutmeg supposed to be mixed together first? I didn't, I just evenly divided them among the six cups in layers. What does it mean to line with the pears? I set the thin slices around the cup and across the cheese/brn sugar layer. There did not seem to be enough batter for the six custard cups. Recipe said 15-20 minutes. I am going on 35 checking after every five and its just a bubbly mess!

8.25.18 I have a popover pan, so I used it for this recipe. This pretty much bakes into layers IMO. The bottom is sweet and slightly cheesy, the middle your fruity layer, and the top is the eggy layer…all good, particularly with a sprinkle of cinnamon! They’re picture perfect when they come out of the oven, but they deflate quickly, as a popover will do, so be prepared to serve immediately. Their size is fairly small, and in this house, it was two popovers per serving. So if you’re watching your nutritional breakdown these days, you’ll be looking at three servings instead of six. Have had this recipe saved for quite a while, and I’m glad I finally made it. I think this recipe would be equally tasty using an apple instead of pear.