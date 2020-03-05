Fancy Pear Popovers

1 of 3

Rating: 1 stars Epic fail. Maybe instructions were too vague. Why butter custard cups that have already been sprayed? Was the cheese, brown sugar and nutmeg supposed to be mixed together first? I didn't, I just evenly divided them among the six cups in layers. What does it mean to line with the pears? I set the thin slices around the cup and across the cheese/brn sugar layer. There did not seem to be enough batter for the six custard cups. Recipe said 15-20 minutes. I am going on 35 checking after every five and its just a bubbly mess! Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars Had small muffin tins so made 6 with pears and had enough batter for 5 plain. Tasted similar to eclair. Chose to add fresh nutmeg to batter. Plain ones came out of tins easily. Lg tins better. Will make again. Helpful (1)