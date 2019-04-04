One Bowl Rice

This rice dish is simple to make, and tastes great!

Recipe by Kelly Lynn

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a 9x13 inch baking dish, combine rice, mushrooms, celery, red bell pepper, onion soup mix, beef broth, oil, water and soy sauce.

  • Bake, covered, in preheated oven for 45 minutes, or until all liquid is absorbed and rice is cooked.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
325 calories; protein 5.3g; carbohydrates 43.8g; fat 14.3g; sodium 844.6mg. Full Nutrition
