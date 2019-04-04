One Bowl Rice
This rice dish is simple to make, and tastes great!
THIS WAS AMAZING RICE! I was feeling selfish and after my first bite, I was hoping that my family wouldn't like it so I could have the whole side dish to myself. However, they liked it as much as I did (so much for leftovers). I could eat this as a maindish...very tasty! I did reduce the soy sauce to 2 TBLS and next time, I will TRY it with only 1/4 cup of oil (the idea of eating 1/2 cup oil really gets to me) to see if it still tastes and cooks great with less. Still, very good! Thanks Kelly for sharing this!!Read More
Yes this is easy to make, but it's too much salt, too much oil. The onion mix provides lots of sodium and MSG. 3 Tble. of soy sauce. That is alot of sodium. Then there is the sodium in the canned broth. Whew! Fast doesn't have to me high sodium and high fat. Cut down on the oil to a couple of tablespoons. Use julst a tsp or two of the soy sauce. Make your own broth and have it frozen in cubes ready to use in your freezer. There are ways of making this healthier.Read More
Now this is what I'm talkin' about! This is my kinda rice. I cut the recipe to feed 4, and I just used 1 (14 oz) can of broth, and fresh mushrooms. I also used 2 tbsp. of oil, and 2 tbsp. of butter because like DREGINEK, I was a little weirded out about all of the oil. I was a little schocked when my husband wasn't touching his, because he loves all of the ingredients, but he said it was too sweet for his liking & he is a red pepper fan (the combo of it all, didn't do much for him..reminded him of southwest style, which he doesn't care for). Well, more for me, this was my dinner! When I reheated this I added some left over corn and black beans and it was EVEN BETTER!! Thanks for sharing Kelly!
I really enjoyed this dish and ate it as a main meal. I followed the advice of cutting down on the amount of oil and used lite soy sauce to cut down on the salt. Will definitely make again!
I thought this was good! I used chicken stock instead of beef, since I was serving this with roast chicken. I also used half white half wild rice, but the wild rice took longer to cook.
This was very good. I added a can of peas to it also. I forgot to put in the 1/2 cup oil but it didn't seem to make much of a difference. I will diffently make this again but I will cut it down because it does make a lot.
Such a delightful dish. Easy to make. Good flavor. I had it in the oven with meatloaf and it took 1 hour to evaporate the liquid.
Cut recipe in half. I also substituted corn and carrots for the peppers and celery. Very good. Next time I might add a little extra chicken broth and cut back on the water to give it a little more flavor.
Very flavorful and simple to make. Rice may take longer than time stated, though
This was absolutely delicious. I didnt change a thing. I will definitely be making this again, although I may try omitting the soy sauce. Thank you for sharing!
Pretty good. Very simple to make and quite tasty. I made mine on the stove top in a cast iron dish, only took about 25 mins and I used basmati rice. Will cook again for sure.
My hubby and I really liked this recipe. I didn't use any mushrooms because I didn't have any, and I used chicken broth, because I didn't have any beef broth. I didn't use any water, just used the whole can of chicken broth. But.... the next time I make this dish, I will cut the oil down to about 4 Tblsp. I thought it was way to much oil. Other than that, it was a great tasting dish. Thanks for a good tasting recipe Kelly!!
I'm so sorry, but we didn't like this at all. It was edible, but a) way too salty (broth, soy sauce, onion soup mix) b) greasy (oil) Followed directions to the "T". The rice came out dry and hard, although it could be because I baked it in a Pampered Chef 9x13 stone baker (the pan absorbed some of the liquid?). However, I added a bit more water and did bake until it was done. After all that, I'd have been better off with a pre-made box rice mix like Lipton or Rice a Roni. I had to dump what was left, no one liked it It was edible, but that's it.
This was really good and really easy. I added more vegetables and lowered the oil to 1/3 cup. Will probably lower to 1/4 next time. Used Canola for health benefits. I served this with chicken breasts marinated in teriyaki sauce. Will definitely make again.
Fast, easy and delicious...
I really did a number on this one. Having no time at all, I put 2-1/2 cups water into saucepan, with one beef boullion cube, 1 cup long grain rice, and one can campbell's mushroom soup. Put on the lid, let simmer 20 minutes, and it was the best risotto I've had in a long time. Delicious!
This recipe was the hit of my office party. Easy to put together and one awesome dish. I will be making ot often. Thanks so much.
love this dish i find it a little salty an i like salt . do not NO NAME FRENCH ONION i think that what caused the salty flavor i think it's even better the next day with chicken :) :) :)
While I really liked this, my husband wasn't as enthralled as I had hoped he would be. He said it needed something to "perk it up".....as he reached for the Worcestershire Sauce....which he puts on everything. Why do I listen???
yum I enjoyed this recipe very much and will make it again and again
Don't try using brown rice like I did! It didn't cook; would need a lot more time. Also, it was too salty and oily for our liking.
Not a hit in our house. I love all the ingredients, but it was really missing flavour. It also took much longer to cook than the 45 minutes stated.
We didn't care for this, the combination of the soup mix, broth, and soy sauce made it way too salty.
I had to cook for an additional 15 minutes.
I stir fried onions. celery, red pepper and diced carrots in about 2 tbsp of olive oil and sesame oil mixed on the stove top. I then added the rice and stir fried it about 3 minutes. Put it all a small roast pan and added one 9.5 oz can of both onion soup and beef broth. Added one small can of mushroom stems with liquid and 1/4 cup of oil and 3 tbsp of soya sauce. Baked in 350 degree oven for about 1 hour. Chopped 3 green onions and added when I took it out of the oven. Very good.
This was a good recipe to me. I had a problem with the cooking time. At 45 minutes all water was still there. The total cooking time was 1 hour and 45 minute. This may be because I use Brown rice. I will try it again! I also use chicken broth instead of beef broth.
Great recipe. This makes amazing rice. I left out 1/4 cup of oil when making along with celery (don't really like it). I also added another can of mushrooms (4oz a piece) since it didn't look like much when preparing.
Easy to make and delicious, however I found it too salty with this recipe - I will cut out the beef broth and simply use water, and use only 2 tbsp of soy sauce next time.
I didn't add any red pepper. I also didn't use all the oil. I just drizzled oil over . It reminded us of fried rice. So easy!!
VERY GOOD! I MADE A FEW CHANGES.. I ONLY USED HALF A PACKET OF ONION SOUP MIX, 2TBSP OF WORCHESTERSHIRE SAUCE, AND I DID NOT ADD VEGGIES. JUST THE MUSHROOMS. VERY VERY GOOD! MY HUSBAND LOVED IT.
I made this Exactly as written. YUK. The rice took almost double the time to cook in a oven-safe ceramic covered dish. The flavor was not pleasant. I love rice, fried, pilaf, plain white, but the flavors of these combined ingredients was not something that even I, a rice lover, could tolerate. Guess I'll keep looking for a rice side-dish that is unique and flavorful. Sorry for the poor review, I am usually very forgiving, but this delayed my entire meal, and was not worth the wait.
It’s delicious !
I added the tri-coloured peppers as well… and I used gluten-free rice because I share with my family.
Gluten-free works just as well.
Delicious... we just ate this and I had to pull myself away b/c it was so tasty I was going to eat the whole dish.
My recipe is almost the same except mine calls for diced cook chicken and more water..Here it is...3 cups rice,1/2 cup soya sauce,1/2 cup veg.oil,1 oxo cube(or env.bovril)chicken flavor,1 env onion soup mix,2 cups diced cooked chicken,1 cup chopped onions,1 cup chopped grn peppers,1 cup chopped celery,1 can mushrooms drained,7 cups boiling water I add ingredients as they're called for in a roast pan(this is a big recipe)then pour boiling water over the whole thing.Bake @350 for 1 hour.Do not open lid for the whole time.
