Scrambled Eggs with Chorizo

This is an authentic Mexican breakfast. My husband is full Mexican and he taught me this simple and delicious breakfast. This is for two people and I use no more than six eggs for the both of us. You might use less or more, it doesn't matter. Enjoy!

By cupcake_sweetie

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Spray a large nonstick skillet with cooking spray; warm over medium-high heat. Add chorizo; cook and stir until browned, about 5 minutes.

  • Whisk eggs and salt together in a bowl. Pour into the skillet; cook and stir until eggs are set, about 5 minutes.

Cook's Note:

Eggs are very versatile. Add what ever you like to this. Don't forget the bacon!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
232 calories; protein 19.7g; carbohydrates 1.2g; fat 16.4g; cholesterol 561.1mg; sodium 331.3mg. Full Nutrition
