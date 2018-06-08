Scrambled Eggs with Chorizo

There’s no way to mess this up, but there is a way to make it in just under two minutes, and you could apply this to any egg scramble. The answer to the morning rush was introduced to consumers in 1967. What might that be you ask? Well, my family calls it by a divine name, but you may know it as the countertop microwave. Pre-mixed eggs, ready for scrambling (restaurant style), the grainy style chorizo, and a single ceramic mug are all it takes to whip up this delicious meal in 2 minutes flat. Fully cooked and ready to get you get your stomach churning. I’d recommend a mug with a handle for ease of...well...handling. You can even take it directly to the car for a meal on the go! Trust me when I say that the taste is not compromised, so long as you grease up the mug with a healthy dose of salted Kerrygold pure Irish butter. Imagine the sort of country we could have if the knuckleheads in charge worked with this kind of efficiency!