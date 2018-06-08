Scrambled Eggs with Chorizo

This is an authentic Mexican breakfast. My husband is full Mexican and he taught me this simple and delicious breakfast. This is for two people and I use no more than six eggs for the both of us. You might use less or more, it doesn't matter. Enjoy!
There’s no way to mess this up, but there is a way to make it in just under two minutes, and you could apply this to any egg scramble. The answer to the morning rush was introduced to consumers in 1967. What might that be you ask? Well, my family calls it by a divine name, but you may know it as the countertop microwave. Pre-mixed eggs, ready for scrambling (restaurant style), the grainy style chorizo, and a single ceramic mug are all it takes to whip up this delicious meal in 2 minutes flat. Fully cooked and ready to get you get your stomach churning. I’d recommend a mug with a handle for ease of...well...handling. You can even take it directly to the car for a meal on the go! Trust me when I say that the taste is not compromised, so long as you grease up the mug with a healthy dose of salted Kerrygold pure Irish butter. Imagine the sort of country we could have if the knuckleheads in charge worked with this kind of efficiency!
Very tasty! I topped with shredded cheddar cheese when i turned off the stove and covered the pan to let the cheese melt. I've added onion and also topped with green onion. You can also put in a tortilla with cheese and salsa. Once I made one dozen breakfast tortillas, rolled them each in foil, placed all in a plastic bag to keep warm and took to a Chicago Bears game. We all had a breakfast burrito when we arrived! Yum! Thanks!
I love chorizo with eggs. I am particulalry fond of the Reynaldos Pork Chorizo brand if all you have available is store bought. If you can find the made in house type, might be even better. I always add half an onion and 1 small garlic clove once the chorizo has cooked down. Once the onion is cooked and translucent, i add in about 10 eggs to one entire package of Chorizo. Serve with refried beans, pickled jalapenos and some warmed flour tortillas!
I cooked up some coarsely chopped sweet onion in butter before adding the chorizo because I put onion in everything. I pushed the meat to the side of the pan before adding the eggs, then stirred it in just before the eggs were done. Used a little more meat and only 4 eggs for my hubby and myself. Will definitely be making again. Thanks for an easy recipe that tastes authentic!
