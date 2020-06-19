Deluxe Bacon Onion Omelet
With only four ingredients, this very flavorful omelet melts in your mouth!
You can cut the omelet in half for easier maneuvering before serving.
Delicious! This is a BIG omelet, so I shared it with my son, who LOVED it! He's not big on cheese in omelets, so he enjoyed it as is. I also enjoyed it as it was, but I would've loved some cheese added, which is how I will make it for myself next time. I did add some salt and pepper, to taste. This is super flavorful...YUM! Thanks for sharing. :)Read More
Great recipe, however omelettes only require 2 large eggs. This makes the portion smaller and easier to handle in the pan and also with plating.Read More
In Canada this was the traditional Western Omelet. ( no cheese like a western here in the States I have found ). I love them and put the omelet between 2 slices of bread for a 'Western Sandwich'. You can add green pepper with the onion as well for a little crunch and additional flavour.
How can you go wrong with an omelet? As long as it is never brown that is. This is a favorite in my house with a little cheese. One tip for a sure fire pan, non stick or otherwise. This from the French Chef, and I've used for years... Heat your clean pan, sprinkle salt liberally in it, take big wad of paper towels and continue to rub it around the inside making sure you cover all the inside well. Remove the salt by rubbing with clean paper towels. Add butter or olive oil and continue with your omelet. I always swirl my pan slightly around so the uncooked egg goes to the side and continues to cook. Sometimes you can help with this by using a flat wooden paddle to gently guide the raw egg to the side. Any raw egg left in the middle will cook fast if you poke a few holes here and there to let it seep into the pan. Your seasoned pan will accommodate all of this and nothing will stick. Done right you will have the perfect omelet every time. Also never lift your omelet out of the pan, you should never need to do that. Fill your omelet with your choice of filling, tilt the pan slightly encouraging the first roll and watch it roll right out of the pan onto the plate. Practice a little and you will see how easy this is... fun to watch.
I found the omlet stuck to the pan. So I cooked the onions in a seperate pan and then added it to the eggs in the omlet pan. Worked perfectly. Vety tasty. Can alsosubstitute mushrooms for the bacon.
This is a favorite of mine. Sometimes I wrap it all in a flour tortilla fried in butter with some pico de gallo. Also, I buy precooked bacon and this make the dish so easy.
Excellent bacon egg combo and the onions were key! Played with the idea of adding cheese but I think it would have taken away from what is a marriage made in heaven.
You can't go wrong with bacon and eggs in just about any form! This omelet is really enough for at least 2 people unless you have a really big appetite.
Made this for my daughter and I for breakfast. It's super easy but it needed cheese and salt and pepper. I added a little paprika to the mix to jazz it up a little. They are quite big with 3 eggs but 2 is just right.
Loved it
i added cheddar, but delicious!
Delicious and so easy
I have made this tons of times. But, I fry my bacon and use the grease to cook my onions and eggs. I have also made them with milk mixed with the eggs instead of water, I think it gets fluffier.
You can't go wrong with Bacon and Onion but I add the cheese of the diner's choice. I am curious about why this was called the "Deluxe Bacon Onion Omelette"? Bacon does make the world go around!
No changes and I would make it again.
I used two eggs instead of three and added some grated cheese to the omelet with a little on top. It turned out great.
Next time pour green chili salsa over it.. 2 dollops of sour cream.. :-) Chives..
Very enjoyable
Great, followed the directions except added some peppers. It turned out great.
I love omelets with bacon, but I would add some cheddar cheese also.
Used thick cut bacon, so it took almost 30 minutes in the oven. Used shallot because it needed to be used. Put cheese in the hubby's. Topped with salsa and served with english muffins. Yum! A delicious breakfast and fairly easy clean up!!
Excellent!!.......Surely would make it again!!....
This is a delicious addition to my saved recipes. I used sweet onion and I cooked the bacon in the microwave saving the cleaning of the oven for just a few strips of bacon. What a delightful tasting omelet, wonderful, thanks for sharing, I will make it again.
Tasty and easy!
This is definitely an omelette for bacon lovers. It is rich and filling. I followed the recipe exactly, and it was a hit with the family. I will likely add some tomatoes and onion next time to cut the richness. I topped my portion with cheese.
Delicious, I used 3 extra large eggs, 4 slices thick cut bacon, before folding over on the bacon and onions I put 2 slices of pepper jack cheese, my husband and I shared it, so yummy!
I had dreamt up this omelet before hand, but had not used the onions before, and was taken back by the difference it made. Omelets usually mean to me is a what's in the refrigerator and my favorite by far is cheddar cheese grated finely and Green tails which most Americans call them green onions and a host of other names. They grew in Scotland near year round, and my nanny put them in large cut potatoes and butter. You add the other two items after the potatoes are cooked and drained. We lived like my favorite painting of Van Gogh called The Potato Eaters. lol
Amazing! I added some cheese to it
Delicious! I added some mushrooms and shredded cheddar cheese to the omelet. Will definitely make again!
