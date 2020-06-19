Deluxe Bacon Onion Omelet

4.6
36 Ratings
  • 5 26
  • 4 8
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

With only four ingredients, this very flavorful omelet melts in your mouth!

Recipe by patriciafulda

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
1 omelet
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Arrange bacon on a baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until just crisped, 10 to 12 minutes.

  • Beat eggs and water together in a bowl.

  • Let the bacon cool on paper towels, about 5 minutes. Break into small pieces.

  • Spray a 10-inch non-stick skillet with cooking spray. Melt butter over medium heat until foaming, about 2 minutes. Add onion once butter is no longer foaming. Cook and stir until tender but not browned, 4 to 5 minutes.

  • Increase heat to medium-high. Pour eggs into the skillet and cook until mostly set, about 2 minutes. Lift the omelet with a spatula as the center rises; tilt the skillet so that uncooked eggs run to the center of the pan. Cook until set, 2 to 4 minutes. Sprinkle bacon pieces onto the omelet and fold in half using the spatula.

Cook's Note:

You can cut the omelet in half for easier maneuvering before serving.

259 calories; protein 15.5g; carbohydrates 6.1g; fat 19.3g; cholesterol 310.2mg; sodium 485mg. Full Nutrition
