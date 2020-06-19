Deluxe Bacon Onion Omelet

How can you go wrong with an omelet? As long as it is never brown that is. This is a favorite in my house with a little cheese. One tip for a sure fire pan, non stick or otherwise. This from the French Chef, and I've used for years... Heat your clean pan, sprinkle salt liberally in it, take big wad of paper towels and continue to rub it around the inside making sure you cover all the inside well. Remove the salt by rubbing with clean paper towels. Add butter or olive oil and continue with your omelet. I always swirl my pan slightly around so the uncooked egg goes to the side and continues to cook. Sometimes you can help with this by using a flat wooden paddle to gently guide the raw egg to the side. Any raw egg left in the middle will cook fast if you poke a few holes here and there to let it seep into the pan. Your seasoned pan will accommodate all of this and nothing will stick. Done right you will have the perfect omelet every time. Also never lift your omelet out of the pan, you should never need to do that. Fill your omelet with your choice of filling, tilt the pan slightly encouraging the first roll and watch it roll right out of the pan onto the plate. Practice a little and you will see how easy this is... fun to watch.