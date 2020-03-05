Simple Refrigerator Cookies

These refrigerator cookies are super easy and can be kept in the freezer for whenever a craving arises. The date-nut variation in the notes is a perfect holiday cookie and a tradition in my husband's family.

By Alicia

Ingredients

36
Directions

  • Mix sugar, shortening, egg, and vanilla extract together in a bowl until well combined.

  • Stir flour, baking soda, and salt together in a separate bowl; mix into sugar-shortening mixture until a dough forms.

  • Form dough into a roll 2 inches in diameter; wrap in waxed paper and twist the ends to seal. Chill dough until firm, about 15 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Unwrap dough; use a thin, sharp knife to make 1/8-inch slices. Place cookies on an ungreased baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden, 8 to 10 minutes.

Cook's Note:

For a date-nut pinwheel variation, divide dough into 2 parts. Roll each piece on waxed paper into an 11x7-inch rectangle. Spread dough with date-nut filling (below). Roll tightly and pinch edges to seal. Chill until firm, then slice into 1/4-inch slices and bake for 10 minutes at 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

To make date-nut filling, combine 3/4 pound pitted and chopped dates, 1/3 cup sugar, and 1/3 cup water in a saucepan. Cook until slightly thickened, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and allow to cool. Stir in 1/2 cup finely chopped nuts.

