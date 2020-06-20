Sweet and Peppery Watermelon Salad

When I first tasted this salad at a gathering I couldn't stop eating it. I was sure to obtain the recipe and have been making it ever since.

By Elma

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Gently combine arugula, strawberries, watermelon, basil, and red onion in a large bowl.

  • Mix olive oil, balsamic vinegar, agave nectar, salt, and pepper together until dressing is uniform. Pour over salad; top with feta cheese.

Cook's Note:

You can substitute honey for the agave nectar, if you prefer.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
204 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 9.3g; fat 17.3g; cholesterol 18.7mg; sodium 266mg. Full Nutrition
