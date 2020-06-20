Southwest Watermelon Salad

Beautiful composed salty and sweet salad with a bite!

By Sarah Gilmore de Ruiter

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour canola oil in a thin stream into vinegar; whisk until blended. Season dressing with salt and pepper.

    Advertisement

  • Toss watermelon, shallots, cilantro, and dressing together in a large bowl. Arrange arugula on plates and spoon salad on; top with pepper Jack cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
476 calories; protein 16.9g; carbohydrates 48.9g; fat 26.3g; cholesterol 60.8mg; sodium 381.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/29/2022