Zeberka Wieprzowe w Sosie Wlasnym (Polish Pork Ribs in Gravy)

These pork ribs in gravy are made simply with just a few ingredients. Great for a pretty fuss-free midweek supper.

Recipe by Jola

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
48 mins
total:
58 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Season pork ribs with salt and pepper.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook ribs until evenly browned, about 5 minutes per side. Add onion; cook and stir until soft and translucent, 3 to 5 minutes. Pour in water; add allspice berries and bay leaves. Cover and simmer until flavors combine, about 40 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
507 calories; protein 29.4g; carbohydrates 5.6g; fat 40.3g; cholesterol 119.8mg; sodium 135.3mg. Full Nutrition
