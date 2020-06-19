Szybka Surowka z Czerwonej Kapusty (Polish Red Cabbage Slaw)

Polish people love their cabbage in every form and every color! This fresh red cabbage slaw is often made during the autumn months, when bright colors are much appreciated.

Recipe by Lilla

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
7 mins
total:
27 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring 1 quart water to a boil in a large pot; add cabbage and cook until softened, 2 to 4 minutes. Drain.

  • Mix cabbage, onion, apple, lemon juice, and oil. Season with sugar, salt, and pepper.

Cook's Note:

You don't have to boil the cabbage if you prefer it raw.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
107 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 19.5g; fat 3.7g; sodium 70.1mg. Full Nutrition
