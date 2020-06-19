Sliwkowka Czyli Nalewka ze Sliwek (Polish Purple Plum Liqueur)

Delicious homemade plum liqueur. It needs 6 months to develop but after that you can enjoy it poured over ice cream or sponge cakes. Try dipping the plums from the liqueur into melted chocolate. Delicious!

Recipe by olenka

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place plums in a glass carboy used for brewing. Pour in 2 cups plus 2 tablespoons rectified alcohol and 2 cups plus 2 tablespoons vodka. Seal and store in a cool, dark place for 5 weeks.

  • Stir sugar into the carboy. Seal and store in a cool, dark place for 4 weeks.

  • Strain liqueur through a sieve lined with muslin cloth. Pour liqueur into bottles, seal, and store in a cool, dark place for at least 3 months before using.

Tips

Note:

Rectified alcohol is a very high-strength spirit that's used for making homemade liqueurs. You can buy it online or in specialist brewing shops.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
263 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 25.2g; fat 0.2g; sodium 0.6mg. Full Nutrition
