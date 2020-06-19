Delicious homemade plum liqueur. It needs 6 months to develop but after that you can enjoy it poured over ice cream or sponge cakes. Try dipping the plums from the liqueur into melted chocolate. Delicious!
Sliwkowka Czyli Nalewka ze Sliwek (Polish Purple Plum Liqueur)
Servings Per Recipe: 16 Calories: 262.7
% Daily Value *
protein: 0.4g 1 %
carbohydrates: 25.2g 8 %
dietary fiber: 0.8g 3 %
sugars: 24.4g
fat: 0.2g
vitamin a iu: 196IU 4 %
niacin equivalents: 0.3mg 3 %
vitamin c: 5.4mg 9 %
folate: 2.8mcg 1 %
calcium: 3.6mg
iron: 0.1mg 1 %
magnesium: 4mg 1 %
potassium: 90.5mg 3 %
sodium: 0.6mg
calories from fat: 1.4
