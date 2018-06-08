Crispy Baked Chicken Thighs

Simply seasoned with salt, pepper, and garlic powder, bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs are baked until the skin turns wonderfully crisp and golden.

By John Goddard

Credit: Allrecipes Magazine
Recipe Summary

cook:
50 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
1 hr
prep:
5 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 475 degrees F (245 degrees C). Set a wire rack inside a broiler pan or baking pan.

  • Pat chicken thighs dry with paper towels. Lift up skin gently; sprinkle salt, pepper, and garlic powder under the skin. Replace skin. Season skin and underside of the thighs with salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Arrange on the rack.

  • Roast in the preheated oven until golden, about 20 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Continue roasting until juices run clear, about 30 minutes more. Let rest for 5 minutes before serving.

Editor's Note:

Please note the addition of cabbage and the differences in ingredient amounts when using the magazine version of this recipe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
189 calories; protein 19.2g; carbohydrates 0.1g; fat 11.8g; cholesterol 71mg; sodium 90mg. Full Nutrition
