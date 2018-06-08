Crispy Baked Chicken Thighs

Okay, so the TECHNIQUE used in this recipe is great and totally works as the skin gets perfectly crispy just as in the photos or even better. However, even though I thought the amount of spices was lacking to begin with and added more, it was still super tasteless and boring. It's a fantastic technique to get crispy skin, but the chicken has no flavour and may possibly be awesome if it was marinated or something (although that may possibly burn with this technique). Maybe a buttermilk marinade?
Simple, straight forward, and crisped up like a champ! I thought these were going to end up over done but they turned out perfect as written. I do think they could have used a little more seasoning but that is an easy fix.
Um, I will NEVER bake chicken thighs any other way ever again! This was the most bangin’ good chicken thighs ever. They tasted fried and all their deliciousness came through! I used salt, pepper and Old Bay Seasoning, which is mainly comprised of paprika, so if you don’t have Old Bay (you should, it’s a cook’s staple!) paprika would be good. But literally whatever seasoning you want because the texture and balance of tender and crispy was delish!! I can’t even believe I’ve been walking the earth all these years baking chicken in a slimy pool in a Pyrex.
My take on this already good recipe was to lightly coat the chicken thighs in olive oil. I also amped up the spies by adding pepper flakes, chili powder, onion salt, garlic powder, and salt/black pepper. That flavor profile really gave the chicken some character. I also had to keep the chicken in an additional 15 minutes on the front end and 15 on the back end to achieve the browning that I got. Would recommend this for a quick and easy meal, but you’ll definitely need to add more seasoning based on your flavor profile.
These came out fantastic! I had boneless, skinless thighs on-hand, so that's what I used. This cooking method produced a nice crispy outside, almost like the skin was there. Some reviewers (on other recipes) mention they'd take the skin off anyway. I wanted to add a little more flavor then what is listed, so I experimented. On the three thighs I had, I added (both sides): salt, pepper, garlic and onion powder. To one I added a little cayenne, another smoked paprika, and the third some chipotle with garlic seasoning. All came out great! On the second roasting time at 400F, I checked the meat temp with a thermometer 5 min prior to the time indicated, and they were already done. Thanks for this great recipe!
I thought these might end up being dry but was pleasantly surprised to find out how tasty these were! Easy too! I didn't have garlic powder so used garlic salt and they were still fine. I may try adding something else to the seasonings just to experiment but think they are great the way the are too! When I told my husband that they started out at 475, he gasped. I would not have thought to do this and am glad I tried it. Reviews really help!
All the other comments were spot on - this is a great way to bake chicken that is moist! The only thing different I will do is start the fans in the kitchen because at such a high temperature and all the fat that comes out of the meat it did create a lot of smoke. Other than that add any spices you like it will work fine!
Made exactly as directed (except I removed the skin) and with the addition of a few pats of butter when roasting. Came out very moist and had a beautiful brown and crisp top. Easy and delicious, thanks!
Tried this tonight ... Let's just say my son said it was the best chicken I've made in 2018. After reading other reviews, I decided to try my own way. Marinated them in Italian dressing over night , then used lemon pepper as my seasoning. Yum--just yum! Great method of cooking checking thighs!
Made this exactly the way it's listed. I too did not have a baking rack. Just used a pan covered in foil and chicken still came out crispy and delicious. No need to add any more spices. The garlic powder, salt and pepper give it just enough flavor. My house smelled amazing as well!
I followed the method, exactly. And, the chicken is perfect with crispy skin! I used a multi-purpose seasoning from U.S. Wellness Meats with salt, pepper, garlic, and basil. The chicken was absolutely wonderful! No mess when foil lines the pan. I didn't have a rack.
First time leaving a review, but this is sooo good, I had to comment. I made it exactly as instructed even though I had some doubts about the oven temperature. I had eight chicken thighs and left the skin on four of them. They ALL came out great, nice browning and crispness on the outside, tender on the inside. Thank you for this recipe!
I changed it up quite a bit and it was the best baked chicken we have ever had. Insert a hunk of blue cheese in the thigh, salt/pepper/olive oil drizzle. Then wrap it with a slice of bacon, sprinkle light brown sugar on top and make sure entire thigh is covered, lower temp to 350 and bake 45 min. Simply amazing!!
The first time I followed the spice directions and it was tasty. Every time after I changed things up a bit - drop the garlic, and use paprika; sun dried tomatoes, basil and onion; onion, garlic, paprika and dried bell peppers... there’s no bad combination of spices yet! Next time I’m going to try chili lime. Love how easy this is!
I make this at least three or four times a month for myself and my husband, and it hasn’t gotten old! The only thing I’ve done differently than the recipe as written is to add onion powder when I season the meat and the skin, and to add smoked paprika to the skin. This recipe makes thighs that are moist, tasty, and super easy - three of my favorite characteristics for a great recipe!
Really great baseline recipe for perfectly cooked chicken! I followed suggestion to use Old Bay seasoning and minced garlic. Basted the thighs with BBQ sauce and cooked additional 5 minutes. No leftovers!
Very nice starter recipe! This version I used Homemade Greek Seasoning, melted a butter stick in the flat pan then coated the thighs placed the chicken on a rack and sprinkled the seasoning! Absolutely Crispy Awesomeness!
Love it. It’s great as is or spice it up a bit. I lined the baking dish with quartered red potatoes (par boiled for about 5 min), covered with a few onion slices and places the chicken thighs on top. I also spiced both the top of the skin and under it so that the meat gets more flavor.
This is such a simple yet awesome recipe...you have to try it! The only addition I made was to sprinkle paprika on the chicken to ensure it browned the way I wanted. It looks and smells so good I cannot wait until dinnertime...I am going to eat now!
Second time I cooked this recipe...Even though it seemed like it would be overcooked, it was perfect! Very crispy outside and nice & juicy inside. Couldn't be much easier to cook...Now my favorite chicken recipe!
Hallelujah! I love this chicken recipe! I can now have crispy-skinned chicken from the oven! This is a big hit with the family: more nutritious than pan-fried and inexpensive as well. I season the chicken with Paul Prudhomme's poultry seasoning, which is a favorite of mine.
Love this recipe. Very easy for busy bee. I keep making it over and over again—every time comes out perfect
This was amazing. Can't believe how great it was with only those simple spices. I used chicken breasts (bone-in, skin on) because I accidentally thawed the wrong type of chicken. It was still great - and juicy which in my opinion, chicken rarely is. Also, to make it a little easier, I combined the seasonings into a bowl and applied like a rub rather than try to sprinkle it on. I forgot to apply to the underside of the chicken and it was still great!
A very delicious method. Turn on the fan, you will have some smoke! Next time I'll follow this recipe exactly but this time I needed to use up about 8 pounds of bone in skin on thighs and had some leftover rub I accidentally made too hot for a different cut of meat. For these thighs it was perfect, almost like a jerk. They smell like something offered at a state fair, fatty (in a good way) and spicy and tantalizing.
The only change that I made was to use boneless, skinless chicken thighs. I adjusted cooking time (added a couple of minutes - our propane oven cooks fast) but otherwise followed recipe as written. DEELISH! Will definitely make this again - a low cost main dish for sure.
Holy Cow!! Brilliant technique to get perfectly crispy, yet juicy chicken thighs. You can season with any type of herb or spice that you prefer, making sure you follow the direction to season under the skin too. Just use your exhaust fan or even open a window for a few minutes if needed. This recipe/technique is absolutely divine!
I made this following the recipe exactly the skin was wonderfully crispy. Only change I will make in the future will be to add more seasoning. Other than that it was great!! Will definitely make again.
Was in a hurry because I'd just found out I had to pick my husband up from work. Knew I'd have to leave in the middle of cooking , so I set the oven temperature to 350 degrees at the start and raised it to 425 after about 30 mins, when I returned. Used this recipe mainly as a guide, sprinkling the spices on both sides of the chicken, but not putting any under the skin. Even though I didn't follow the directions exactly, the chicken came out delicious! My husband loved it!
Quick and easy way to make crispy fried chicken. I used my own bbq rub which included salt, pepper and garlic powder along with a few other spices. I also lined the sheet pan with foil for easy clean up.
I Love this way to prepare chicken thighs. They taste great! The thighs come out tender inside and the skin is crispy. I didn't change anything with this recipe. I used the leftovers to make chicken salad sandwiches and they were fantastic!
So very good! Only reason I gave 4 stars and not 5 was the lack of seasoning. We do: granulated garlic, black pepper, seasoning salt, and paprika. Sometimes when I’m feeling snazzy I add some onion powder.
