Steak Diane

This recipe of strip steak pounded thin, seasoned with dry mustard, and pan fried, goes great with cooked mushrooms. Just add them to the pan during the last few minutes of cooking time.

Recipe by Sallie

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pound steaks to be 1/4 inch thick, and sprinkle each side with salt, black pepper, and 1/8 teaspoon mustard; rub into the meat.

  • Melt margarine in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Fry 2 of the steaks for 2 minutes on each side, and transfer to a hot serving plate. Repeat with remaining 2 steaks.

  • Add lemon juice, chives, Worcestershire sauce, and remaining mustard to the pan, and bring to a boil. Return the steaks to the pan to heat through, and coat with sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
543 calories; protein 34.6g; carbohydrates 1.6g; fat 43.6g; cholesterol 106.3mg; sodium 230.3mg. Full Nutrition
