Steak Diane
This recipe of strip steak pounded thin, seasoned with dry mustard, and pan fried, goes great with cooked mushrooms. Just add them to the pan during the last few minutes of cooking time.
Tried this recipe because Steak Diane is served at our favorite restaurant. This was very good, but it lacked the more complex flavor of that served in a restaurant.The second time I made it,I pan fried the steaks as recipe calls for, then sauteed onions and mushroom slices in a sauce of 1T Dijon, 1/4 Cup brandy, 1T Worcestershire, 3T beef bouillon granules, lemon juice and the garlic. Left out the dry mustard. Very good.....
I think Steak Diane could be prepared much better than this recipe calls for. First of all, frying strip steaks in butter produced a rubbery consistency. I would grill the steaks until desired doneness, then make Diane sauce with mushrooms & pour over. And this sauce wasn't any good either. It was sour and not in a good way. I would look elsewhere for a good Diane recipe.
Very easy to prepare and people liked it a lot. I found that I needed more mustard than what the recipe called for. Also, I totally recommend serving with mushrooms.
My ex's mother used to make this same recipe with the addition of red wine in the sauce. It cuts the acidity of the lemon juice and compliments the steak nicely.
I used fillet steak, not strips, and needed to use a bit more dry mustard to rub on the steak than what was called for in the recipe. Also at the end I added dijon mustard not dry mustard. It didn't make enough sauce though I would add a bit of beef stock next time, all in all quite tasty.
My family made this for me for Mother's Day dinner - It was Very Good and everyone loved it
to sour for use, I would have preferred a creamy source, this recipe did not have much of a source
My son decided to surprise myself and my husband for our anniversary by cooking one of our favorite dishes, Steak Diane. Unfortunately, in his search for a recipe, he found this one. While we completely appreciated his effort, this is by far the worst Steak Diane recipe we have ever tasted. Where are the mushrooms, the real butter, the cream, the cognac? Sorry, but this should NOT be called Steak Diane... It was edible, but it was not Steak Diane or anything even close to it.
The dry mustard gave the steaks a great flavor --my husband & I both loved the taste.
Good. I added a little dijon at the end.
Too tangy for our taste.
I used wet mustard: Jack Daniel's Brown Mustard. My wife loved it. I enjoyed the mustard taste, so I used a lot. After cooking it, the flavor wasn't overpowering at all. I cooked it to a medium well. I didn't want it any pinker than it was when I finished. I added a slight twist: 1/4 tsp soy sauce. I think it added the right amount of flavoring that it was missing in it's sauce. So, this wasn't any longer a true "Steak Diane". I still found it very enjoyable.
not enough sauce, not anything great. I wont make it again.
This just didn't do anything for me, sorry. I couldn't really taste anything beyond the steak itself and did nothing to improve it. So while there was nothing really wrong with this, I just don't see that it is worth making again. It's possible grilling as one person suggested would work much better. I've never had Steak Diane before so can't really comment on how it compares to other recipes or restaurant version.
I have never had Steak Diane before so I can't compare it to any other, but I thought this recipe was excellent. I followed the directions as written and both my husband and I were very pleased.
Very good flavoring ... be sure not to overcook.
Not great. I've tried a number of variations of Steak Diane, this was, by far, the least preferred and not a great representation of the dish. If you want to make Steak Diane, keep looking...
This recipe is good. But for an even better recipe, ditch the chives and the dry mustard. Use Dijon mustard in equal parts of the Worcestershire sauce. Also to make it sweeter, use 1 whole shallot, diced and then add mushrooms; crimi or baby bella. And 2 cloves of garlic minced. Also you can use any type of steak, its not a must to make them thin. I use filet mignon as is or even rib eye. I suggest making the sauce on the side then serve over the steaks. Side dishes fingerling potatoes and asparagus.
This recipe is amazing! I don't normally review recipes but i really wanted to let everyone know how great this is. For starters it takes so little time. And I always use the thin sliced breakfast steaks that are super inexpensive. Cheap easy and yummy. Its a weeknight staple.
This turned out delicious. Steak came out really tender. I had no chives so I sautéed some onion. I substituted butter for margarine.
Quite good, didn't measure the sauce, just squeezed two lemons into a bunch of chives I cut and some worchester. No mushrooms. Not like the other Steak Diane I've had, but still turned out delicious.
Quick and easy and soo delicious!
This recipe for Steak Diane was delicious! The only thing I didn't have was enough of the chives so I used what I had and added some finely chopped onion to it. I will definitely pick up some chives and make this recipe again.
I made this with the other reviews in mind. I added red wine and mustard. I thought it was too tangy, my son thought it tasted 'odd', but my husband went back for seconds. Go figure. I think this recipe is for the select few who are familiar with 'steak diane'. I will not make this again.
BOMB.COM : my husband bought strip loin steaks by accident when I asked him to buy my sirloin steaks. I didn't know what to make with the strip loins, so I looked up recipes and came across this one. IT'S A WINNER!!!!! I increased the dry mustard, lemon juice, and Worcestershire sauce. ** The steaks were super pounded thin, and I set the steaks out to get to room temperature, so when I fried them, the meat didn't shock up. ** My husband and our 4 children tore this up! (Served with oven roasted broccoli, cauliflower, and carrots)
Quick and easy. Will make it again.
Tasty! I made 2 steaks and had enough sauce...if I had 4 like the recipe called for, I think I'd need more.
Just tasted like plain steak. Nothing fancy. Wasn’t impressed
Great flavor enhancement.
Very good, super easy. I didn't have mustard powder so I used Dijon and I added mushrooms.
