Lamb Ribs with Honey and Wine

4.4
107 Ratings
  • 5 76
  • 4 13
  • 3 9
  • 2 5
  • 1 4

Combination of Middle Eastern and European dishes. Best if served with steamed vegetables and hot cooked rice.

Recipe by Elinoar Moore

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr 10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Place lamb in a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Combine onions, white wine, soy sauce, lemon juice, honey, olive oil, garlic, cinnamon, salt, and pepper in a small bowl. Mix well and pour mixture all over lamb. Cover with plastic wrap and marinate in the refrigerator for 1 hour.

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Roast lamb in the preheated oven until browned and tender, about 1 hour 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
508 calories; protein 25.8g; carbohydrates 10.2g; fat 36.8g; cholesterol 112.2mg; sodium 1077.1mg. Full Nutrition
