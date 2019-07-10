Lamb Ribs with Honey and Wine
Combination of Middle Eastern and European dishes. Best if served with steamed vegetables and hot cooked rice.
I modified this recipe. I used half a red onion instead of 2 and used 1/4 cup Parrot Bay Coconut Rum instead of wine. I put all the ingredients in a food processor to make a chutney consistency and marinated 1 hour before baking. Added potato halves w/skin on 45 min. before finished. Delicious!Read More
Sorry to say I did not like the flavour of this much at all. I only added a little over a half teaspoon of cinnamon 1 large onion and I don't think my white wine was very dry. I still prefer ribs done in the slow cooker as it was a bit chewy for my taste. And the general flavour of the mix was just not to my liking. Too bad too I was really looking forward to this and I made a ton!Read More
I modified this recipe. I used half a red onion instead of 2 and used 1/4 cup Parrot Bay Coconut Rum instead of wine. I put all the ingredients in a food processor to make a chutney consistency and marinated 1 hour before baking. Added potato halves w/skin on 45 min. before finished. Delicious!
This is by far the best way to prepare lamb ribs/chops. I have made this recipe several times and it is perfect each time. I try to marinade it overnight if I can. I use brown sugar instead of honey and have used bottled lemon juice in a pinch.
For those of us who commit to a farmer to buy an ENTIRE animal in order to have organic, grass-fed meat, recipes like this are SUPER IMPORTANT. I end up with cuts of meat that I have no idea what to do with, and am always looking for ideas on how to prepare odd cuts as well as offal (heart, kidneys, liver, etc).
This was delicious! Although lamb breast isn't the best cut, braising the meat rendered out nearly all of the fat, and made the remaining meat extremely tender. The marinade had a wonderful flavor. I served it over Jasmine rice with roasted vegetables.
My only problem was that the recipe was too sweet-- I'd reduce the honey by about half, and take out the cinnamon entirely (it smells nice, but tastes overpowering). I also only used one onion, because two is a lot! Apart from that, the meat was very tender and had an interesting combination of flavors.
This tasted good, but lamb ribs are a really bad cut of meat. There is sooooo much fat. The ones pictured above are not the yummy little french cut ones, I can tell you that. They come from "lamb breast." Don't go looking for them, trust me on this. I would use lamb chops, or a boneless leg of lamb, butterflied. The TASTE is yummy. excellent served over rice pilaf. I would recommend trying this recipe -- with a different cut of meat.
This is great. Who cares if ribs aren't the best cut of lamb? It's all about flavor and this recipe has it.
This was an EXCELLENT recipe and I have to admit at first I had my doubts! It was excellent, and the ribs were juicy and tender! I will definitely be making this one again!!!
Total hit for our Easter dinner! I continued to get compliments throughout the week from our guests! My only suggestion is to line the pan with tinfoil. With such high heat and long cooking time, my pan was ruined...had to toss it!
This is a WOW! recipe. Outrageous flavor! I used a raspberry-honey wine from a South Dakota winery (Prairie Berry) and marinated the ribs overnight. I dried the ribs and browned them on one side, flipped them, added back the marinade and finished in the oven. Use ALL the onions called for and cut them in large dice. They caramelize in the marinade and make heavenly little tidbits that go perfectly with the rich, succulent ribs. I skimmed the fat and served the pan sauce with the ribs. Excellent.
Used baby back lamb ribs - marinated and cooked this in a corningware dish - cooked covered with foil at 375 for 55 minutes - then removed ribs and placed them on a foil lined pan - cooked an additional 30 minutes to finish off and render fat. While the ribs were finishing I drained the pan drippings, removed fat and reduced to a thick sauce. Sliced ribs - covered with sauce. Served with shallot mashed potatoes = Delicious!!!
I've made this a few times, usually without lemon and I add a little vinegar and it turns out great every time.
This super easy recipe yeilds the most mouthwatering results! Consider using sweet vidalia onions, they go nicely with the soy sauce and honey flavors. If you want to impress some dinner guests with something a little fancier than usual, this entree is your answer.
followed this recipe as stated & turned out delicious :) easy to make.
Easy and impressive! I never made lamb before and this was wonderful. I used lamb chops because my butcher doesn’t carry lamb ribs (except for the standing rack – don’t get that!) I reduced the cooking time to 35 minutes but that was the only change I made. This was so easy to prepare and very juicy. I served it with jasmine rice with peas. Definitely recommend this to serve for company! Enjoy.
Sorry to say I did not like the flavour of this much at all. I only added a little over a half teaspoon of cinnamon 1 large onion and I don't think my white wine was very dry. I still prefer ribs done in the slow cooker as it was a bit chewy for my taste. And the general flavour of the mix was just not to my liking. Too bad too I was really looking forward to this and I made a ton!
Marinated for about 2.5 hours and baked for about 2 hours (until could pull meat off bones). Very flavorful!
My boyfriend made this for me the other night, and it was fantastic. He used lamb shoulder and loin because it looked better in the store. He also used zinfandel instead of dry white wine, but this was an accident. Even with the inadvertent change, the results were delicious.
Excellent recipe - Did not use wine or cinnamon but still came out terrific!
So tasty. I reduced the cooking time by half. I was afraid the meat would get dry if cooked longer. It came out as a medium-well, full of flavor, and not dry.
Tried it. Liked it. Will make it again. I did marinate the lamb ribs for about 3 hrs and I used bottled lemon juice since I didn't have any lemons. Not sure if I was supposed to discard the marinade before cooking. The recipe wasn't clear on this. Should marinade be discarded
Delicious. Lamb breast is a very fatty cut, which makes it a terrific bargain, but if you braise it long enough, you can render out the fat. I followed the recipe, except that I didn't have wine on hand, so I substituted my own homemade ginger kombucha (fermented tea) and added a bit of ground ginger. After marinating, I baked it in the marinade in a foil-covered pan for 1 1/2 hours at 375 degrees, until the meat was just fork tender. I poured all the drippings into a fat separator (I got almost a half pint of fat), then reduced the remaining liquid to a syrupy consistency. I then separated the ribs and put them under the broiler for 10 minutes. My husband and I loved it. But I think the ribs would have been delicious without the final broiling step, over rice, as the author suggested.
This recipe wasn't too bad. I'd make it again but probably only use about 1/2 an onion.
I wasn't really impressed. The onion didn't cook entirely so it was too strong, and the rest of the marinade wasn't flavorful enough.
Amazingly delicate and wonderful!!
My husband and I LOVED these ribs. I too had bought some lamb ribs from a local farmer and was wondering how to cook them when I stumbled upon this recipe. I marinated the ribs for about 7 hours and it was worth it...these came out perfect. I did make a few modifications - 1. I trimmed some of the fat before marinating, 2. I did not use cinnamon (personal preference) and 3. I covered them with foil and cooked at 275 for 90 minutes (only had 1.75 lbs) and browned them under a low broiler for 15 minutes more. Thank you for sharing!
Wonderful! We slowly BBQ the ribs over hardwood, which eliminates the fat. The marinade is simmered to reduce and basted on during the last 15 min of cooking.
I did not like this dish at all, I will not be using this recipe again.
This was delicious. We like lamb anyway, but we think this marinade would be delicious as a gravy and with most meats. The only thing I would do differently is cook it a little longer.
This is a tough sell for the family. It didn't get a good reception. Lamb Ribs are enormously greasy and the meat was "gamey" for a lack of better words.
I don't really care for lamb but this was so delicious. I marinated mine for two days and I would recommend the same to you it definitely brings the flavor out. I complimented my dish with garlic butter roster asparagus and some white rice it was lovely
This was amazing! Thank you for sharing.
this is the best for lamb, my kids even like it! I marinade for two days.... it's a nice sweet and salty flavour.
The flavor of the marinade is phenomenal. However, the cut of meat was way too fatty. I basically cooked lamb flavored fat. I think this recipe would be wonderful with thick cut boneless pork chops instead. Like I said the flavor was awesome but the meat that I purchased was pure fat.
Delicious! First time attempting lamb ribs, and they turned out fabulous. Everyone loved them. The only alteration we made was to marinate them all day. Will definitely make these again.
Beauty! I'll make this one again!
This came out so flavorful!!! I added a lil twist to it for an extra bang but it was really delicious.
LOVE it! My favorite farm just put their lamb riblets on special, so we tried it with this recipe, and they were just amazing. Def go for the sutainably raised, all-natural lamb for this one -- the flavor is unbeatable
This was spectacular. Can't believe my local Walmart is selling lamb breast (AKA lamb ribs). Very inexpensive but has to be cooked right. Only ingredient adjustment was to halve the cinnamon. Cooked it a wee bit differently. The fat must be rendered well from the cut so here's what worked really well for me. Marinate for 2 hours in marinade (put marinade through blender for a few secs). Baked for 2 1/2 hours 325F in tightly foiled dish. Removed ribs and placed in foil lined baking tray. Separated fat from marinade (there's a lot of it) and spooned marinade over fat-side-up ribs. Baked for 400F until top darkened and crusted--maybe 20 minutes. Came out superb for $9 pair of rib racks. My picture post is the one with a mess of ribs on a light blue cutting board with green beans. Will definitely cook again.
Wish I had used lamb chops or some other cut of lamb. As someone else mentioned, lamb ribs are very fatty and it just wasn't worth the time and ingredients...would have been better to just boil them and dip them in some cheap sauce. This recipe could be great, though, with a different cut of meat. The whole kitchen smelled so good and it was a disappointment that there was so little edible meat.
A delicious recipe! I will probably add only half the lemon juice next time but I will definitely return to this one.
Really good. Cheap and easy. I let the ribs marinate all night, and the meat falls right of the bone. I make this all the time, now. Love it.
This recipe is delicious! I prepared exactly as instructed and this is the best way to prepare lamb ribs! Tender and perfect.
I personally didn't like it and my family was a bit disappointed. I think the cinnamon was the ultimate downfall, if I could do it all over I would definitely skip it.
This dish smelled bad while cooking. It tasted just as badly. I can't believe I wasted such expensive meat on this dish. My husband choked it down; my daughter spit it out. For goodness sakes, I'm a good cook. These are good ingredients, but omg. Do not make this dish.
My family absolutely loves this recipe! I have also used the marinade on baby back pork ribs. The meat just falls off the bone.
This was deliciously tender! I was able to find lamb baby back ribs!! I substituted the dry wine with Apple Wine, the lemon with key lime juice, and used dried onion because I had none. I marinated over nite, discarded the marinade, baked covered for about 20 mins and uncovered the remaining 50 mins. Then topped it off with some BBQ sauce at the end. As my kids say, it was scrum-diddle-e-umptous! Will make again for sure!!!
This turned out really good even though I didn't use the wine. It was even good as a left over! The crunchy onions were fantastic!
This was not to my taste nor to my Husbands. Will not be making it again.
I try this using 2 lbs. Lamb Forquarter chops and I used 2 dashes of lemon pepper instead of Black pepper. It was absolutely delicious and worth making many times.
This recipe was very good and I will try it again on a different type of meat. Lamb ribs a very greasy. I didn't have white wine so I used red and I think I used a little too little cinnamon as one other person suggested cutting back. Definitely will try again, maybe with beef short ribs?
WOW!
I followed the recipe exactly as stated. The meat was tender and very flavorful. Everyone loved it. This recipe is a keeper.
Delicious. I will make these over...and over and over again! Thanks for the terrific recipe.
My 5 and 8 year old have never had lamb and LOVED this! No left overs... they were begging for more the next night.
This recipe is amazingly delicious. I followed the recipe exactly for Christmas dinner. Everyone loved it. I even had people asking for the recipe. Highly recommend.
This recipe is great! We enjoyed. Be sure to check the oven so it does not overcook.
Yummy recipe! This has an eastern Indian flavor.
The recipe was very good. No changes made. I used an aluminum disposable pan based upon another review, minimal cleanup. I’d use this marinade and cooking process again with lamb chops or another type of meat. It was flavorful especially with the caramelized onions.
Delicious as presented. Marinate overnight. The marinade tastes like French Onion Soup, so go ahead and cut up the 2 onions. Not minced, chunk is fun ne
I kept this recipe because I did not have one for lamb ribs but I have to agree with another reviewer, lamb ribs are so fatty, it is hard to get past all that and I feel most company would turn their nose up at this cut. After you remove the fat, the meat does taste good and I luv lamb; but the fat whew!
My family loved this recipe. It was so easy to make the only thing that I did different was that I used chicken broth instead of white wine as I did not have any at the time. I will be using this recipe again.
Delicious marinade for a poor cut of meat. The combination of flavors with the addition of cinnamon made an interesting, sweet, chunky glaze to top the finished ribs. It was really good and I will make it again using lamb shanks. I went heavy on the garlic and was not shy with the cinnamon.I was out of lemon so used orange juice. This marinade recipe with minor variations is a real winner.
This was delicious, without an alterations!
Excellent recipe. Very tasty! Easy to make! I marinated mine for a little longer and substituted sherry for the whit wine
My family and I also didn’t enjoy the flavor of this. Maybe take out the cinnamon. That was just to over powering.
Excellent! I halved the recipe as that was the amount of ribs I had. Used one onion, put in blender with the liquids, than add the spices. I don't think it matters if you use red or white wine (or beer, or cider), any alcohol would do.. Put into "Ziplock" bag to marinate. Baked, covered in shallow dish for one hour (350F). Poured the liquid into small pan and thickened with flour, pure back over ribs. Served with corn on the cob and asparagus.
the cinnamon made this awsome
Excellente! But I love everything lamb. Will try it will beef ribs since my wife will eat that. Used 1 cup red onion 1 cup green onion since that is all I had
This was really good and the onions are delicious on rice! I used lemon juice from a bottle.
I never cooked or ate Lamb Ribs before--saw them on sale for .99/lb. and thought I'd give them a try. Searched online and chose this as the best sounding recipe. The recipe IS good (I substituted fresh orange juice for the lemon) and my family liked it, but the lamb ribs were WAY too fatty (probably why they were so cheap). I'd try this recipe again with a cut of lamb.
Came out really well. Used 1lb of riblets (separated) and half the measure of ingredients. Very moist with crunchy outer layer. Cooked for 1 hr at 400F
It turned out extremely delicious!. I marinated it overnight & my kids just loved the blend of flavors. Next time I am going to try with lamb chops coz the ribs had so much fat. Served them with baby potatoes. Definitely recommend this..!
We accidentally bought the wrong cut of meat (we live in France and what I wanted got lost in translation!), so the lamb chops were a little bit tough. Not bad, though. I'm eager to try it with ribs instead. I'm not really sure why honey is listed in the recipe title, though - we could hardly taste it. Nonetheless, it's a keeper.
I modified a bit. Brown sugar instead of honey. Longer time in our oven and thickened the sauce. The kids finished it to the last piece and asking for more. Next time, we will get double the amount of the ribs. Fantastic and easy to prepare!
Marinated longer than they called for, still found it to be flavorless. Very plain. Do not reccomend.
Happened to marinate for three days, turned out pretty good.
First time cooking lamb ribs my husband loved them. Thank you.
The only thing I omitted from this recipe were onion and garlic because I didn't have any and I am glad I did. I used chardonnay instead of dry wine and bottled lemon juice as well. This recipe was awesome! Now I am going to be afraid of ruining it by adding them next time...also I only had to cook my ribs for 20 minutes total for them to be done. Weird.
Based on reading other reviews, I cut the onion in half when making this. Even so, it ended up tasting pretty much like onion. None of the other flavors came out at all. My husband and I really love lamb, but felt it was wasted with this recipe.
Teriyaki sauce and wine for a marinade simplifies recipe considerably. Add onions and chunked sweet potatoes to pan while in oven for a great one dish meal. Yum.
Very good - it came out better than expected. We used port wine as we had some leftover. The only thing is, as others pointed out, this is a very fatty cut of meat (we bought at supermarket to try something new) so it was very messy but delicious trying to avoid all the fat while eating. We threw in some veggies about 1/2 and 3/4 of the way through. Oh we also baked for 85 min and meat (the little there was) fell off the bone.
Made as is. The smell was delicious. The taste was fantastic. Just like something out of a high class restaurant. My mom was not a big fan, because she could not much taste the lamb, because the spices were strong. But I loved it and the kids ate it too.
Made this yesterday, and it was lovely. Only change made is I used a very dry homemade fruitwine - Apricot. I had half the lamb called for but the used the full amount of marinade. I was a little concerned about the cinnamon, but it balanced the richness of the lamb wonderfully. Will be saving this recipe!
