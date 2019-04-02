Beefy Oven Packets

Rating: 2 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

This is a complete throw together, put in the oven and eat. Oh, and no mess! Using hamburger, cheese, and veggies (kid veggies).

By Christine

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Cut squares out of aluminum foil. Form beef into small, round flat hamburgers and place one (seasoned to taste) on each square. To each burger add a bit of corn, beans, mushrooms and a spoonfull of cheese sauce. Fold foil over so that there is no leaking during baking.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
522 calories; protein 29g; carbohydrates 29.4g; fat 32.9g; cholesterol 121.7mg; sodium 2190.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Reviews:
