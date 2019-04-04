Basic Curry Sauce

Tasty sauce. Definitely an undertaking, both in terms of time and mess, but worth it. I finished in about 90 minutes, but the majority of that was simmering time, including 30 minutes at the end. I used canned tomatoes and prepared ginger and garlic to save chopping time. The tip about cooking the onions for a LONG time is right on target; the first time I made this recipe I didn't brown them enough, and the sauce tasted like raw onions. The second time I browned the onions VERY well and was rewarded with a very mellow flavor. As for additional seasoning, while there IS a curry plant with leaves that are used in Asian cooking, "curry powder" is simply a mixture of many of the spices already used in this recipe (cumin, coriander, turmeric, etc.) I didn't add any salt to the sauce, but I served the meal with the salt shaker so everyone could salt to taste.
A good simple recipe for me to get creative with. I used to on tofu and it worked out nicely. I have to respond to the other reviews: curry is NOT a seasoning, its a combination of seasonings. Indian dishes are extremely time-consuming and difficult; this is the easiest one I have encountered. And lastly, to compare it to restaurant Indian food is absurd. No one makes burgers like McDonald’s at home. You shouldn't tell an Italian that their spaghetti taste nothing like chef Boyardee, should you? Home made food is always different, if you want cheap restaurant food, go for it.
Shouldn't a curry recipe contain curry? It's not on the list of ingredients; maybe this is what others sense is 'missing'. I have toyed around with this recipe several times & I have always added about 1T of curry powder (as well as salt) with a very good result, it's even better the next day.
This recipe is way more complicated than it has to be. Here's how I did it, same ingredients: I sauteed the onion until very brown, then added the ginger, garlic, and minced serrano for about two minutes. Then I added the tomatoes (diced), and cooked for about another two minutes. I stirred in all of the spices and cooked for another minute. I stirred in about 2 1/2 c water, used an immersion blender to blend it smooth, then whisked in the yogurt. Flavors were awesome! Very spicy (and we love spice).
Four stars overall.....5 for taste, 3 for preparation steps and amount of water. I streamlined the prep by cooking the onions, peppers and tomatoes along with the garlic and ginger first. Blended it, added back to the pan, simmered and added the rest of the spices and 1 1/2 cups of chicken broth. Also, I did add 1/4 tsp of baking soda to this to keep the tomatoes from curdling the yogurt. Add the yogurt last, stir til smooth and poured it over some chicken. Baked it in the oven and served over rice.
Very good recipe. Having read the reviews, I also opted to add some sugar to mine because I prefer a sweeter curry. This recipe is taking me a lot longer than the time suggested; however, I can tell that it is worth every minute. Call me a wimp but, unless the peppers lose more heat as the sauce thickens, I will never leave the seeds in. LOL. Can not wait to share this recipe with my friends. Additionally, I did not know that curry was a combination of spices. I never read the label. Thanks for sharing this recipe Amy!
11/13/2001
Hot and spicy. At the end of following the recipe closely, i felt it needed a bit of salt, or conversely, used as a sauce with something salty
11/29/2002
This recipe was extremely time-consuming. The recipe states that it will only take 45 minutes to prepare, yet it took us almost 3 hours!(I don't think there is anyone on this planet capable of making this in 45 minutes). After all our hard work, we were really looking forward to our meal. Unfortunately, it was just "OK". We had to add quite a bit of salt. Next time we want curry, we'll order from our favorite Indian restaurant.
I've been looking for a good curry sauce. This one was okay, but it was labour intensive and it seemed to be missing something. Not quite the authentic Indian taste I was hoping for. We enjoyed the meal, though, and I will probably make it again.
05/28/2001
One of the better homemade curry sauces that I have tasted. The cinnamon adds a very nice touch, and leaving the seeds in the serranos will give this sauce a nice punch. I really enjoyed it.
I've made this recipe twice, the first following the instructions exactly and the second completely skipping the food processor. It was fabulous either way. To answer the previous reviewer, these are the spices traditionally used in curry powder, so in a sense you are making your own in this recipe - Which, considering that, if you have curry powder on hand a lot of these spices could be omitted completely.
Exceptional flavor! We love Indian food and this curry will be a staple. I don't agree with the remarks that it is labor intensive: saute, 3 trips to the food processor (no cleaning in between) and boil. Voila! a very good, basic curry sauce.
This was very, very tasty. I was very impressed with the depth of flavour of this recipe. I have to admit to making a small alteration--I left out the cayenne and the Serrano peppers. I would have loved this with the peppers, but I was making this for a group of nineteen 5-7 year olds, so I didn't want it to be spicy. I used this sauce on chicken and zucchini. All but two of the children, only one of whom had ever had curry before, came back for seconds.
I just finished making this blend. It tastes delicious. I wanted a curry for my pork,rice, and broccoli. This will work. I might add that I used Badia's curry powder in stead of making the spice mix from scratch. I compared the ingredients with the spice list. It was almost identical. It seems that many folks think curry is a spice and not a blend of spices. If you want to make adjustments to the spices you can do it from scratch but I am a lazy cook so I use the curry powder. If you like curry you'll love this blend.
I love the texture. I thought that the sauce was a little bit too tangy (I used nonfat yougurt) so I added a few tablespoons of white sugar to tone it down. Also, If you don't reduce the sauce down too much, you can add some meat, potoatos, broccolli, carrots and some noodles and make a really nice curry-flavored stew. I's just a twist on the same old curry sauce.
We used this sauce to go over boneless chicken breast pieces and green peas -- no complaints at all from my household. I wish I had used fresh spices (versus the ones sitting in my pantry for who knows how long) to boost the flavor, and I also noticed a lack of salt (it balances the heat and brings out the flavors), which we corrected at the table. In terms of ease, coming from someone who knows the labor intensity of preparing an authentic curry, this recipe was a relative breeze. Yet, overall, for me this curry was missing the "wow" factor that I'm used to achieving with Indian cooking.
This was very good. It was really my first experience with curry, so I didn't have anything to comapare it too. I really liked the cilantro flavor. I added more yogurt to make it a little creamier. I also used a premixed curry seasoning instead of the individual ingredients.
11/08/2004
I thought this was a great recipe. It wasn't easy, but as long as you have your food processor handy it's really not bad. I added pork and it was great, but it could go with anything. I was impressed by the flavor.
This recipe was great. Took much longer than anticipated... but was really fun to make. it was an interesting project. We also made a special rice to complement this recipe, a almond, raisin and basmati mix. It turned out really, really great! Thanks for sharing!
I only used one pepper as it was a very spicy one, and as the recipe was (with chicken added) was too much spice and not enough enjoyment of thai flavors. I wasnt happy with it so I ended up adding 1/2 can coconut milk, bamboo shoots, chopped bell peppers, chicken and about a teaspoon of salt and served over a bed of jasmine rice with fresh chopped cilantro on top. I saw one comment that said this recipe was missing "curry" but I dont think they realized that what you are making is, in fact, curry! lol. I would just say be CAREFUL with peppers because it ended up being so spicy, other than that, a pretty good recipe!
06/13/2004
Great recipe, but the name is misleading. The ingredient list is anything but "basic"!
This a good way to make curry. I added a bit of salt for finishing the taste, but the spice was perfect. I did not puree the final step it called for. I doubled the recipe and simmered the 6 cups of water down and by that time the sauce was very smooth. I served over chick peas and rice.
Fantastic sauce but I made two changes: It lacks character a bit so I use stock instead of water and although we like spicy two serranos is a lot. I use half of one. I've used it with tofu, with turkey meatballs, and with sliced chicken breasts. Works great with all of them. Make extra and freeze it.
This is tasty and straightforward to prepare. I added salt and a bit of sour cream with the yoghurt. Toward the end I added large chunks of Tilapia for a fish curry. As described in the recipe it's pretty bland without much oil, zin, or any salt at all. But, it's a 'basic' sauce that can be built out, and it did the trick in that respect. Thanks.
I made this and multiplied by 4. too much for a blender. brown the onions in a large pot. sliced the garlic and ginger instead of dicing to save time added spices Roughcut tomatoes and then added water, boil to soften tomatoes, then blend with a hand blender, pass though a sieve into a crock pot, add cilantro and then use hand blender again. put crock pot on high for 6 hurst's to allow spices to dissolve then add sour cream. ( some type of stock works to add a little more flavor, I used chicken stock....... not too much. use food saver to portion and freeze, re- heat w a little cream and pour over your favorite protein
I love this recipe. However, I do a few things differently. I use a homemade tomato stew instead of the fresh tomatoes that already have garlic, green pepper and other secret seasonings. Instead of cayenne pepper I use Aji Jalapeño Molido (it is extremely hot and spicy). For me, very fresh cilantro makes a big difference-we grow our own. Lastly, the browning of the onions is a really big deal and you need to be careful to understand the heat from your particular burner. I would err on the lower heat and watch the time carefully. I love this recipe.
It is a basic sauce good for meats , etc but not usually served separately , from past experience eating various curry recipes over the past 50 years, I would not add any yogurt or sour cream to the sauce, but replace it with apple sauce ,coconut milk and curry powder and add salt to taste to bring out the flavor, and it is best served the next day as flavor develops overnight in the refrigerator, also make sure you use FRESH curry powder or spices
I love this recipe and have had no issue with the cooking time. I whip this up on meal prep days to keep in the fridge for easy rice bowls and it tastes so elevated and fresh straight from the fridge. Anyone who’s looking for curry powder on a curry recipe needs to do some reading first before leaving a review IMO. This is a short list of ingredients for the flavor this recipe delivers. Yummmm!
