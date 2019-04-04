Basic Curry Sauce

This curry sauce is versatile and can be served as a main course with meats and vegetables or as a sauce for dipping or spicing up veggie side dishes. It's great over baked potatoes, too.

By Lom

cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
4 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil and margarine in a small skillet or wok over medium-high heat. Add onion and sauté until very brown, 10 to 15 minutes; do not undercook or sauce will taste funny.

  • Add garlic and ginger to onions; sauté for an additional 2 minutes. Transfer mixture to a food processor and blend until smooth. Do not rinse the food processor.

  • Place blended onion mixture in a large saucepan. Stir in coriander, cumin, cinnamon, black pepper, cayenne pepper, and turmeric; cook over low heat until mixture is thick and has a paste-like consistency.

  • Purée tomatoes, chile peppers, and cilantro in the food processor until smooth. Add to onion mixture and stir over low heat, cooking off moisture from tomatoes and peppers. Add yogurt a little bit at a time, stirring constantly to avoid curdling.

  • Blend mixture in the food processor until smooth. Return to saucepan, add water, and increase heat to high; bring sauce to a rolling boil. Cover saucepan and boil for 3 to 5 minutes. Reduce heat and simmer until desired consistency is reached.

Tips

To serve with meat: Cook meat separately, then simmer in sauce for 5 to 10 minutes before serving over rice or with bread.

To serve with vegetables: Steam raw veggies until tender, 4 to 5 minutes, then simmer in sauce for 5 to 10 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
75 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 5.7g; fat 5.6g; cholesterol 0.9mg; sodium 34.6mg. Full Nutrition
