Turmeric Golden Milk with Turmeric Paste

This golden milk paste soothes a cold or sore throat, helps you to sleep better, etc... Warm and delicious, great just before bed every evening. This recipe for turmeric paste yields enough for a few weeks. Store in the refrigerator; reheat it in small amounts as needed.
The paste is absolutely wonderful in this recipe as well as added to tomato soup! There a couple very good bisque recipes on this site where the turmeric paste adds a little something special. I look forward to more experimentation, likely with my coconut curry sauce I love with fish and stir fry.
