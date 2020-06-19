Turmeric Golden Milk with Turmeric Paste

This golden milk paste soothes a cold or sore throat, helps you to sleep better, etc... Warm and delicious, great just before bed every evening. This recipe for turmeric paste yields enough for a few weeks. Store in the refrigerator; reheat it in small amounts as needed.

Recipe by Sharken

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
2
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Turmeric Paste:
Golden Milk:

Directions

  • Make paste: Combine 1/2 cup water, turmeric, and pepper in a small saucepan over low heat. Cook, stirring constantly, until thickened, 7 to 9 minutes. Stir in 1 teaspoon water and continue cooking until thickened into a paste, 7 to 9 minutes. Allow to cool completely, 15 to 20 minutes. Store turmeric paste in an airtight glass jar in the refrigerator.

  • Make milk: Whisk together almond milk, 1 teaspoon turmeric paste, coconut oil, ginger, and cinnamon in a saucepan. Place over low heat until hot, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in honey. Strain milk mixture into 2 mugs.

Tips

Use soy, coconut, or rice milk if preferred.

Use maple syrup, stevia, or coconut sugar instead of honey if preferred.

Editor's Note:

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of turmeric. The actual amount of turmeric consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
150 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 22.3g; fat 6.4g; sodium 167.6mg. Full Nutrition
