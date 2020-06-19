Struffoli o Cicerchiata (Italian Honey Dough Balls)

This traditional Italian sweet has different names in different regions: Struffoli in Naples area, which are among the most popular Christmas sweets; Cicerchiata in Abruzzi region, where you cannot miss them during Carnival time. The concept is simple: fried sweet dough balls, coated in caramelized honey. Tasty and long lasting, as you can make them at the beginning of the holiday season and offer them to friends and relatives coming over for holiday wishes. Store in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks. Garnish with candied orange or lemon peel if desired.
Directions
Cook's Note:
You can also shape the struffoli on a wet work surface and then transfer to a serving plate. Or you can make a ring shape using a ring cake mold lined with parchment paper. Some water will help with the shaping and prevent too much sticking.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
636 calories; protein 9.3g; carbohydrates 110.8g; fat 19.1g; cholesterol 111.7mg; sodium 94mg. Full Nutrition
Struffoli is fried till the balls light and crispy throughout.. I make them about the size of a ceci bean (chickpea). The taste and texture are similar to the crispy ends of a funnel cake The honey hardens to a taffy consistency. You eat them by picking them off the wreath shape and so you can nibble at them while sitting around the table. It is great with coffee or after dinner drinks. Also fun to just have at the sideboard during holiday time. It’s an Italian pastry, but, you sort of eat it like a candy
I thought these were supposed to be more like little doughnuts, but they turned out to be little cookies. No matter, though, they were delicious! I made them for my son’s ancestry holiday program at school and the plate was EMPTY after 5 minutes! The only change I made was to add about a cup of water to the dough because it was too crumbly as is. Otherwise, I followed the recipe exactly and they were great! Thank you!
