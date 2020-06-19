Granita di Caffe con Panna (Italian Coffee Granita)

You are sure to see people enjoying coffee granita if you visit Sicily during the summer months. Here's the recipe so you can make it at home. It's very easy to do but requires a lot of freezing so best to prepare in advance. It's usually served with whipped cream both at the bottom and on top of the glass, alongside a sweet brioche roll. You can store in the freezer for a few days, just make sure to stir well before serving.

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
3 hrs 10 mins
total:
3 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring water and sugar to a boil in a small saucepan; simmer until a candy thermometer reads 250 degrees F (120 degrees C), about 5 minutes.

  • Remove saucepan from heat; add coffee and vanilla extract. Pour into a metal bowl and mix well. Cool granita mixture to room temperature, about 10 minutes. Freeze for 1 hour.

  • Stir the granita vigorously to break up ice crystals. Repeat freezing and breaking up process 4 to 5 more times, 2 to 2 1/2 hours total.

  • Drop spoonfuls of whipped cream into 4 short glasses. Divide granita mixture evenly among the glasses. Top with remaining whipped cream.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
107 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 18.7g; fat 3.3g; cholesterol 11.4mg; sodium 22.6mg. Full Nutrition
