Cannoli alla Siciliana (Sicilian Cannoli)
Not only do these little Italian pastries look and taste delicious, but this cannoli recipe stays true to the classic version, right down to the mixed peel and chocolate pieces in the filling and the finish of chopped pistachios on top. You won't be able to resist these! Fill the cannoli just before serving or the shells will get soggy.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Cook's Notes:
It's best if you use tubular cannoli molds.
You can replace sheep's milk ricotta with the more typical cow's milk version. The flavor will be less intense but your cannoli will still be tasty.
You can make the filling and shells well in advance, just keep them separated until serving. The shells can be stored for weeks in an airtight container in a cool, dry place.
Editor's Note:
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. Amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and specific type of oil used.