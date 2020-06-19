Traditional Italian Limoncello

Traditional Italian limoncello is typical of the Amalfi coast, a beautiful area around Naples. It's traditionally made with Sorrento lemons, which are large and flavorful and a really unique Italian product.

Recipe by Maria

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
3 weeks 10 mins
total:
3 weeks 30 mins
Servings:
32
Yield:
1 quart
Ingredients

Directions

  • Zest lemons, making sure to get the outermost part of the skin and avoid the white pith.

  • Place lemon zest in a glass bowl and cover with alcohol. Cover and let infuse at room temperature until yellowish in color, about 7 days.

  • Bring water and sugar to the boil in a saucepan, stirring until sugar dissolves. Remove syrup from heat and let cool, about 10 minutes.

  • Pour alcohol into the syrup through a fine-mesh strainer; discard lemon zest. Stir well.

  • Pour limoncello into thick, freezer-safe glass bottles. Store in the freezer for at least 2 weeks before serving.

Cook's Notes:

Ideally you would use Sorrento PGI (Protected Geographical Indication) lemons. If you can't find them, make sure to select large, ripe, flavorful lemons, all the better if unwaxed and organic.

