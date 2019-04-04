Succulent Salmon Wraps
Tasty salmon tortilla wraps that will make your mouth water!
Tasty salmon tortilla wraps that will make your mouth water!
I had some left over grilled flaked salmon, but not enough for an entire entree. These were wonderful, although I did make some changes based on the ingredients available. In addition to the flaked grilled salmon, I used 1/8th cup of coleslaw made with caesar dressing (rather than rice), a sprinkle of finely grated parmesan cheese, and some finely chopped fresh tomatoes and green onions from my garden. YUM! What a great lunch these wraps made! Thanks for the fantastic idea, Kimberly.Read More
My husband and I didn't care for this ... while we do like all the ingredients, we just didn't like them in this combination. The sweetness of the ranch didn't go well with the jack cheese and salmon .. the cheese didn't go well with the salmon. The texture was not pleasing (to us). Sounded nice .. but ... not to our taste.Read More
My husband and I didn't care for this ... while we do like all the ingredients, we just didn't like them in this combination. The sweetness of the ranch didn't go well with the jack cheese and salmon .. the cheese didn't go well with the salmon. The texture was not pleasing (to us). Sounded nice .. but ... not to our taste.
I had some left over grilled flaked salmon, but not enough for an entire entree. These were wonderful, although I did make some changes based on the ingredients available. In addition to the flaked grilled salmon, I used 1/8th cup of coleslaw made with caesar dressing (rather than rice), a sprinkle of finely grated parmesan cheese, and some finely chopped fresh tomatoes and green onions from my garden. YUM! What a great lunch these wraps made! Thanks for the fantastic idea, Kimberly.
I tried this recipe on my own for lunch and it just didn't taste as well as I had hoped. I like everything it calls for, but together it just didn't suit my tastes. All the same, thanks for posting.
I precooked some long grain rice the night before instead of the instant rice. This is one of our favorite recipe including the kids.
I seasoned my salmon used long grain rice red onion added bacon bits the ranch dressing need something quick & tasty put it all together & added a sprinkle of cumin for a southwest kick yummy!
We all thought this was pretty good, and loved the convenience! It went together easily and I thought the flavors blended together well. I used pesto and garlic wraps, and think that plain tortillas would have worked better. I also used ranch with bacon dressing, and that was very good.
subbed sour cream for ranch. added lime juice. was ok but not great....
These were really good! I made them exact and added some sliced avocado. Good taste and lots of options of things to add to these. Very easy to make and I will make again!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections