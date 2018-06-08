Shrimp and Crabmeat Loaf

1 of 20

Rating: 5 stars Excellent! - I skipped the "loaf" part - just made up the spread. Then prepared it two slightly different "open faced" ways for a meal (eliminating about 150 calories per serving by skipping the French bread AND the second slice.) First I used a thick piece of Texas garlic toast topped it with a nice layer of shrimp and crab spread wrapped it in tinfoil and baked as directed. Darn good. For the next day's lunch I just put the seafood spread on a regular slice of toast put paprika and pepper and parmesan on top then put it under the broiler. Also darn good! Thanks for a great recipe ME WYNTR and thanks to a national drugstore chain for having the canned crabmeat and shrimp on special this week! Helpful (30)

Rating: 4 stars I loved this quick and easy sandwich melt. Very very good. I went with swiss cheese over mozza and split ciabatta buns baking them open face for about 15 minutes in the oven. I also grated a bit of fresh parmesan over top before putting them in the oven. I think next time I would chop up a generous amount of fresh parsley to add to the spread for the added boost of flavor and color. Helpful (20)

Rating: 4 stars Yum! This was good cold but even better slathered on a crusty roll and broiled for a few minutes until brown and bubbly. Either way it was super simple and delicious! Thanks for sharing.:) Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars This was awsome! I found 7 oz. packages of crabmeat and shrimp at WalMart so that made it that much easier. Instead of salt and pepper I used "Slap 'yo Mama" cajun seasoning and baked them open-faced for about 15 min. on 350 degrees. This is a great summer time meal. Helpful (9)

Rating: 2 stars something is missing in this.. wasnt thrilled.. wont make again Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars this is so good!!!... nothing to add or change... great recipe... thanks for sharing... Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars Instead of salt I used old bay and pepper. The family enjoyed this heated. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Update. I made this recipe again but used steak rolls instead of french bread. It was much better on less bread! Less dry too. Helpful (5)