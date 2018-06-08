Shrimp and Crabmeat Loaf
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 379.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 22.7g 46 %
carbohydrates: 33.4g 11 %
dietary fiber: 1.5g 6 %
sugars: 2g
fat: 17.1g 26 %
saturated fat: 4.9g 24 %
cholesterol: 78.2mg 26 %
vitamin a iu: 223.5IU 5 %
niacin equivalents: 8.3mg 64 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 13 %
vitamin c: 2mg 3 %
folate: 98.4mcg 25 %
calcium: 281.9mg 28 %
iron: 2.9mg 16 %
magnesium: 40.1mg 14 %
potassium: 237.9mg 7 %
sodium: 760.4mg 30 %
thiamin: 0.3mg 32 %
calories from fat: 153.7
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved