Shrimp and Crabmeat Loaf

Rating: 4.45 stars
20 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 12
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This is the best seafood salad spread I've had in ages! It's great for summer or in the winter, you can heat it like a 'melt' sandwich.

By ME WYNTR

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a bowl, combine well the shrimp, crab, mayonnaise, green onions, celery, cheese, salt, and pepper.

  • Spread the shrimp mixture on the bottom half of bread and replace the top half. Cut into 8 pieces and serve immediately or refrigerate whole and cut into 8 pieces when ready to serve.

  • Heating instructions: Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Wrap the loaf in a large piece of aluminum foil. Bake for 20 minutes or until heated through. Cut into 8 pieces.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
379 calories; protein 22.7g; carbohydrates 33.4g; fat 17.1g; cholesterol 78.2mg; sodium 760.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (20)

Most helpful positive review

ML Key West
Rating: 5 stars
04/12/2010
Excellent! - I skipped the "loaf" part - just made up the spread. Then prepared it two slightly different "open faced" ways for a meal (eliminating about 150 calories per serving by skipping the French bread AND the second slice.) First I used a thick piece of Texas garlic toast topped it with a nice layer of shrimp and crab spread wrapped it in tinfoil and baked as directed. Darn good. For the next day's lunch I just put the seafood spread on a regular slice of toast put paprika and pepper and parmesan on top then put it under the broiler. Also darn good! Thanks for a great recipe ME WYNTR and thanks to a national drugstore chain for having the canned crabmeat and shrimp on special this week! Read More
Helpful
(30)

Most helpful critical review

DAMARIS
Rating: 2 stars
01/11/2011
something is missing in this.. wasnt thrilled.. wont make again Read More
Helpful
(7)
Reviews:
Alberta Rose
Rating: 4 stars
10/14/2010
I loved this quick and easy sandwich melt. Very very good. I went with swiss cheese over mozza and split ciabatta buns baking them open face for about 15 minutes in the oven. I also grated a bit of fresh parmesan over top before putting them in the oven. I think next time I would chop up a generous amount of fresh parsley to add to the spread for the added boost of flavor and color. Read More
Helpful
(20)
Christina
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
05/10/2010
Yum! This was good cold but even better slathered on a crusty roll and broiled for a few minutes until brown and bubbly. Either way it was super simple and delicious! Thanks for sharing.:) Read More
Helpful
(12)
Shelly Burris
Rating: 5 stars
08/02/2010
This was awsome! I found 7 oz. packages of crabmeat and shrimp at WalMart so that made it that much easier. Instead of salt and pepper I used "Slap 'yo Mama" cajun seasoning and baked them open-faced for about 15 min. on 350 degrees. This is a great summer time meal. Read More
Helpful
(9)
smitty
Rating: 5 stars
04/06/2010
this is so good!!!... nothing to add or change... great recipe... thanks for sharing... Read More
Helpful
(7)
inounvme
Rating: 5 stars
05/11/2010
Instead of salt I used old bay and pepper. The family enjoyed this heated. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Diane Cullum
Rating: 5 stars
07/01/2013
Update. I made this recipe again but used steak rolls instead of french bread. It was much better on less bread! Less dry too. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Muffin Man
Rating: 4 stars
08/10/2010
Pretty tasty and easy to make. The canned seafood makes it a little pricy. Read More
Helpful
(4)
