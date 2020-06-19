Fresh Strawberry Tart

This free-form glazed strawberry tart in a butter-crust pastry is thickly glossed and beautiful. You can use a tart pan, but going free-form is kind of fun. Be sure to use perfectly ripe, sweet strawberries.

Recipe by Chef John

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 12-inch tart
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Sweet Cheese Mixture:
Strawberries:
Glaze:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • Place pastry dough on a lightly floured work surface. Roll out dough to a round disk about 1/8-inch thick and 12 inches in diameter. Transfer to the prepared baking sheet.

  • Brush outside 2 inches around the edges of circle lightly with water. Tightly curl up a bit of the edge of dough to give it a rounder shape with a slightly thickened edge. If some edges are thicker than others, pinch off excess and add to thinner edges forming a circle with even edges. Roll each edge again just once to make the edges thick enough to crimp. Crimp crust with your floured fingers.

  • Use a fork to "dock" dough's bottom surface, covering it with tiny holes to prevent dough from bubbling up as it bakes.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, 20 to 25 minutes. Let cool about 10 minutes. Do not turn off the oven.

  • Place cream cheese, crème fraîche, sugar, egg yolk, salt, vanilla, and lemon zest in a mixing bowl. Mix together thoroughly. Carefully pour a thin layer of mixture evenly into pastry shell (you may not need all the cheese mixture).

  • Transfer filled tart to the oven. Bake until cheese layer is set and crust is browned, about 20 minutes. Let tart cool completely to room temperature before adding berries.

  • Arrange berries cut side down, pointy end out starting with the larger berries around the edges. You can lean strawberries up a bit as your work your way toward the center. Cut some berry halves in half again to fit into any gaps on cheese layer.

  • Place apricot jam and 2 teaspoons water in a saucepan. Heat over low heat until thin enough to brush. Let cool slightly before brushing generously over all berries and crust. Transfer tart to a serving plate.

Chef's Notes:

For a homemade crust, use 1/2 of my recipe for Buttercrust Pastry Dough.

To crimp edges of tart shell, flour your hands. Hold your thumb and forefinger about 2 inches apart lightly against the outside edge; push dough from the inside against 2 fingers to create crimping.

You can substitute 8 ounces Fromage blanc for the cream cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
320 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 33.8g; fat 18.7g; cholesterol 61.5mg; sodium 297.4mg. Full Nutrition
