Fresh Strawberry Tart

This free-form glazed strawberry tart in a butter-crust pastry is thickly glossed and beautiful. You can use a tart pan, but going free-form is kind of fun. Be sure to use perfectly ripe, sweet strawberries.
My family and I loved this. I used fresh strawberries that we picked a few days ago, which probably made it better. I did use a tart pan (not to be fancy!) and so I just rolled the dough out and placed it in there. Because I'm impatient I didn't let the dough sit in the refrigerator. The tart was like pie, but better. Because I used the tart pan my dough came very crunchy and that was a great and unexpected texture. So don't be afraid of going too big/thin with the crust!
I enjoyed making this strawberry tart. I made it as the recipe said except I used sour cream instead of creme fraise. The cream cheese filling was too salty, but I will try it again; maybe I made an error. Just a note; before you buy ingredients: any jam can be used (apricot was delicious), the lemon zest was lovely, but I think the dessert would be OK without it.
I make this tart every summer, it's so tasty and pretty. I use a tart pan with a push-through bottom, and I also garnish with a few blueberries and little mint leaves. Beautiful, yummy strawberry dessert recipe -- a keeper!
A wonderful way to serve fresh strawberries without a lot of sugar. The only substitutions I made was marscapone cheese for the cream cheese and a bit of sour cream for the creme fresh. And I added blueberries to the strawberries. Yum!
